Jefferson Street BBQ 101 N Jefferson St
No reviews yet
101 N Jefferson St
Converse, IN 46919
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Jalapeño Cornbread Basket
Sweet, light cornbread touched with a bit of heat. Served with butter.
Smoked Meatballs
10 sweet, smokey and addictive meatballs.
Smoked Wings
***WINGS COME INDIVIDUALLY. Update your quantity for the # of wings needed*** Bone-in fresh wings, hand tossed in our house rub, smoked over hickory and served with your choice of Sweet, Spicy, or Buffalo sauce. Blue Cheese or Ranch available upon request.
OG Nachos
Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, BBQ, Jalapeños, Guacamole, Sour Cream or Lime Crema.
Cecil Nachos
Mac & Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo, Sour Cream
Taco Nachos
All the delicious K, So Tomato Taco toppings except piled higher on chips. What's not to love?
Salads
The Best Damn Wedge
Iceberg, balsamic reduction, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, blue cheese dressing, house-made pickled onions, tomatoes.
Cranberry & Blue
Sweet cranberries, fresh greens, creamy blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, pulled chicken, apple cider vinaigrette.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, herbed fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.
Farmers Salad
Local egg, shredded cheese, bacon, cucumber, tomato, croutons, spring mix, and your choice of onside dressing. Add pork, brisket, or chicken to pile this salad even higher.
Balsamic Chicken Salad
Bed of fresh greens, herbed fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, balsamic reduction.
Side Salad
Fresh greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grape tomatoes. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Entreé
Overloaded Potato
Nacho Cheese, bacon, choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, pulled chicken, or Trio +$1, ranch, bbq sauce, jalapeños, guacamole, & sour cream.
BBQ Wrap
Flour tortilla, spring mix, ranch, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, guacamole, jalapeños, and choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, or chopped brisket. Comes with your choice of chips & pickle, jalapeño cornbread, or our brown sugar applesauce.
Veggie Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, ranch, bbq, shredded cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Mac Wrap
Flour tortilla, Mac & Cheese, local Broad Ripple Chips, Ranch, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. Comes with your choice of Chips & Pickle, Jalapeño Cornbread, or Applesauce.
OG Taco
Flour tortilla loaded with purple cabbage, a meat of your choice, lime crema, cotija cheese, pickled onion, and cilantro. **Please update QUANTITY for more than 1 taco**
K, So Tomato Taco
Flour tortilla, guacamole, lettuce, queso, salsa, sour cream.
Trash Bowls
Sandwiches
The Big Nasty
A big ole pile of brisket, pork, bbq sauce, and coleslaw to top it off. The best nasty sandwich you'll ever have.
Bacon+Lettuce+Tomato
A slappin' BLT made with our own house smoked bacon.
The Standard
Choice of smoked meat piled high. Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket, or Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. All sandwiches are served with choice of 1: chips & pickle, jalapeño cornbread muffin, or brown sugar applesauce.
Smoked Meats
Pulled Pork
Our pulled pork is straight from Hunt Family Farms; you know we love local. We smoke it in-house for 13 hours over local hickory.
Beef Brisket
Whole brisket, sliced to order. Smoked for up to 14 hours.
Sliced Chicken Breast
Surprise! Everyone asked -- we answered. Our sliced chicken breast is back for the long haul.
Baby Back Ribs
Meaty ribs, seasoned with our house rub and smoked over hickory.
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Local beef, local eggs, wrapped in bacon, smoked and slathered with bbq, served with one standard side.
Chorizo Sausage
Get it while it's here! We love switching up our sausage.
Italian Sausage
Big Plates
Sides
Jalapeño Cornbread
Fresh baked cornbread that's unlike any other - sweet with a hint of heat. Served with butter. Trust us, you're going to want to get the basket!
Baked Potato
Smoked baked potato with your choice of butter and sour cream.
Broad Ripple Chips & Pickle
Local seasoned chips and dill pickle spear. The perfect side to any meal.
Brown Sugar Applesauce
Our fan favorite brown sugar applesauce topped with our special sprinkle. Grab it in a side cup or a pound sized bowl.
Burgoo
This fall favorite contains all three of our most popular meats: Chicken, Brisket, and Pork. Not to mention the perfectly cooked potatoes, sweet corn, carrots, lima beans, diced peppers, and onions.
Caprese
Mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction drizzle.
Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage and carrots meet in our creamy slaw dressing for a match made in heaven. Enjoy in a cup or pound sized bowl.
Green Beans
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh avocados, onion, lime, cilantro and a hint of jalapeño. Served with tortilla chips.
Half Blue Wedge
Iceberg wedge, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, bacon bits, pickled onion, cherry tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Loaded Baked Potato
Smoked baked potato with your choice of shredded or nacho cheese, bacon, and sour cream on the side.
Mac & Cheese
Our most popular side for over 10 years! This creamy Mac & Cheese will have you coming back for seconds.
Mashed Potatoes
House-made, skin in, buttered mashed potatoes.
Queso & Chips
This queso is fire! Our queso blanco is smooth, creamy and touched with just a hint of heat. Served with tortilla chips.
Salsa & Chips
Fresh tomato, fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro and kosher salt meet to make a party on a chip! Served with tortilla chips.
Side Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, and cucumber. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Smoked Baked Beans
Smoked low and slow for two hours under our delicious Baby Back Ribs to capture all that flavor! Treat yourself to a cup or pound sized bowl.
Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese
Nacho cheese side by side with tortilla chips.
