Jekyll Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

2855 Marconi Dr

#350

Alpharetta, GA 30005

4oz

4oz 3Peat Porter

$4.00

4oz 8-Bit

$4.00

4oz Big Creek Kölsch

$4.00

4oz Coffee Cooter

$4.00

4oz Cooter Brown

$4.00

4oz Elevate

$4.00

4oz Erin Go Braugh

$4.00

4oz Further Down Road

$4.00

4oz Hardly Water

$4.00

4oz Hop Dang Diggity

$4.00

4oz Hop Shandy

$4.00

4oz Just Wheat It

$4.00

4oz La Vida Buena

$4.00

4oz Moon Peeps

$4.00

4oz Moon People

$4.00

4oz Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang

$4.00

4oz Redneck Xmas

$4.00

4oz Ryezing Tides

$4.00

4oz Sour Thangs

$4.00

4oz Southern Juice

$4.00

4oz Finer Things

$4.00

4oz Jeykllfest

$4.00

4oz 7 Bridges

$4.00

4 oz Sunset

$4.00

10oz

10oz 3Peat Porter

$6.75

10oz 8-Bit

$6.75

10oz Big Creek Kölsch

$5.50

10oz Coffee Cooter

$5.50

10oz Cooter Brown

$5.50

10oz Elevate

$6.75

10oz Erin Go Braugh

$5.50

10oz Further Down Road

$6.00

10oz Hardly Water

$5.50

10oz Hop Dang Diggity

$5.50

10oz Hop Shan

$5.50

10oz Just Wheat It

$6.75

10oz La Vida Buena

$5.50

10oz Moon Peeps

$6.75

10oz Moon People

$5.50

10oz Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang

$5.50

10oz Redneck Christmas Stout

$6.75

10oz Ryezing Tides

$6.75

10oz Sour Thangs

$6.75

10oz Southern Juice

$5.50

10oz Finer Things IPA

$6.75

10oz JEKYLLFEST

$6.75

10oz 7 Bridges

$6.75

10 oz Sunset

$5.50

16oz

16oz 3Peat Porter

$8.00

16oz 8-Bit

$8.00

16oz Big Creek Kölsch

$7.00

16oz Coffee Cooter

$7.00

16oz Cooter Brown

$7.00

16oz Elevate

$8.00

16oz Erin

$7.00

16oz Further Down Road

$8.00

16oz Hardly Water

$7.00

16oz Hop Shandy

$7.00

16oz HopDang

$8.00

16oz Just Wheat It

$8.00

16oz La Vida Buena

$7.00

16oz Land Dortmunder

$8.00

16oz Moon Peeps

$8.00

16oz Moon People

$8.00

16oz Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang

$7.00

16oz Redneck Xmas

$8.00

16oz Ryezing Tides

$8.00

16oz Sauvin Problems

$5.00

16oz Sour Thangs

$8.00

16oz Southern Juice

$7.00

16oz Throwback

$8.00

16oz Finer Things IPA

$8.00

16oz JEKYLLFEST

$8.00

16oz 7 Bridges

$7.00

16 oz Sunset

$7.00

To-Go Beer

12pk HARDly Water

$14.99

12pk Variety Pack

$18.99

6pk 8-bit

$11.99

6pk Big Creek

$9.99

6pk Coffee Cooter

$9.99

6pk Cooter Brown

$9.99

6pk Elevate

$11.99

6pk Erin Go Braugh

$10.99

6pk Hop Dang

$9.99

6pk Mix 6

$12.00

6pk Moon People

$11.99

6pk Pineapple Habanero

$9.99

6pk Redneck Christmas

$11.99

6pk Seven Bridges

$9.99

6pk Sour Thangs

$12.99

6pk Southern Juice

$9.99

Bomber Copius

$14.99

Bomber Off The Grid

$8.00

Case of 8-bit

$18.00

Case of Coffee Cooter

$18.00

Crowler 3Peat Porter

$8.00

Crowler 8-Bit

$8.00

Crowler Big Creek

$8.00

Crowler Coffee Cooter

$8.00

Crowler Cooter Brown

$8.00

Crowler Elevate

$8.00

Crowler Erin Go Braugh

$8.00

Crowler Hardly Water

$8.00

Crowler Hop Dang

$8.00

Crowler Hop Shandy

$8.00

Crowler Just Wheat It

$8.00

Crowler La Vida Buena

$8.00

Crowler Land Dortmunder

$8.00

Crowler Moon Peeps

$8.00

Crowler Moon People

$8.00

Crowler PHHDD

$8.00

Crowler Redneck Xmas

$8.00

Crowler Ryezing Tides

$8.00

Crowler Sauvin Problems

$8.00

Crowler Sour Thangs

$8.00

Crowler Southern Juice

$8.00

Crowler Vienna Lager

$8.00

Case of Erin $18

$18.00

Case of Cryo $18

$18.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$1.00

Employee Beers

EMP Beer

OPS Beer

TR Beer

Corking Fee

Corking Fee (per bottle)

$20.00

12oz Can

Black Cherry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Peach Mango

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Event Space Fee

Event Space Fee

$1,000.00

Liquor

Vodka

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Bourbon

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Jerky

$3.00

All Merch

$35 Fancy Hat

$35.00

Bandana

$5.00

Beer Coozie

$3.00

Coffee Colombian

$12.99

Green Jekyll Shirt

$12.00

Jekyll Cooler

$15.00

Jekyll Hat

$25.00

Jekyll Hoodie

$35.00

Jekyll Pint Glass

$5.00

Jekyll Shirt

$22.00

Oktoberfest Mug

$5.00

RedNeck Christmas Shirt

$28.00

Sticker

$1.00

Tap Handle

$50.00

Teku Glass

$12.00

Events

Comedy

$20.00

Puppy Love

$20.00

Merch Package

$30.00

Beer

1L Alpine Pilsner

$25.00

1L Big Creek

$25.00

1L Coffee Cooter

$25.00

1L Cooter Brown

$25.00

1L Elevate

$25.00

1L Golden Promise Hazy IPA

$25.00

1L Hop Dang Diggity

$25.00

1L Hop Shan Diggity

$25.00

1L Moon People

$25.00

1L PHHDD

$25.00

1L Prost!

$25.00

1L Southern Juice

$25.00

1L Vienna Lager

$25.00

Refill

$15.00

Vodka

Liquor Mods

Bourbon

Liquor Mods

Rum

Liquor Mods

Gin

Liquor Mods

Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2855 Marconi Dr, #350, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Jekyll Brewing image
Jekyll Brewing image
Jekyll Brewing image

