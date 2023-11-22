- Home
Jeng Chi
400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11
Richardson, TX 75081
Kitchen Menu
Juicy Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings
Boiled Dumplings
Appetizers
- 滷蛋 Marinated Eggs$5.00
4 pcs
- 海帶絲 Spicy Seaweed$4.75
- 春卷 Egg Roll$2.00
1 pc
- 素春卷 Vegetarian Egg Roll$1.50
1 pc
- 蔥油餅 Green Onion Pancake$6.00
1 pc
- 猪扒 Pork Chop$6.75
- 韭菜盒子 Leek Turnover$9.50
20 minute prep. 2 pcs
- 蒜泥白肉 Cold Pork with Garlic & Chili Oil$7.00
- 滷豆干 Marinated Tofu$5.00
- 涼拌海蜇皮 Jellyfish Cucumber Salad$10.50
- 紅油抄手 Pork Wonton in Hot Spicy Sauce$9.00
8 pcs
- 鍋貼 Hot Pot Sticker$11.00
20 minute prep. 10 pcs
- 仁記蝦餅 Shrimp Pocket$11.00
20 minute prep. 3 pcs
- 牛肉餡餅 Beef Turnover$11.00
20 minute prep. 3 pcs
Soups
- 蛋花湯 Egg Drop Soup$3.75+
- 榨菜肉絲湯 Pork & Mustard Tuber Soup$4.50+
- 菜肉餛飩 Pork Wonton Soup$4.50+
- 清牛肉湯 Clear Broth Beef Soup$5.50+
- 菠菜湯 Spinach Soup$4.50+
- 鮮蝦肉餛飩 Shrimp and Pork Wonton Soup$4.75+
- 紅燒牛肉湯 Dark Broth Beef Soup$5.50+
- 酸辣湯 Hot and Sour Soup$4.50+
Spicy and sour soup with soft tofu, egg, bamboo, wood ear mushroom and shiitake mushroom
Soup Noodles
- 素湯麵 Vegan "Spinach Noodle" Soup$14.00
- 榨菜肉絲麵 Pork & Mustard Tuber Noodle Soup$14.00
- 紅燒牛肉麵 Dark Broth Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
- 雞絲翡翠麵 Chicken “Spinach Noodle" Soup$15.00
- 紅燒牛肉細粉 Dark Broth Beef with Bean Noodle Soup$15.50
- 清湯牛肉麵 Clear Broth Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
- 猪扒面 Pork Chop Noodle Soup$15.50
- 清湯牛肉細粉 Clear Broth Beef with Bean Noodle Soup$15.50
- 海鮮炒碼墨魚麵 Spicy Seafood Medley with Squid Ink Noodle Soup$22.00
Rice Dishes
Stir Fried Noodles
Noodle Dishes
Seafood
- 宮保蝦 Kung Pao Tiger Shrimp$25.00
- 椒鹽蝦 Salt & Pepper Tiger Shrimp$26.00
- 魚香蝦 Tiger Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$26.00
- 糖醋蝦 Tiger shrimp with sweet & Sour sauce$26.00
- 芥藍蝦 Shrimp with Broccoli$15.00
- 香辣蝦 Crispy Spicy Tiger Shrimp$26.00
- 魚香魚塊 Crispy Sliced Fish Garlic Sauce$21.50
- 糖醋魚塊 Crispy sliced fish with sweet & sour sauce$21.50
- 水煮魚 Hot Bowl of Fish with Chili Pepper$18.75
- 核桃虾 Walnut Tiger Shrimp$28.00
- 豆瓣魚片豆腐 Sliced Fish with Tofu & Hot Bean Sauce$25.00
Poultry
- 香酥鴨 Crispy Duck$29.75
Additional time. Half
- 陳皮雞 Orange Chicken$18.50
- 魚香雞 Chicken with Garlic Sauce$17.50
- 宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
- 香辣雞 Crispy Spicy Chicken$17.00
- 芥藍雞 Chicken with Broccoli$15.00
- 芝麻雞 Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$18.00
- 辣子鸡 Spicy Chicken with Vegetables$14.50
- 腰果雞 Chicken with Cashew$17.50
- 鸡精 盐 辣椒 Chicken spicy salt with chili pepper$15.00
Beef
Pork
- 滷蛋紅燒肉 Braised Pork Belly with Egg$23.75
- 回鍋肉 Twice Cooked Pork with Bell Pepper$15.50
- 辣椒小炒 Chili Pepper Dried Tofu with Pork & Shrimp$16.00
- 香干肉絲 Shredded Dried Tofu with Pork$15.00
- 魚香肉絲 Pork with Garlic Sauce$16.00
- 猪扒饭 Pork Chop & Rice$14.00
- 木須肉 Moo Shi Pork$15.50
- 筍尖肉絲 Sliced Pork with Baby Bamboo Shoots$15.00
Tofu
Vegetables
- 蒜炒菠菜 Sautéed Spinach with Garlic$12.00
- 干扁四季豆 Stir Fried String Beans$13.00
- 蒜炒中國芥蘭 Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic$13.50
- 魚香茄子 Eggplant & Garlic Sauce$12.50
- 素什錦 Vegetable Delight$12.00
- 青江菜 Bok Choy Heart$13.50
Braised or sautéed with garlic in brown sauce
- 蒜炒豆苗 Sautéed Snow Pea Leaf with Garlic$17.00
- 紅燒茄子 Sauteed Eggplant$12.00
- 美國綠色花椰菜 American Broccoli$6.75+
Extra On Side
- 猪肉末酱 6 盎司 Ground Pork Sauce 6 oz$6.00
- Sesame Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Spicy Wonton Sauce$2.00
- Dan Dan Sauce$2.00
- 黑豆酱 Black Bean Sauce$2.00
- 橙汁 Orange Sauce$2.00
- 糖醋酱 Sweet & Sour Sauce$2.00
- Ginger Sauce$0.35+
- Wonton Chip$2.00
- Green Spinach Noodle$6.00
- White Soup Noodle$5.00
- Bean Noodle$5.00
- 凉拌猪肉蒜蓉辣椒酱 Cold Pork Chili Garlic Sauce$2.00
- Chili Garlic Sauce$2.00+
- Soy Sauce Packet
- Duck Sauce Packet
- Mustard Sauce Packet
- 脆皮FS蒜蓉酱 Crispy FS Garlic Sauce$3.00
- Chili Oil 1 oz$0.35
