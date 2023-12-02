Jem's Cafe
316 N 2nd St
La Salle, CO 80645
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
- Coffee$3.29
- Iced tea$3.29
- Pepsi$3.29
- Dt Pepsi$3.29
- Mtn Dew$3.29
- DR PEPPER$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- HOT TEA$3.29
- Crush$3.29
- ROOT BEER$3.29
- SIERRA MIST$3.29
- Chocolate Milk$3.85
- Apple Juice(16 Oz)$3.85
- Milk(16 oz)$3.85
- Grapefruit Juice(16oz)$3.85
- Cramberry Juice(16 Oz)$3.85
- Orange Juice(16 Oz)$4.35
- Splashberry$4.99
A delicious and refreshing Mixture of glazed strawberries, orange juice & sierra mist.
- veggetable Juice(16 oz)$3.99
- KIDS JUICE$1.99
- KIDS SOFT DRINK$1.85
- 20 oz PEPSI BOTTLE$3.19
- WATER BOTTLE$2.29
- GATORADE$2.99
- ROCKSTAR$3.39
- REDBULL$3.95
- MONSTER$3.85
- BOTTLED ORANJE JUICE$3.90
- NOS$3.80
- APPLE JUICE BOTTLED$2.99
- ICED TEA BOTTLED$2.99
BREAKFAST
- Al'S EGGS$13.25
A zesty blend of scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, and green chile with flour tortilla on the side.
- ANGUS EGGSPLOSION$13.75
8 oz. juicy Angus hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, cooked to order and served with 2 eggs any style
- BASIC BREAKFAST$10.75
2 eggs fresh farm eggs cooked to order. Add meat for an additional charge
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.99
Served on sourdough bread, a thick slice of ham or three slices of crispy bacon, two eggs (any style) and American cheese.
- CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$13.95
This southern favorite hand-battered and deep-fried served with 2 eggs any style and homemade white gravy.
- COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$13.99
Lightly battered and fried golden brown then smothered in our country gravy with 2 eggs any style.
- DENVER OMELET$13.25
3 Eggs stuffed with bell peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
- HAM AND CHEESE OMELET$12.99
three egg omelette stuffed with chopped ham, and cheddar jack cheese
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.95
A grilled flour tortilla topped with pinto beans, two eggs, homemade green chile, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado and sour cream. Add meat 1.50
- JEMS OMELET$12.99
A fluffy 3 eggs omelet filled with chopped ham, spinach, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.
- PORK AND EGGS$13.99
Pork chop with two eggs and choice of potatoes.
- NEW YORK STRIP BREAKFAST$17.49
A 6-8 oz. juicy New York strip cooked to order, served with 2 fresh farm eggs any style.
- EGGS BENEDICT$13.99
Delicious omelet stuffed with chicken, spinach and cheddar Jack cheese.
- SUPREME OMELET$13.99
A delicious 3 eggs omelet with choice of meat, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and topped with cheddar cheese.
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$12.75
A delicious blend of scrambled eggs with chopped bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with avocado slices on top, a side of pinto beans and flour tortilla.
- HWY 85 OMELET$13.49
A fluffy 3 eggs omelet filled with sausage, bacon, onions and tomatoes, smothered with green chile and cheddar cheese on top.
- MEAT LOVERS OMELET$13.49
A fluffy 3 eggs omelet with sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, onions and tomatoes.
- SIRLOIN TIP AND EGGS$15.50
6 oz. juicy bold tips grilled with fresh mushrooms and onions and served with two fresh farm eggs (any style).
- STEAK OMELET$14.45
Delicious morning favorite. 3 eggs omelet stuffed with grilled steak chunks, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach and Monterrey Jack cheese.
- TAPAS EGGS$13.49
Three toasted English muffins, fresh farm eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese on top and a side of green chile or white gravy.
- BISCUIT AND GRAVY$11.75
Fluffy buttermilk homemade biscuits topped with country gravy and served with your choice of meat and two eggs (any style).
- CORNED BEEF HASH$13.25
This southern staple is served with two eggs (any style) and two pancakes.
- PANCAKE COMBO$13.49
Enjoy this delicious breakfast! Three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (any style) and three slices of crispy bacon
- PECAN WAFFLE$10.75
Delicious waffle topped with pecans, fresh strawberries, bananas and whipped cream and served with our own homemade syrup.
