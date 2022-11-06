Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory Pico Robertson

5,800 Reviews

$$

8930 W. Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Fries
Jeff's Beef Burger
Western Burger

FROZEN TREATS

Jeff's Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

Jeff's Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Jeff's house-made vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two scratch-made chocolate chip cookies.

Jeff's Coffee Ice Cream (Limited Time)

Jeff's Coffee Ice Cream (Limited Time)

$5.50

Creamy, light, rich coffee flavored ice cream hand-made with organic coconut milk and cane sugar. Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, egg-free

Jeff's Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream

Jeff's Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.50

Creamy, light, rich chocolate ice cream hand-made with Callebaut Belgium chocolate and an organic coconut milk base. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, natural cane sugar

Jeff's Strawberry Ice Cream

Jeff's Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.50

Creamy, light, refreshing, hand-made with fresh strawberry puree and an organic coconut milk base. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, natural cane sugar

Mix'n Match Ice Cream Pack

Mix'n Match Ice Cream Pack

$15.00

Choose any combo of our classic ice cream flavors!

SAUSAGE & DOGS

Jeff's Kosher Dog

Jeff's Kosher Dog

$7.00

Jeff's homemade all beef kosher hot dog served on a bakery fresh bun with your choice of standard toppings.

OG Dog

OG Dog

$7.60

"King of the classics" Jeff's kosher dog topped with grilled onion, sauerkraut and deli mustard

Chilli'n Dog

Chilli'n Dog

$8.10

Jeff's Kosher Dog topped with all-beef chili and chopped onion.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$10.30

House smoked beef pastrami over a kosher dog with mustard and grilled onion.

The A Dog

The A Dog

$11.40

Jeff's classic kosher dog loaded with a delectable pastrami onion jam, Jeff's aioli and arugula on a bakery fresh bun.

City Slaw Dog

City Slaw Dog

$13.10

Jeff's classic kosher dog loaded with tender, caramelized BBQ roast beef, coleslaw, and Jeff's aioli.

Jalapeno "Cheesy" Dog

Jalapeno "Cheesy" Dog

$10.30

Jeff's Kosher Dog topped with grilled and marinated jalapeno and pickled red onion.

Beef Italian

Beef Italian

$10.00

Mildly spicy beef sausage on a roll topped with deli mustard and sauteed onions

Chicken Bratwurst

Chicken Bratwurst

$10.00

Traditional chicken sausage on a fresh bakery roll with deli mustard, grilled onions and a touch of Jeff's ailoi.

Spicy Beef and Lamb Merguez

Spicy Beef and Lamb Merguez

$10.00

Spicy Moroccan beef and lamb sausage on a bakery fresh roll topped with harissa mayo, lemon herb sauce and pickled red onions

BURGERS

Jeff's Beef Burger

Jeff's Beef Burger

$10.55

"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$12.55

Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$15.00

The best of both worlds. A 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with Jeff's house smoked and grilled pastrami. Served on a fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.

Wild Western Burger

Wild Western Burger

$16.95

Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings, house-smoked grilled pastrami and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.

Tunisian Burger

Tunisian Burger

$17.40

Our famous 1/3 beef patty topped with house smoked grilled pastrami, fried egg, arugula, tomato, onion, and spicy harissa mayo.

Aristocrat Burger

Aristocrat Burger

$15.30

Our famous 1/3 beef patty topped with a delectable pastrami onion jam, Jeff's aioli, tomato, and arugula on a bakery fresh bun.

City Slicker Burger

City Slicker Burger

$16.90

“Beef on beef”….our juicy hamburger patty topped with tender caramelized BBQ roast beef on a hamburger bun with tomato, coleslaw and Jeff's aioli.

Impossible Veggie Burger

Impossible Veggie Burger

$13.10

A juicy Plant-Based I-can't-believe-it's-not-meat IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a touch of Jeff's Aioli on a toasty bakery fresh bun.

CHICKEN & SPECIALTIES

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (NEW!)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (NEW!)

$16.95

Jeff's Signature Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection, then smothered in house buffalo hot sauce and cool ranch, pickle chips and shredded lettuce on a fresh brioche bun.

Philly Cheese Dip (NEW!)

Philly Cheese Dip (NEW!)

$19.05

Tender Juicy Roast Beef on a toasted French roll sautéed with onion, peppers and Jeff's "cheesy sauce". Served with a succulent Au Jus that will have you dipping until the last drop.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$16.75

Tender Juicy Roast Beef on a toasted french bun with a touch of Jeff's aioli. Served with a succulent Au Jus that will have you dipping until the last drop.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.65

6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.15

Juicy grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$17.40

Juicy grilled chicken breast, grilled pastrami, shredded lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.40

Classic Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection accompanied by kosher pickle chips, shredded lettuce and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a fresh brioche bun.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$15.85

*NEW* Tender caramelized BBQ roast beef, pickled red onion and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a toasted French hoagie.

P.L.T. (Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato)

P.L.T. (Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato)

$12.45

1/2 LB of crispy house-smoked pastrami, lettuce, tomato, mustard and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a toasted french hoagie.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$15.80

1+ lb. of wings tossed in rich, tangy BBQ sauce.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.80

1+ lb. of wings in Jeff’s spicy Buffalo sauce.

Plain Wings

Plain Wings

$15.80

1+ lb. of wings plain.

COMBO MEAL

Fries + Coke

Fries + Coke

$7.00
Fries + Coke Zero

Fries + Coke Zero

$7.00
Fries + Sprite

Fries + Sprite

$7.00
Fries + Diet Dr. Pepper

Fries + Diet Dr. Pepper

$7.00
Fries + Water Bottle

Fries + Water Bottle

$7.00

FRIES & SIDES

Fries

Fries

$4.95

Thin and crispy with a hint of salt.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.15

Curley fried potatoes with a light cajun seasoning

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.35

Hand-battered daily.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$10.25

All-beef chili and crispy fries. A true classic.

Chili "Cheese" Fries

Chili "Cheese" Fries

$11.95

A plate of our shoestring fries loaded with all-beef chili and "cheesy" sauce.

All-American Fries

All-American Fries

$15.50

Grilled pastrami, chili, “cheesy” sauce, grilled onions & peppers over an order of crispy shoestring fries.

Jungle Fries

Jungle Fries

$15.50

Golden fries, pickled red onion, roasted jalapeno, "cheesy" sauce, ranch, impossible patty and a fried egg because why not?

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.25

Crispy chicken tender bites, hot buffalo sauce, and house ranch over an order of fries.

All-Beef Chili

All-Beef Chili

$5.90+

Classic all-beef chili