- Chili Oil 8 oz$3.00
- 棕色酱 Brown Sauce$2.00
- Chicken Cold Noodle Sauce$2.00
- Tumeric Noodle Chili Sauce$2.00
- Noodle Ground Pork Sauce$2.00
Vegetarian/Vegan
Soups
Dumplings
Noodles
- 素油辣子薑黃麵 Vegetarian Turmeric Noodle$13.25
House made thin turmeric noodles, spicy chili garlic sauce, topped with cucumber, carrot, cilantro and green onion
- 素湯麵 Vegan "Spinach Noodle" Soup$14.00
- 素炒麵 Vegetarian Fried Noodle$13.75
- 麻辣素涼麵 Spicy Vegetarian Cold Noodle$12.00
- 仁记擔擔麵 Jeng Chi Spicy Dan Dan Noodle$12.50
Entrées
- 脆皮豆腐 Fried Tofu$12.75
Soft tofu cubed and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce on the side
- 素香菇香干 Vegan Shredded Dried Tofu with Shiitake Mushrooms$15.00
Strips of dried tofu, shiitake mushroom, bamboo and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素家常豆腐 Vegan Fried Soft Tofu and Vegetable$16.00
Large cubed fried soft tofu, stir-fried with broccoli, sliced carrots, Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot in a brown sauce
- 素木須豆干 Vegetarian Moo Shi Tofu$15.25
Shredded dried tofu, green cabbage, carrot, wood ear mushroom, eggs and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素辣椒小炒 Vegan Chili Pepper Dried Tofu with Shiitake Mushrooms$16.00
Cubed dried tofu tossed with shiitake mushroom, jalapeño and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素魚香茄子 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce$12.50
Sliced Chinese eggplant stir fried with a light sweet, spicy and tangy garlic sauce and diced green onion
- 素麻婆豆腐 Vegan Sichuan Ma Po Tofu$16.00
Soft tofu with Sichuan pepper and hot bean sauce. Topped with scallion
- 素紅燒茄子 Vegan Sautéed Eggplant$12.50
Sliced Chinese eggplant stir fried with minced garlic and diced green onion in a brown sauce
- 素乾煸四季豆 Vegan Stir Fried String Bean$13.00
Fresh string beans stir fried in brown sauce with minced garlic and diced green onion
- 素宮保豆腐 Vegan Kung Pao Tofu$16.00
Rice Dishes
- 素炒飯 Vegan Fried Rice$13.75
Broccoli, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, dried tofu, peas, carrot wok tossed with steamed rice and seasonings
- 蛋炒飯 Egg Fried Rice$10.75
Steamed rice is wok tossed with egg, peas and carrots and green onion and seasoning
- 飯 Steamed Rice$1.50
A blend of long grain and sushi rice offer a chewy and fragrant dish
Seasonal Vegetables
- 西蘭花American Broccoli Blanched with Garlic$6.50+
- 蒜炒菠菜 Sautéed Spinach with Garlic$12.00
- 蒜炒中國芥蘭 Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic$13.50
- 青江菜 Bok Choy Heart$13.50
Braised with brown sauce or sautéed with garlic
- 素什錦 Vegetable Delight$12.00
An assortment of zucchini, sliced mushroom, bamboo shoot, broccoli, Napa cabbage, yellow onion and sliced carrots in a light white sauce
- 蒜炒豆苗 Sautéed Snow Pea Leaf with Garlic$17.00
Beverage
Coffee - Addison Blend
Coffee - Brazil Espresso Roast
Loose Leaf Tea
- 淡雅青茶 Green Dragon$4.00+
Delicate flavor, pairs nicely with light dishes
- 雀舌香片 Churshe Jasmine$4.50+
Green tea scented with jasmine blossoms
- 中國烏龍 China Oolong$4.00+
Floral tea, pair this with your meal or enjoy as a digestive
- 糯香普洱茶 Puer with Sticky Rice$4.00+
Full bodied and smooth fermented tea dried with herbs offering the flavor and aroma of sticky rice
- 橘香紅花南非國寶茶 Sunset Orange Rooibos$4.50+
Herbal infusion caffeine free beverage
- 12 Oz Cup 茉莉千日紅 (球型茶) Blooming Flower$5.25
A budding flower of green tea blooms
- 菊花茶 Chrysanthemum$5.00+
Caffeine free flower tea served with rock sugar
- 橘子花烏龍茶 Orange Flower Oloong$4.75+
Dark Taiwanese oolong is sprinkled with orange flowers and floral finish
Sodas
Kombucha
Catering
Catering Packages
Rice Dishes
Noodle Dishes
Seafood
Poultry
Pork
Tofu and Seasonal Vegetables
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!Our highly skilled chefs prepare authentic dishes from Taiwan and mainland China. Our wide menu selection is suitable for all ages and meets many special dietary needs.
400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11, Richardson, TX 75081