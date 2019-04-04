Jemma Hollywood
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
Jemma Pizzeria pays homage to old-school Italian-American joints with a touch of modern California flair. Their pizzas are made with an organic flour dough that took over four years to perfect and Lodi, CA tomatoes that feature the perfect blend of sweetness and acidity. Their sandwiches are made with fresh baked bread that takes over two days to make and are piled high with elevated classics that are made to order.
1061 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