- SUPREME BURRITO$11.99
A warm flour tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes, choice of meat, topped with green chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomato
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKEES$10.65
- FRENCH TOAST COMBO$13.45
Three thick slices of French toast with two fresh farm eggs, fresh fruit and a slice of bacon.
- BISCUIT AND GRAVY ONLY$8.95
- PECAN PANCAKES$10.65
- STRAWBERRY BANANA PANCAKE$11.49
- WAFFLE COMBO$13.49
Fluffy waffle w/two eggs, three slices of bacon and home syrup.
- VEGGIE OMELET$12.99
three egg omelet filled with mushroom, bell pepper, tomato and cheese,
- PLAIN WAFFLE$8.95
- CHEESE OMELET$11.99
SKILLETS
- CALIFORNIA SKILLET$13.95
Hickory smoked crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, home potatoes, green and red bell peppers, topped with two fresh farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and fresh avocado, served with green chile on the side.
- MEATLOVERS SKILLET$13.99
A mixture of bacon, sausage and ham with tomatoes, onions, green and red bell peppers and home potatoes, topped with two fresh farm eggs, cheddar cheese and our famous green chile on the side
- COUNTRY FRIED STEAK SKILET$14.95
Delicious country fried steak smothered with white gravy over a mixture of home potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, two eggs and cheddar cheese.
- RANCHERO SKILLET$14.75
This delicious skillet comes with our home potatoes, grilled steak, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green and red bell peppers and avocado topped with two eggs, cheddar cheese and green chile on the side.
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Wings(6)$6.99
Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch - Choose from BBQ, Hot or Original
- Chicken Wings(12)$13.99
Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch - Choose from BBQ, Hot or Original
- Chile Spud Bites$8.95
Served with a side of sour cream or homemade gren chile.
- Green Chile Fries$8.99
Served with a side of sour cream or homemade gren chile.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
LUNCH ENTREES
- Chicken Fried Chicken Lunch$14.75
A delicious deep fried chicken breast with garlic mashed potatoes, white gravy and veggies, with homemade cornbread or biscuit.
- Chicken Strip Basket$14.49
Four breaded chicken strips served with french fries and a side of a ranch and bbq sauce.
- Country Fried Steak$14.75
Four breaded chicken strips served with french fries and a side of a ranch and bbq sauce.
- Deluxe Burrito$13.49
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, steaks or chicken and smothered with our fresh homemade green chile and cheddar cheese, w/lettuce, chopped tomatoes and sour cream.
- Hot Hamburger$14.49
Angus Hamburger patty nestled between two pieces of sourdough bread, with mashed potatoes on the side, all drowned in brown Gravy.
- MEATLOAF LUNCH$13.99
Jem's very special recipe, created from a generous portion of our premium ground beef, this savory homemade style meatloaf is served with a rich brown gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables, cornbread or biscuit
- MISSISSIPPI CATFISH$15.49
Fresh catfish fillet hand-breaded and deep fried, served with a side salad, tartar sauce, biscuit, cornbread or fries.
- Pork Chop Lunch$15.45
Pork chop served with mashed potatoes and vegetables and served with biscuit or cornbread
- New York Strip Lunch$17.85
8 oz New York Strip steak with grilled onions on top. Served with your choice of two sides: loaded mashed potatoes, beans, veggies, rice, French fries or potato salad. Served with homemade cornbread or biscuit.
- CLASSIC BEEF POT ROAST$14.25
SANDWICHES
- AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Perfectly grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough bread.
- HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH$12.49
Ham steak on grilled sourdough bread with melted cheese.
- PATTY MELT$13.45
Our traditional sandwich, a hamburger patty on rye bread, Swiss cheese and grilled onions.
- TRADITIONAL CLUB$12.99
Stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted wheat bread.
- BLT$11.99
Our old fashioned, five slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on wheat toast.
- MEATLOAF GRILLER$12.99
Our homemade meatloaf with grilled onion, crispy bacon strips and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$13.79
steak with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers on a hoagie roll
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.79
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast, with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, and Mayo.
- CIABATTA CHICKEN SANWICH$14.45
Try Our New Grilled Chicken sandwich, with Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise , crispy bacon, tomato and lettuce on Ciabatta Bread, and Green Chile strips.
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
We dressed up our grilled chicken breast in guacamole, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.70
A perfectly fried crispy chicken breast filet with mayo, American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, tomato and lettuce
- JALAPENO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, with Sliced Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, onions, tomato , lettuce, and thousand Island sauce.
