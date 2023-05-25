Jemma di Mare Jemma di Mare

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jemma di Mare

review star

No reviews yet

11677 West San Vicente Boulevard

#200

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Popular Items

Panzanell'

Panzanell'

$22.00

red wine vinaigrette, sesame crouton, marinated tomato, pickled onion, burrata

Charred Broccolini

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

black garlic, toasted quinoa

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

$21.00

san vicente’s finest

DINNER MENU

CRUDO

Kanpachi Siciliana

Kanpachi Siciliana

$29.00

“latte di tigre”, caper, chili

Caviar Veneziana

Caviar Veneziana

polenta cake, corn crème fraiche, 1 oz kaluga caviar

ANTIPASTI

Heirloom Foccacia

Heirloom Foccacia

$12.00

olive oil and cultured butter

Emmy's Garlic Bread

Emmy's Garlic Bread

$16.00

garlic confit, caciocavallo & fontina cheese

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

tomato passata, parmesan fonduta

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

schaiffoni dressing, cauliflower puree, sesame, chili

Charred Broccolini

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

black garlic, toasted quinoa

Baby Carrots

Baby Carrots

$16.00

pistachio, olive oil yogurt, chili dressing

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$28.00

tomato passata & remoulade

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$24.00

oregenata

Spicy Grilled Prawns

Spicy Grilled Prawns

$29.00

zucchini remoulade, herbs

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$32.00

garbanzo ‘fajool’, aged balsamic

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

alla passata

Grilled Halibut

$24.00

INSALATE

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

picante or tradizionale

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$17.00

alla jame, almond dressing, avocado, grana padano

Cucumber Chop Salad

Cucumber Chop Salad

$18.00

fennel pollen dressing, arugula, pepperoni, provolone, peppadew, crispy garbanzo

Panzanell'

Panzanell'

$22.00

red wine vinaigrette, sesame crouton, marinated tomato, pickled onion, burrata

Beets & Burrata

Beets & Burrata

$20.00

lemon vinaigrette, arugula, toasted pistachio

Arugula & Avocado

Arugula & Avocado

$15.00

olive oil & lemon, grana padano

PRIMI

Capellini & Meatballs

Capellini & Meatballs

$27.00

pomodoro, basil, parm

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

$21.00

san vicente’s finest

Tagliatell'

Tagliatell'

$27.00

sunday gravy

Mandilli

Mandilli

$20.00

almond pesto

Lasagna

Lasagna

$28.00

al forno

Linguine alle Vongole

Linguine alle Vongole

$34.00

alle vongole, clam brodo

Squid Ink Scialatielli

Squid Ink Scialatielli

$38.00

prawn scampi, touch of chili & garlic

Lobster Fettuncini

Lobster Fettuncini

$95.00

(serves two) lobster fra diavolo, basil, pistachio, chive

Vegan Tomato Pasta

Vegan Tomato Pasta

$19.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

SECONDI

Sole Piccata

Sole Piccata

$38.00

lightly breaded, piccata

Roasted Chicken allo Scarpariello

$34.00

allo scarpariello, spicy sausage ragu, peppadew pepper

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$40.00

giardineir’, “gremolada”

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

off the pacific coast, salsa verde or salsa diavola with peanut

Bone-in Veal Chop

Bone-in Veal Chop

$78.00

parmigiana

Dry-Aged New York Strip

$95.00

16 ounces

DOLCI

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$12.00

three cannoli, with sweetened ricotta, pistachios, orange marmalade

1 PC Cannoli

1 PC Cannoli

$4.00

SD Ice Cream

$8.00

WINE

WHITE & RED BTG

GL Prosecco, Sorelle Bronca

$15.00

GL Extra Brut Champagne, Leclaire-Thiphane BdB

$24.00

GL Cortese + Timorasso, Oltretorrente

$15.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Via Alpina

$18.00

GL Trebbiano, Agricola Caprera

$16.00

GL Chardonnay, Tyler Winery

$19.00

GL Rosé, Stolpman

$15.00

GL Pinot Grigio (Orange) Stefanago

$17.00

GL Orange Sauvignon, Kaizen

$17.00

GL Pinot Noir, Dutton Estate Winery

$21.00

GL Nero D' Avola, Sergio Genuardi

$20.00

GL Frappato, Gurrieri

$18.00

GL Barbera, Mario Fontana

$22.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Lola

$27.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$35.00

COMP BUBBLES

WHITE & RED BTB

BTL Prosecco, Sorelle Bronca

$57.00

BTL Extra Brut Champagne, Leclaire-Thiphane BdB

$93.00

BTL Cortese + Timorasso, Oltretorrente

$57.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Via Alpina

$69.00

BTL Trebbiano, Agricola Caprera

$61.00

BTL Chardonnay, Tyler Winery

$73.00

BTL Rosé, Stolpman

$57.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Orange) Stefanago

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Dutton Estate Winery

$81.00

BTL Nero d'Avola Sergio Genuardi

$77.00

BTL Frappato Gurrieri

$69.00

BTL Barbera, Mario Fontana

$85.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Lola

$105.00

BTL Sauvignon Orange, Kaizen

$65.00

RESERVE LIST

Brut, Ciro Picariello

$78.00

Vintage Brut, Michel Gonet

$134.00

Brut Reserve, David Levasseur

$180.00

Arneis, Giovanni Almondo

$76.00

Chablis , Domaine Gerard Tremblay

$75.00Out of stock

Etna Bianco, Girolamo Russo

$156.00

Sauvigon Blanc, Ashes & Diamonds

$120.00

Chardonnay, Arnot-Roberts

$150.00

White Burgundy, Domaine Dussort

$270.00

Rossesse, Ka Manciné

$78.00

Pinot Noir, Elk Cove Vineyards

$72.00

Pinot Noir, Presqu'ile

$158.00

Pinot Noir, RAEN

$250.00

Etna Rosso, Girolamo Russo

$95.00

Etna Rosso, Emilio Falsini

$140.00

Syrah, Stolpman Vineyards

$80.00

Chianti Classico, Antico Lamole

$152.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, Monteraponi

$258.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Castello Tricerchi

$165.00

Brunello di montalcino, Salicutti

$290.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Casanova di Neri

$600.00

Barbaresco, Fiorenza Nada. Manzola

$140.00

Barolo, Cascina Pugnane

$120.00

Barolo, Dominico Clerico

$255.00

Barolo Riserva, Cavallotto

$315.00

Merlot, Colète

$165.00

Red Blend, Hourglass

$125.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Venn

$130.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Odette

$225.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rudd

$410.00

Bordeaux Blend, Aleksander

$200.00

NA BEVERAGES

WATER

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$8.00

San Pelligrino Still

$8.00

SODA

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

Light & Stormy

$9.00

Cool As A Cucumber

$9.00

Mojito Mocktail

$9.00

Margarita Mocktail

$9.00

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

We are a seafood-focused Italian American restaurant from the Memento Mori Hospitality team (Ospi, Jame, John Thomas Bar). Our signature dishes include classics such as baked clams oregenata, linguine alle vongole, and spicy eggplant parmesan, and modern interpretations such as polenta cake with kaluga caviar and kanpachi crudo Siciliana.

Location

11677 West San Vicente Boulevard, #200, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

