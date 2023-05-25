Jemma di Mare Jemma di Mare
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
We are a seafood-focused Italian American restaurant from the Memento Mori Hospitality team (Ospi, Jame, John Thomas Bar). Our signature dishes include classics such as baked clams oregenata, linguine alle vongole, and spicy eggplant parmesan, and modern interpretations such as polenta cake with kaluga caviar and kanpachi crudo Siciliana.
Location
11677 West San Vicente Boulevard, #200, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Gallery