- CATFISH SANDWICH$13.75
A 6-7 oz hand breaded Filet Catfish on a hoagie roll w/ Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & onion.
BURGERS
- CALIFORNIA BURGER$13.99
8oz Beef Patty , Comes w/ American cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, onions & thousand island.
- GUACAMOLE BURGER$14.05
8 oz Angus Burger with homemade Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Pepper jack Cheese, red onions, tomato, Lettuce and mayo.
- JEMS DOUBLE BURGER$15.49
Starving? No prob! Get our gigantic double cheese burger w/ Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, onions and mayo. (2 patties 5.3 oz each)
- SWISS MUSHROOM CHESEB$13.45
1/2 lb Angus beef patty, Topped with Grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.
- WESTERN BURGER$14.05
Delicious Angus beef patty (1/2 pound) with Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, American Cheese and two Bacon strips.
- GREEN CHILE BURGER$13.75
A 1/2 lb Angus burger served open faced on a smothered bun with our Homemade green chili, Shredded cheese, crispy bacon and chopped onions on top.
- INFERNO BURGER$13.99
Some Craving Hot? Well try our spectacular 1/2 pound Angus Burger with grilled chopped jalapeños, Onions, Crumbled Bacon, Buffalo Ranch, and Pepper Jack Cheese. A flaming combination!!
- SANTA FE BURGER$14.05
1/2 pound Angus Burger with New Mexico Green Chile, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, onions, tomato and lettuce on the side.
- ULTIMATE BURGER$13.75
A 1/2 lb Angus Ground Beef topped w/ crispy Bacon, mayo, Pickles, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion.
- 6 oz Burger$11.99
SENIOR
KIDS
- KIDS FRENCH TOAST$7.99
ONE SLICE OF FRE4NCH TOAST, ONE EGG, BACON OR FRUIT
- MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKES$7.45
- PANCAKE COMBO$7.95
TWO PANCAKES, ONE ANGG AND FRUIT
- KIDS GRIILED CHEESE$7.55
With fruit or fries
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & HAM$7.99
With fruit or fries
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.99
Two pieces with fruit or fries
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.99
With fruit or fries
- KIDSS MAC AND CHEESE$7.99
With fruit or fries
SIDES
- ONE EGG$2.50
- TWO EGGS$4.25
- 3 PLAIN PANCAKES$7.99
- ONE PANCAKE$4.95
- TWO SMALL CAKES$4.95
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$2.99
- TOAST$2.75
- FRESH FRUIT$5.99
- HOME POTATO$4.49
- HASH BROWNS$4.49
- FRENCH TOAST (2X)$7.50
- GREEN CHILE
- COUNTRY GRAVY$4.95
- 4 OZ WHITE GRAVY$2.25
- BEANS$3.99
- GUTTEN FREE BREAD$2.99
- SIDE OF SAUSAGE$5.25
- SIDE OF HAM$5.25
- SIDE OF CHORIZO$5.25
- SIDE OF BACON$5.25
- SIDE OF SAUSAGE LINK$5.25
- COTTAGE CHEESE$4.99
- SIDE OF FRIES$3.99
- SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH$8.49
- FRIED JALAPENIO$1.65
- SIDE MASHED POTATO$3.95
- SIDE OF CHEESE$2.25
- CHICKEN BREAST$6.99
- SIDE OF PICO$2.99
- SIDE OF GUAC$3.25
- SIDE HOLLANDISE SAUCE$3.49
- SIDE OF RICE$3.95
- SIDE OF SALSA$2.25
- 4 OZ PICKLES$1.50
- 8 OZ PATTY$6.99
- 6 Oz Patty$4.99
- SIDE OF SOUR CREAM$1.95
SALADS
- Side Green Salad$6.95
Assorted greens topped with croutons, red onion, cheddar cheese and tomato and served with choice of dressing
- Mandarin Chicken Salad$12.99
A grilled tender chicken breast on top of baby greens and covered with crunch chinese noodles, sliced almonds and mandarin oranges and served with sesame ginger dressing.
- Strawberry Walnut Salad$11.99
Baby spinach, lettuce, walnuts and crumbled blue cheese tossed with raspberry vinaigrette dressing and garnished with fresh strawberries.
- SMALL SIDE SALAD$4.95
- Chef Salad$12.25
Fresh green topped with ham, turkey, cheese, sliced boiled eggs and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
SOUPS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
“Always Fresh and Homemade”
316 N 2nd St, La Salle, CO 80645