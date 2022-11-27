Jefferson's RoadHouse imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Salad

Jefferson's RoadHouse

1281 S. Main St

Yreka, CA 96097

Chicken Strip Basket 3 Filets
Cheesecake
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers & Lighter Entrees

Basket of Fries Steak

$7.00
Cheese & Pretzels

$15.00
Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00
Deep Fried Pickles

$11.00
Mountain O Rings

$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00
Potato Skins

$12.00
Poutine Fries

$11.00
Prime Rib & Mushrooms

$17.00
Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Wings

$15.00
Won-ton Tacos

$12.00
Zucchini Sticks

$11.00

2Jalapeno Egg Rolls

$6.00

5 Jalapeno Egg Rolls

$13.00

8 Jalapeno Egg Rolls

$20.00

2 Cheesy Garlic Tsists

$5.00

4 Cheesy Garlic Twists

$8.00

6 Cheesy Garlic Twists

$10.00

2 Sliders

$12.00

Your choice of Beef, BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Chicken or Battered Cod Sorry NO mixing

3 BBQ Pork Ribs

$17.00

Three BBQ Pork Spareribs with a side of BBQ Baked Beans and hand cut fries

6oz Rib Eye

$19.00

6oz Rib Eye with your choice of Potato Add mushrooms, onions, compound butter OR Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item

Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Breast or Thigh with your choice of potato - Top with our house made BBQ, Teriyaki or Bourbon sauce Sub a Signature Side Salad or a Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich with a cup of soup or chili

Lite Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Half order of Fettuccini Alfredo with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item Add chicken or three(3) grilled shrimp, $5.00 per item

Lite Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.00

Half and order of Spaghetti Bolognese with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item

Soups & Salads

Chili Cup

$6.00+

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili Bread Bowl

$12.00

Clam Chowder Cup Fridays Only

$6.00+

Clam Chowder(Fridays Only) cup, bowl or bread bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl Fridays Only

$8.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl Fridays Only

$12.00

Cream of Potato Soup Cup

$6.00+

Cream Of Potato Bowl

$8.00

Cream Of Potato Bread Bowl

$12.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00+

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl

$12.00
Bac/Bleu Wedge Small

$12.00

Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing

Bacon Bleu Wedge Salad Large

$13.00+

Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Small

$15.00

Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Large

$14.00+

Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Small

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Small

$16.00

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad Large

$17.00+

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad Small

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad Large

$16.00+

Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing

Grilled Steak Salad Small

$16.00

Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad Large

$18.00+

Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing

Margarita Chicken Salad Small

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing

Margarita Chicken Salad Large

$18.00+

Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing

Signature Salad Small

$10.00

Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing

Signature Salad Large

$12.00

Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

Bowl of soup or chili and your choice of garden side salad or Caesar salad Substitute a Signature Side Salad add $3.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.00

Half pound beef patty, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise

Big Pig

$18.00

Half pound beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread

California Burger

$17.00

Two(2) 4oz grilled chicken breasts, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado and pesto

Dog Burger 2 Oz No Side Slider Size

$4.00

5oz plain beef patty and bun, no sides

Double Siskiyou Burger

$22.00

Two(2) half pound beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread

Fiesta Burger

$17.00

Half pound beef patty, Ortega chili, Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise

Lil' Sis Burger

$12.00

Quarter pound beef patty, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese

Little Bro Burger

$14.00

Quarter pound beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese

Siskiyou Burger

$16.00

Half pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread

State Of Jefferson Burger

$18.00

Half pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Swiss Fun Guy

$18.00

Half pound beef patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Half pound black bean based veggie patty, provolone cheese, lettuce, avocado, sprouts, tomato, red onion and garlic aioli

1/2 Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of turkey, pastrami or veggie with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread

Garden Fresh Vegetarian

$14.00

Avocado, sprouts, tomato, cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce, red onion and sunflower seeds on whole grain wheat bread

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Strips of thinly sliced beef pastrami, provolone cheese, mustard and pickles on a toasted garlic roll

Le Croissant

$18.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a croissant

Our Famous Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Tender slices of our seasoned prime rib, caramelized onions and creamy horseradish on a toasted garlic roll served with a cup of Au Jus

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted BBQ pork, house made coleslaw and crispy onion straws on a house toasted brioche bun

Roadhouse Reuben

$17.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread

Steaks & Entrees

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$29.00

Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Whole Rack Ribs

$39.00

Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

BBQ Chicken Breast

$22.00

Grilled slow for ultimate tenderness, then complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Bourbon Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken thighs prepared with house made bourbon sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken thighs marinated in our Teriyaki sauce and slow grilled to perfection Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

8oz Lobster Tail

$39.00

Parmesan Crusted Halibut

$36.00

Tender flavorful Halibut filet topped with our lemon caper sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Salmon

$31.00

Richly flavored Atlantic Salmon filet sautéed in our house made ginger soy marinade Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Thanksgiving Adult

$23.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving Senior

$18.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving Child

$12.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with a grilled chicken breast Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Pasta & Pesto

$20.00

Thin spaghetti pasta tossed with pesto and roasted cherry tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese and pine nuts Add grilled chicken additional-$4.00 Add four(4) grilled shrimp additional-$6.00 Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$26.00

House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with four(4) grilled shrimp Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Thin spaghetti pasta with a house made meaty marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad

10oz Flat Iron

$34.00

Tender, deep, rich Flat Iron steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

12oz Bourbon New York

$36.00

Delicious combination of tenderness and New York Strip steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

12oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only

$35.00

"Prime" is one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

16oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only

$40.00

"Prime" one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

14 Oz Rib Eye

$38.00

Prime cut, well marbled Rib Eye steak Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

16 Oz T Bone

$39.00

Bone in for extra flavor T-Bone steak - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

18 Oz Porterhouse

$45.00

Our largest steak, bone in for extra flavor, filet on one side and New York on the other. The best of both worlds - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

8oz Top Sirloin

$28.00

Flavorful center cut sirloin cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two(2) large hot chicken strips and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese on your choice of bread Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Fresh bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

4 Oz Kid Burger Plain

$7.00

Plain kids sized burger add cheese for no charge Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

4 Oz Kid Burger With Cheese

$8.00

Kid Corndogs

$7.00

Six(6) hot mini corn dogs and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Kid Cowpoke Steak

$10.00

4oz Top Sirloin steak and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00

Creamy Fettuccini and a side Add chicken or shrimp for an additional $4.00 Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Kid Spaghetti

$8.00

Classic spaghetti with a meaty marinara sauce and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup

Sides

Side Fries Steak

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Mac Salad

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Signature Salad

$10.00

Cup Of Coup

$6.00

Cup Of Chili

$6.00