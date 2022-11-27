- Home
Jefferson's RoadHouse
No reviews yet
1281 S. Main St
Yreka, CA 96097
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & Lighter Entrees
Basket of Fries Steak
Cheese & Pretzels
Chili Cheese Fries
Deep Fried Pickles
Mountain O Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Potato Skins
Poutine Fries
Prime Rib & Mushrooms
Shrimp Cocktail
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings
Won-ton Tacos
Zucchini Sticks
2Jalapeno Egg Rolls
5 Jalapeno Egg Rolls
8 Jalapeno Egg Rolls
2 Cheesy Garlic Tsists
4 Cheesy Garlic Twists
6 Cheesy Garlic Twists
2 Sliders
Your choice of Beef, BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Chicken or Battered Cod Sorry NO mixing
3 BBQ Pork Ribs
Three BBQ Pork Spareribs with a side of BBQ Baked Beans and hand cut fries
6oz Rib Eye
6oz Rib Eye with your choice of Potato Add mushrooms, onions, compound butter OR Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item
Chicken
Chicken Breast or Thigh with your choice of potato - Top with our house made BBQ, Teriyaki or Bourbon sauce Sub a Signature Side Salad or a Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich with a cup of soup or chili
Lite Fettuccine Alfredo
Half order of Fettuccini Alfredo with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item Add chicken or three(3) grilled shrimp, $5.00 per item
Lite Spaghetti Bolognese
Half and order of Spaghetti Bolognese with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item
Soups & Salads
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Chili Bread Bowl
Clam Chowder Cup Fridays Only
Clam Chowder(Fridays Only) cup, bowl or bread bowl
Clam Chowder Bowl Fridays Only
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl Fridays Only
Cream of Potato Soup Cup
Cream Of Potato Bowl
Cream Of Potato Bread Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl
Bac/Bleu Wedge Small
Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing
Bacon Bleu Wedge Salad Large
Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Small
Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Large
Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Chef Salad Small
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Chef Salad Large
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad Small
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad Large
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing
Grilled Steak Salad Small
Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Steak Salad Large
Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
Margarita Chicken Salad Small
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing
Margarita Chicken Salad Large
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing
Side Salad
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Signature Salad Small
Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing
Signature Salad Large
Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of soup or chili and your choice of garden side salad or Caesar salad Substitute a Signature Side Salad add $3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
Half pound beef patty, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
Big Pig
Half pound beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
California Burger
Two(2) 4oz grilled chicken breasts, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado and pesto
Dog Burger 2 Oz No Side Slider Size
5oz plain beef patty and bun, no sides
Double Siskiyou Burger
Two(2) half pound beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
Fiesta Burger
Half pound beef patty, Ortega chili, Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
Lil' Sis Burger
Quarter pound beef patty, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese
Little Bro Burger
Quarter pound beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese
Siskiyou Burger
Half pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
State Of Jefferson Burger
Half pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle
Swiss Fun Guy
Half pound beef patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
Vegetarian Burger
Half pound black bean based veggie patty, provolone cheese, lettuce, avocado, sprouts, tomato, red onion and garlic aioli
1/2 Deli Sandwich
Your choice of turkey, pastrami or veggie with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread
Garden Fresh Vegetarian
Avocado, sprouts, tomato, cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce, red onion and sunflower seeds on whole grain wheat bread
Hot Pastrami
Strips of thinly sliced beef pastrami, provolone cheese, mustard and pickles on a toasted garlic roll
Le Croissant
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a croissant
Our Famous Prime Rib Sandwich
Tender slices of our seasoned prime rib, caramelized onions and creamy horseradish on a toasted garlic roll served with a cup of Au Jus
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted BBQ pork, house made coleslaw and crispy onion straws on a house toasted brioche bun
Roadhouse Reuben
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread
Steaks & Entrees
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs
Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Whole Rack Ribs
Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
BBQ Chicken Breast
Grilled slow for ultimate tenderness, then complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Bourbon Chicken
Tender chicken thighs prepared with house made bourbon sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Teriyaki Chicken
Tender chicken thighs marinated in our Teriyaki sauce and slow grilled to perfection Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
8oz Lobster Tail
Parmesan Crusted Halibut
Tender flavorful Halibut filet topped with our lemon caper sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Salmon
Richly flavored Atlantic Salmon filet sautéed in our house made ginger soy marinade Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Thanksgiving Adult
Thanksgiving Senior
Thanksgiving Child
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with a grilled chicken breast Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Pasta & Pesto
Thin spaghetti pasta tossed with pesto and roasted cherry tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese and pine nuts Add grilled chicken additional-$4.00 Add four(4) grilled shrimp additional-$6.00 Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with four(4) grilled shrimp Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Spaghetti Bolognese
Thin spaghetti pasta with a house made meaty marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
10oz Flat Iron
Tender, deep, rich Flat Iron steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
12oz Bourbon New York
Delicious combination of tenderness and New York Strip steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
12oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only
"Prime" is one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
16oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only
"Prime" one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
14 Oz Rib Eye
Prime cut, well marbled Rib Eye steak Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
16 Oz T Bone
Bone in for extra flavor T-Bone steak - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
18 Oz Porterhouse
Our largest steak, bone in for extra flavor, filet on one side and New York on the other. The best of both worlds - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
8oz Top Sirloin
Flavorful center cut sirloin cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
Kids
Chicken Tenders
Two(2) large hot chicken strips and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on your choice of bread Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Kid Mac n' Cheese
Fresh bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
4 Oz Kid Burger Plain
Plain kids sized burger add cheese for no charge Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
4 Oz Kid Burger With Cheese
Kid Corndogs
Six(6) hot mini corn dogs and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Kid Cowpoke Steak
4oz Top Sirloin steak and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Kid Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Fettuccini and a side Add chicken or shrimp for an additional $4.00 Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Kid Spaghetti
Classic spaghetti with a meaty marinara sauce and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup