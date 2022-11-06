- Home
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory Pico Robertson
5,800 Reviews
$$
8930 W. Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Popular Items
FROZEN TREATS
Jeff's Classic Ice Cream Sandwich
Jeff's house-made vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two scratch-made chocolate chip cookies.
Jeff's Coffee Ice Cream (Limited Time)
Creamy, light, rich coffee flavored ice cream hand-made with organic coconut milk and cane sugar. Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, egg-free
Jeff's Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream
Creamy, light, rich chocolate ice cream hand-made with Callebaut Belgium chocolate and an organic coconut milk base. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, natural cane sugar
Jeff's Strawberry Ice Cream
Creamy, light, refreshing, hand-made with fresh strawberry puree and an organic coconut milk base. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, natural cane sugar
Mix'n Match Ice Cream Pack
Choose any combo of our classic ice cream flavors!
SAUSAGE & DOGS
Jeff's Kosher Dog
Jeff's homemade all beef kosher hot dog served on a bakery fresh bun with your choice of standard toppings.
OG Dog
"King of the classics" Jeff's kosher dog topped with grilled onion, sauerkraut and deli mustard
Chilli'n Dog
Jeff's Kosher Dog topped with all-beef chili and chopped onion.
Pastrami Dog
House smoked beef pastrami over a kosher dog with mustard and grilled onion.
The A Dog
Jeff's classic kosher dog loaded with a delectable pastrami onion jam, Jeff's aioli and arugula on a bakery fresh bun.
City Slaw Dog
Jeff's classic kosher dog loaded with tender, caramelized BBQ roast beef, coleslaw, and Jeff's aioli.
Jalapeno "Cheesy" Dog
Jeff's Kosher Dog topped with grilled and marinated jalapeno and pickled red onion.
Beef Italian
Mildly spicy beef sausage on a roll topped with deli mustard and sauteed onions
Chicken Bratwurst
Traditional chicken sausage on a fresh bakery roll with deli mustard, grilled onions and a touch of Jeff's ailoi.
Spicy Beef and Lamb Merguez
Spicy Moroccan beef and lamb sausage on a bakery fresh roll topped with harissa mayo, lemon herb sauce and pickled red onions
BURGERS
Jeff's Beef Burger
"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
Western Burger
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
Pastrami Burger
The best of both worlds. A 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with Jeff's house smoked and grilled pastrami. Served on a fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
Wild Western Burger
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings, house-smoked grilled pastrami and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
Tunisian Burger
Our famous 1/3 beef patty topped with house smoked grilled pastrami, fried egg, arugula, tomato, onion, and spicy harissa mayo.
Aristocrat Burger
Our famous 1/3 beef patty topped with a delectable pastrami onion jam, Jeff's aioli, tomato, and arugula on a bakery fresh bun.
City Slicker Burger
“Beef on beef”….our juicy hamburger patty topped with tender caramelized BBQ roast beef on a hamburger bun with tomato, coleslaw and Jeff's aioli.
Impossible Veggie Burger
A juicy Plant-Based I-can't-believe-it's-not-meat IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a touch of Jeff's Aioli on a toasty bakery fresh bun.
CHICKEN & SPECIALTIES
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (NEW!)
Jeff's Signature Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection, then smothered in house buffalo hot sauce and cool ranch, pickle chips and shredded lettuce on a fresh brioche bun.
Philly Cheese Dip (NEW!)
Tender Juicy Roast Beef on a toasted French roll sautéed with onion, peppers and Jeff's "cheesy sauce". Served with a succulent Au Jus that will have you dipping until the last drop.
French Dip Sandwich
Tender Juicy Roast Beef on a toasted french bun with a touch of Jeff's aioli. Served with a succulent Au Jus that will have you dipping until the last drop.
Chicken Tenders
6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.
Grilled Chicken Club
Juicy grilled chicken breast, grilled pastrami, shredded lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Classic Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection accompanied by kosher pickle chips, shredded lettuce and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a fresh brioche bun.
BBQ Beef Sandwich
*NEW* Tender caramelized BBQ roast beef, pickled red onion and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a toasted French hoagie.
P.L.T. (Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato)
1/2 LB of crispy house-smoked pastrami, lettuce, tomato, mustard and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a toasted french hoagie.
BBQ Wings
1+ lb. of wings tossed in rich, tangy BBQ sauce.
Hot Wings
1+ lb. of wings in Jeff’s spicy Buffalo sauce.
Plain Wings
1+ lb. of wings plain.
FRIES & SIDES
Fries
Thin and crispy with a hint of salt.
Seasoned Fries
Curley fried potatoes with a light cajun seasoning
Onion Rings
Hand-battered daily.
Chili Fries
All-beef chili and crispy fries. A true classic.
Chili "Cheese" Fries
A plate of our shoestring fries loaded with all-beef chili and "cheesy" sauce.
All-American Fries
Grilled pastrami, chili, “cheesy” sauce, grilled onions & peppers over an order of crispy shoestring fries.
Jungle Fries
Golden fries, pickled red onion, roasted jalapeno, "cheesy" sauce, ranch, impossible patty and a fried egg because why not?
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Crispy chicken tender bites, hot buffalo sauce, and house ranch over an order of fries.
All-Beef Chili
Classic all-beef chili