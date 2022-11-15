Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jefferson Street BBQ 101 N Jefferson St

No reviews yet

101 N Jefferson St

Converse, IN 46919

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Nachos
Beef Brisket
BBQ Wrap

Appetizers

Jalapeño Cornbread Basket

Jalapeño Cornbread Basket

$6.00+

Sweet, light cornbread touched with a bit of heat. Served with butter.

Smoked Meatballs

$8.00

10 sweet, smokey and addictive meatballs.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$1.75

***WINGS COME INDIVIDUALLY. Update your quantity for the # of wings needed*** Bone-in fresh wings, hand tossed in our house rub, smoked over hickory and served with your choice of Sweet, Spicy, or Buffalo sauce. Blue Cheese or Ranch available upon request.

OG Nachos

$6.00+

Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, BBQ, Jalapeños, Guacamole, Sour Cream or Lime Crema.

Cecil Nachos

$6.00+

Mac & Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo, Sour Cream

Taco Nachos

$6.00+

All the delicious K, So Tomato Taco toppings except piled higher on chips. What's not to love?

Salads

The Best Damn Wedge

The Best Damn Wedge

$5.25+

Iceberg, balsamic reduction, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, blue cheese dressing, house-made pickled onions, tomatoes.

Cranberry & Blue

$6.50+

Sweet cranberries, fresh greens, creamy blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, pulled chicken, apple cider vinaigrette.

Caprese

Caprese

$5.25

Fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, herbed fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.

Farmers Salad

Farmers Salad

$7.00+

Local egg, shredded cheese, bacon, cucumber, tomato, croutons, spring mix, and your choice of onside dressing. Add pork, brisket, or chicken to pile this salad even higher.

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Bed of fresh greens, herbed fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, balsamic reduction.

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grape tomatoes. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Entreé

Overloaded Potato

Overloaded Potato

$11.00

Nacho Cheese, bacon, choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, pulled chicken, or Trio +$1, ranch, bbq sauce, jalapeños, guacamole, & sour cream.

BBQ Wrap

BBQ Wrap

$8.50

Flour tortilla, spring mix, ranch, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, guacamole, jalapeños, and choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, or chopped brisket. Comes with your choice of chips & pickle, jalapeño cornbread, or our brown sugar applesauce.

Veggie Wrap

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, ranch, bbq, shredded cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Mac Wrap

$8.50

Flour tortilla, Mac & Cheese, local Broad Ripple Chips, Ranch, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. Comes with your choice of Chips & Pickle, Jalapeño Cornbread, or Applesauce.

OG Taco

$4.00

Flour tortilla loaded with purple cabbage, a meat of your choice, lime crema, cotija cheese, pickled onion, and cilantro. **Please update QUANTITY for more than 1 taco**

K, So Tomato Taco

$4.00

Flour tortilla, guacamole, lettuce, queso, salsa, sour cream.

Trash Bowls

Trash that bowl to your heart's desire. Choose your trash type, pick your meat, and then load it up.

Mash Trash

$10.00

Choose your meat and pile it high.

Mac Trash

$10.00

All of your favorites piled high on a base of Mac & Cheese. Choose your meat and top it with your favorites.

Trashy Tato

$12.00

Your favorite item just got better. Our popular smoked baked potatoes; now with whatever your heart desires.

Sandwiches

The Big Nasty

$10.00

A big ole pile of brisket, pork, bbq sauce, and coleslaw to top it off. The best nasty sandwich you'll ever have.

Bacon+Lettuce+Tomato

Bacon+Lettuce+Tomato

$7.00

A slappin' BLT made with our own house smoked bacon.

The Standard

The Standard

$8.50

Choice of smoked meat piled high. Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket, or Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. All sandwiches are served with choice of 1: chips & pickle, jalapeño cornbread muffin, or brown sugar applesauce.

Smoked Meats

Pulled Pork

$4.00+

Our pulled pork is straight from Hunt Family Farms; you know we love local. We smoke it in-house for 13 hours over local hickory.

Beef Brisket

$6.00+

Whole brisket, sliced to order. Smoked for up to 14 hours.

Sliced Chicken Breast

$6.00+

Surprise! Everyone asked -- we answered. Our sliced chicken breast is back for the long haul.

Baby Back Ribs

$8.00+

Meaty ribs, seasoned with our house rub and smoked over hickory.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$12.00

Local beef, local eggs, wrapped in bacon, smoked and slathered with bbq, served with one standard side.

Chorizo Sausage

$6.00+

Get it while it's here! We love switching up our sausage.

Italian Sausage

$6.00+

Big Plates

Jefferson Plate

$15.00

Two of our quarter pound smoked meats and two house made sides of your choice.

Wabash Plate

$27.00

Three quarter pound smoked meats and three house made sides. Try it all!

Sides

Jalapeño Cornbread

$1.25+

Fresh baked cornbread that's unlike any other - sweet with a hint of heat. Served with butter. Trust us, you're going to want to get the basket!

Baked Potato

$2.25

Smoked baked potato with your choice of butter and sour cream.

Broad Ripple Chips & Pickle

Broad Ripple Chips & Pickle

$2.25

Local seasoned chips and dill pickle spear. The perfect side to any meal.

Brown Sugar Applesauce

$2.25+

Our fan favorite brown sugar applesauce topped with our special sprinkle. Grab it in a side cup or a pound sized bowl.

Burgoo

$3.25+

This fall favorite contains all three of our most popular meats: Chicken, Brisket, and Pork. Not to mention the perfectly cooked potatoes, sweet corn, carrots, lima beans, diced peppers, and onions.

Caprese

$5.25

Mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction drizzle.

Coleslaw

$2.25+

Fresh cabbage and carrots meet in our creamy slaw dressing for a match made in heaven. Enjoy in a cup or pound sized bowl.

Green Beans

$3.25+
Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$4.00+

Fresh avocados, onion, lime, cilantro and a hint of jalapeño. Served with tortilla chips.

Half Blue Wedge

$5.25

Iceberg wedge, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, bacon bits, pickled onion, cherry tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Smoked baked potato with your choice of shredded or nacho cheese, bacon, and sour cream on the side.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.25+

Our most popular side for over 10 years! This creamy Mac & Cheese will have you coming back for seconds.

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25+

House-made, skin in, buttered mashed potatoes.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$4.75+

This queso is fire! Our queso blanco is smooth, creamy and touched with just a hint of heat. Served with tortilla chips.

Salsa & Chips

$3.25+

Fresh tomato, fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro and kosher salt meet to make a party on a chip! Served with tortilla chips.

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, and cucumber. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Smoked Baked Beans

$2.25+

Smoked low and slow for two hours under our delicious Baby Back Ribs to capture all that flavor! Treat yourself to a cup or pound sized bowl.

Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese

$4.00

Nacho cheese side by side with tortilla chips.

White Chicken Chili

White Chicken Chili

$3.25+

Our award winning kickin' white chicken chili, made with northern beans and a secret spice blend. Finished off with a hint of jalapeño and topped with shredded cheese.

Extras

Extras

Need a little more of this, or a little more of that? Don't worry, it's all right here.

Smoked Secrets

Miss an old menu item dearly? You've come to the right place.

Loaded Hotdog

$8.00

Hot dog, it's here! The Loaded Hotdog is an all beef hotdog piled high with your choice of meat and up to 5 toppings.

The Pickled Porker

$11.50

The Mac'anic

$16.00

3/4 pounds of meat, Mac & Cheese piled high, your choice of bbq sauce, and your choice of chips, cornbread, or applesauce.

The Little Nasty

$10.50

Meat & Greens Salad

$7.00+

Salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, guacamole, cotija cheese, your choice of meat, and your choice of dressing.

Hot Mess Nachos

$6.00+

Triple Threat

$12.00

Queso blanco, guacamole, and house-made pico de Gallo; served with tortilla chips or Broad Ripple chips.

Strawberry Fields

$7.00+

Fresh lettuce, strawberries, pulled chicken, bacon, fresh greens, blue cheese crumbles, dressing of your choice on the side.

Kids Menu

Dippin' Nachos

$3.50

Tortilla chips, your choice of nacho cheese or queso, and a side of sour cream.

Smoked Hot Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog loaded up with your choice of nacho cheese, ketchup, or mustard. Served with one kids side.

Kid's Sliders

Kid's Sliders

$4.25

Two slider buns filled with your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sliced Beef Brisket, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, or BLT style. Served with one kids side.

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$4.25

Choice of 1: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sliced Brisket, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Meatloaf, Wings, and one kids side.

Little Jefferson

$6.50

Choice of two smoked meats and two kids sides. Your choice of sweet or spicy bbq.

Kid's Sides

Kid's Ice Cream

$4.00

Desserts

Crème Brûleé

$6.00

Sweet vanilla custard, toasted sugar top, fresh fruit.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Decadent Cheesecake topped with whatever your heart desires.

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$6.00

It's back! Our house made bread pudding is sprinkled with powdered sugar with our warm bourbon glaze ready to be poured right over.

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.75

Caffeine-Free Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Barg's; contains caffeine.

Coke Zero

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Brewed fresh in-house daily!

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Brewed fresh in-house daily!

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet, tangy, and full of flavor. Add fresh strawberry purée for the ultimate flavor explosion.

