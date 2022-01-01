Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

218 S Main Street

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.50

Single Scoop

$6.25

Trio Scoop

$7.25

Add Half Scoop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Flight

$21.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00Out of stock

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25Out of stock

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25Out of stock

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$12.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Boozy Eggnog

$12.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$12.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$12.00

Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$12.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$12.00

Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$12.00

Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cranberry Crumble

$12.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Fluffernutter

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Frose

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Golden Nectar

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$12.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$12.00

Pint - High Five Candy Bar

$12.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Lemon Bar

$12.00

Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$12.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Orange Freeze

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pistachio Macaron

$12.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$12.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$12.00

Pint - Rocket Pop

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$12.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$12.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$12.00

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sugar Plum

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sunshine

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$12.00

Pint - Watermelon Taffy

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - Wedding Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint

$12.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$12.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$68.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$72.00

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$63.00

Holiday Party Collection

$105.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$58.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$58.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$58.00

Top Sellers Collection

$58.00

Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee

$7.00

Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$7.00

Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00Out of stock

Cooler (free!)

Out of stock

Dry Ice

$1.50Out of stock

Dry Ice (free!)

Out of stock

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$2.50

Boylan's Soda

$2.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Everybody Water

$2.50

Just Bubbles

$2.50

Topo Chico

Out of stock

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$25.00

Employee Pride Shirt 2022

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00

Flavor Mug

$8.00Out of stock

Gelato Spades

$10.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

J Hats

$30.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Jeni's Branded Hats

$30.00

Kids Tee

$20.00

Koozie - Orange

$9.00Out of stock

Koozie - Sprinkles

$9.00Out of stock

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$38.00

Mittens

$20.00

Pride Tee

$15.00Out of stock

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00Out of stock

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00Out of stock

Traveler Bag

$15.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Stickers

$3.00

Knit Kooize - Holiday

$9.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Boston Cream Pie

FB - Banana Cream Pudding

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone

FB - Boozy Eggnog

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brandied Banana Brulee

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake

FB - Butterscotch Popcorn

FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cognac & Gingerbread

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Cookies in Cream

FB - Cranberry Crumble

FB - Cream Puff

FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

FB - Frose

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Golden Nectar

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Green Mint Chip

FB - High Five Candy Bar

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

FB - Lemon Bar

FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate

FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Orange Freeze

FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

FB - Pistachio Macaron

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Rocket Pop

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

FB - Sugar Plum

FB - Sunshine

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Watermelon Taffy

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - White Chocolate Peppermint

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Toppings *New*

Sauces

Promo *New*

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00Out of stock

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00Out of stock

Extra Backer

$2.00

Halloween Cone Coin Bundle

$35.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$12.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Out of stock

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00Out of stock

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00Out of stock

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Rental - 2 Hours

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 S Main Street, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oberweis Dairy - Naperville South - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
2879 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - Downers Grove - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
60 Ogden Avenue Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Pompei of Westmont - Westmont, IL
orange starNo Reviews
200 West Ogden Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Grill
orange star4.0 • 316
333 E OGDEN AVE Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Graham's 318 Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
318 S. 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Oakbrook Center
orange star4.5 • 117
521 Oakbrook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston