Jefferson's RoadHouse

12oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only

$35.00

"Prime" is one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00