Water

Kids Drinks

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Merch

JSBBQ T-Shirt

$15.00+

JSBBQ Sweatshirt

$30.00+

JSBBQ Koozie

$5.00

JSBBQ Hat

$15.00

JSBBQ Sticker

$1.00

Retail

Sweet BBQ Bottle

$3.75+

Spicy BBQ Bottle

$3.75+

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Lemonade Gallon

$6.00

Snacks & Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$60.00+

This guac will have you spoon feeding yourself! Fresh avocados, onion, lime, cilantro and a hint of jalapeño. Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.

Salsa & Chips

$50.00+

Fresh tomato, fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro and kosher salt meet to make a party on a chip! Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.

Queso & Chips

$50.00+

This queso is fire! Our queso blanco is smooth, creamy and touched with just a hint of heat. Served with tortilla chips. Small pans feed up to 20 guests. Large pans feed up to 50 guests.

Smoked Wings

$75.00+

Dry rubbed and smoked. Bone-in. Sauces served on the side. Crunchy celery sticks included. Up to 2 hour prep time.

Fruit or Relish Tray

$175.00

Assorted fruits. Assorted veggies and ranch dressing.

BBQ Meatballs

$55.00+

Tender meatballs smothered in our special sweet bbq sauce.

Smoked Meats

Pulled Pork

$65.00+

Our locally raised and pastured whole hog pulled pork is unlike any other! We use the entire hog and smoke over local hand cut hickory from our own farm making sure to apply a generous amount of house made rub and then pulled apart to order. It's juicy, flavorful and as local as you can get! 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Pulled Chicken

$65.00+

Our whole bird pulled chicken incorporates both white & dark meat. Our marinated chicken is smoked or up to 3 hours over hickory. 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50. This item requires at least 4 hours prep time.

Beef Brisket

$65.00+

Brisket is like an art form - and we take this craft seriously! We start with a high grade of beef, generously rub it down with our signature blend of spices, smoke over hickory for up to 14 hours and then hand slice to order. 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$65.00+Out of stock

Our pork & beef sausage is stuffed full of creamy cheese and just the right amount of jalapeños! Its great by itself or slapped on a bun! Either way, it's a party! 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50. This item has a 1 hour prep time.

Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Meaty ribs that will fall off the bone - seasoned generously with our house rub. 1 rack can feed up to 2-4. Ribs require a lead time of at least 2 hours.

Meatloaf

$90.00

Our bacon-wrapped, smothered in BBQ, smoked meatloaf. Serves up to 20 people. 7# average.

Homestyle Sides

Brown Sugar Applesauce

$40.00+

Sweet and cinnamon-y - this applesauce will please everyone in the crowd! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Coleslaw

$30.00+

Fresh cabbage & carrots meet in our creamy slaw dressing. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Mac & Cheese

$40.00+

Our creamy mac & cheese is a staple at any event! A crowd favorite for years, this will have them coming back for seconds! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00+

Butter, salt, sour cream and red potatoes mix for the perfect accompaniment to your BBQ feast! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Baked Beans

$30.00+

Our baked beans are smoked for up to 2 hours under our delicious baby back ribs to capture all that amazing flavor! Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Garden Salad

$40.00+

Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber and croutons. Choice of 2 dressings. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.

Breads

Jalapeño Cornbread

$11.00+

Sweet cornbread with a kick of heat! Served with butter.

Sandwich Buns

$4.00

Pack of 12 buns.

Slider Buns

$6.50

Pack of 24.

Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

The freshest, sweetest tea in town. Made in-house daily. Includes cups.

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Fresh made daily in-house. Includes sweeteners and stir sticks. Includes cups.

Lemonade Gallon

$6.00

Daily house-made lemonade. Includes cups.

Sweets

Cookies

$16.00

A bakers dozen of your choice of Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, or Sugar Cookie.

Cheesecake

$4.50+

Extras

Cutlery & Plates

$0.25

Includes plates, napkins, forks, knives and spoons.

Bag of Ice

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$3.75+

Sauce to your hearts desire!

Buffets

Update Quantity for number of people participating in the buffet to ensure your amounts are correct!

Jefferson Buffet

$17.00

The perfect option for weddings, corporate events and larger get-togethers! Buffet includes 2 different meats, 2 different sides, one bread and two drink options (cups included). Additionally, complimentary plates, napkins, silverware, serving utensils and bbq sauces are included. per person $17

Trash Bowl Buffet

$15.00

Create one of a kind loaded bowls as unique as each of your guests. Additionally, complimentary bowls, napkins, silverware, cups, serving utensils and instructions cards are included. Choose 2 meats, 2 bases, 5 toppings, and two drink options. per person $15

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to fork bbq that's honestly local. Amazing family atmosphere with a full bar, catering services and food delivery.

Location

101 N Jefferson St, Converse, IN 46919

Directions

