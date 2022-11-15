Jefferson Street BBQ 101 N Jefferson St

Pulled Pork

$65.00 +

Our locally raised and pastured whole hog pulled pork is unlike any other! We use the entire hog and smoke over local hand cut hickory from our own farm making sure to apply a generous amount of house made rub and then pulled apart to order. It's juicy, flavorful and as local as you can get! 20 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with small pans. 50 Buns & BBQ sauce are included with large pans. Small feeds up to 20. Large feeds up to 50.