White Chicken Chili
Our award winning kickin' white chicken chili, made with northern beans and a secret spice blend. Finished off with a hint of jalapeño and topped with shredded cheese.
Smoked Secrets
Loaded Hotdog
Hot dog, it's here! The Loaded Hotdog is an all beef hotdog piled high with your choice of meat and up to 5 toppings.
The Pickled Porker
The Mac'anic
3/4 pounds of meat, Mac & Cheese piled high, your choice of bbq sauce, and your choice of chips, cornbread, or applesauce.
The Little Nasty
Meat & Greens Salad
Salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, guacamole, cotija cheese, your choice of meat, and your choice of dressing.
Hot Mess Nachos
Triple Threat
Queso blanco, guacamole, and house-made pico de Gallo; served with tortilla chips or Broad Ripple chips.
Strawberry Fields
Fresh lettuce, strawberries, pulled chicken, bacon, fresh greens, blue cheese crumbles, dressing of your choice on the side.
Kids Menu
Dippin' Nachos
Tortilla chips, your choice of nacho cheese or queso, and a side of sour cream.
Smoked Hot Dog
All beef hot dog loaded up with your choice of nacho cheese, ketchup, or mustard. Served with one kids side.
Kid's Sliders
Two slider buns filled with your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sliced Beef Brisket, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, or BLT style. Served with one kids side.
BBQ Plate
Choice of 1: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sliced Brisket, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Meatloaf, Wings, and one kids side.
Little Jefferson
Choice of two smoked meats and two kids sides. Your choice of sweet or spicy bbq.
Kid's Sides
Kid's Ice Cream
Desserts
Crème Brûleé
Sweet vanilla custard, toasted sugar top, fresh fruit.
Cheesecake
Decadent Cheesecake topped with whatever your heart desires.
Bourbon Bread Pudding
It's back! Our house made bread pudding is sprinkled with powdered sugar with our warm bourbon glaze ready to be poured right over.
Non-Alcoholic
Coke
Caffeine-Free Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Barg's; contains caffeine.
Coke Zero
Mr. Pibb
Sweet Tea
Brewed fresh in-house daily!
Unsweet Tea
Brewed fresh in-house daily!
Lemonade
Sweet, tangy, and full of flavor. Add fresh strawberry purée for the ultimate flavor explosion.
Water
Kids Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Soda Water
Coffee
Decaf
Snacks & Appetizers
Guacamole & Chips
This guac will have you spoon feeding yourself! Fresh avocados, onion, lime, cilantro and a hint of jalapeño. Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.
Salsa & Chips
Fresh tomato, fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro and kosher salt meet to make a party on a chip! Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.
Queso & Chips
This queso is fire! Our queso blanco is smooth, creamy and touched with just a hint of heat. Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and smoked. Bone-in. Sauces served on the side. Crunchy celery sticks included. Up to 2 hour prep time.
Fruit or Relish Tray
Assorted fruits. Assorted veggies and ranch dressing.
BBQ Meatballs
Tender meatballs smothered in our special sweet bbq sauce.
Smoked Meats
Pulled Pork
Our locally raised and pastured whole hog pulled pork is unlike any other! We use the entire hog and smoke over local hand cut hickory from our own farm making sure to apply a generous amount of house made rub and then pulled apart to order. It's juicy, flavorful and as local as you can get! 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Pulled Chicken
Our whole bird pulled chicken incorporates both white & dark meat. Our marinated chicken is smoked or up to 3 hours over hickory. 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50. This item requires at least 4 hours prep time.
Beef Brisket
Brisket is like an art form - and we take this craft seriously! We start with a high grade of beef, generously rub it down with our signature blend of spices, smoke over hickory for up to 14 hours and then hand slice to order. 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage
Our pork & beef sausage is stuffed full of creamy cheese and just the right amount of jalapeños! Its great by itself or slapped on a bun! Either way, it's a party! 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50. This item has a 1 hour prep time.
Baby Back Ribs
Meaty ribs that will fall off the bone - seasoned generously with our house rub. 1 rack can feed up to 2-4. Ribs require a lead time of at least 2 hours.
Meatloaf
Our bacon-wrapped, smothered in BBQ, smoked meatloaf. Serves up to 20 people. 7# average.
Homestyle Sides
Brown Sugar Applesauce
Sweet and cinnamon-y - this applesauce will please everyone in the crowd! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage & carrots meet in our creamy slaw dressing. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Mac & Cheese
Our creamy mac & cheese is a staple at any event! A crowd favorite for years, this will have them coming back for seconds! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Mashed Potatoes
Butter, salt, sour cream and red potatoes mix for the perfect accompaniment to your BBQ feast! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Baked Beans
Our baked beans are smoked for up to 2 hours under our delicious baby back ribs to capture all that amazing flavor! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber and croutons. Choice of 2 dressings. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.
Breads
Drinks
Sweets
Extras
Buffets
Jefferson Buffet
The perfect option for weddings, corporate events and larger get-togethers! Buffet includes 2 different meats, 2 different sides, one bread and two drink options (cups included). Additionally, complimentary plates, napkins, silverware, serving utensils and bbq sauces are included. per person $17
Trash Bowl Buffet
Create one of a kind loaded bowls as unique as each of your guests. Additionally, complimentary bowls, napkins, silverware, cups, serving utensils and instructions cards are included. Choose 2 meats, 2 bases, 5 toppings, and two drink options. per person $15
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Farm to fork bbq that's honestly local. Amazing family atmosphere with a full bar, catering services and food delivery.
101 N Jefferson St, Converse, IN 46919