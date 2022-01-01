Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Larchmont

613 Reviews

$$

123 N Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.50

Single Scoop

$6.25

Trio Scoop

$7.25

Add Half Scoop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Flight

$21.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$12.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Boozy Eggnog

$12.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$12.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$12.00

Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$12.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$12.00

Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$12.00

Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cranberry Crumble

$12.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Fluffernutter

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Frose

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Golden Nectar

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$12.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$12.00

Pint - High Five Candy Bar

$12.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Lemon Bar

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$12.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Orange Freeze

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pistachio Macaron

$12.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$12.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$12.00

Pint - Rocket Pop

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$12.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$12.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sugar Plum

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sunshine

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$12.00

Pint - Watermelon Taffy

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Wedding Cake

$12.00

Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint

$12.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$12.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$68.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$72.00Out of stock

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$63.00

Holiday Party Collection

$105.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$58.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$58.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$58.00

Top Sellers Collection

$58.00

Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee

$7.00

Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$7.00

Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00

Cooler (free!)

Dry Ice

$1.50

Dry Ice (free!)

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$3.00

Boylan's Soda

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.25

Everybody Water

$3.00

Just Bubbles

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$25.00

Employee Pride Shirt 2022

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00Out of stock

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00

Flavor Mug

$8.00

Gelato Spades

$10.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

J Hats

$30.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's Branded Hats

$30.00

Kids Tee

$20.00

Koozie - Orange

$9.00

Koozie - Sprinkles

$9.00

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$38.00

Mittens

$20.00

Pride Tee

$15.00

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Traveler Bag

$15.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Stickers

$3.00

Knit Kooize - Holiday

$9.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Boston Cream Pie

FB - Banana Cream Pudding

Out of stock

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

Out of stock

FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone

Out of stock

FB - Boozy Eggnog

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brandied Banana Brulee

Out of stock

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake

Out of stock

FB - Butterscotch Popcorn

Out of stock

FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

Out of stock

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cognac & Gingerbread

Out of stock

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Cookies in Cream

FB - Cranberry Crumble

FB - Cream Puff

Out of stock

FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle

Out of stock

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

Out of stock

FB - Frose

Out of stock

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

Out of stock

FB - Golden Nectar

Out of stock

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Green Mint Chip

FB - High Five Candy Bar

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

Out of stock

FB - Lemon Bar

Out of stock

FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

Out of stock

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

Out of stock

FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate

FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

Out of stock

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Orange Freeze

Out of stock

FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

Out of stock

FB - Pistachio Macaron

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

Out of stock

FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Rocket Pop

Out of stock

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

Out of stock

FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

Out of stock

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

Out of stock

FB - Sugar Plum

Out of stock

FB - Sunshine

Out of stock

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

Out of stock

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Watermelon Taffy

Out of stock

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - White Chocolate Peppermint

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Toppings *New*

Sauces

Out of stock

Promo *New*

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00

Extra Backer

$2.00

Halloween Cone Coin Bundle

$35.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$12.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Rental - 2 Hours

$150.00

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
3465 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles - 7166 Melrose Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7166 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Melrose
orange star4.6 • 2,294
7150 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Melrose Bite - 7801 Melrose Ave #1a
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
700 S Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Vernetti
orange star4.4 • 2,478
225 North Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Greek
orange star4.0 • 837
127 N.Larchmont blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 810
113 North Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001546 - Larchmont Ave
orange star4.7 • 228
122 N Larchmont Ave Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston