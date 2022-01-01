- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams The Boro
65 Reviews
$$
1669C Silver Hill Drive
McLean, VA 22102
Order Again
Scoops *New*
Cups & Cones *New*
Pints *New*
Pint - Banana Cream Pudding
$12.00
Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake
$12.00
Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone
$12.00
Pint - Boozy Eggnog
$12.00
Pint - Boston Cream Pie
$12.00
Pint - Brambleberry Crisp
$12.00
Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee
$12.00
Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle
$12.00
Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake
$12.00
Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn
$12.00
Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns
$12.00
Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar
$12.00
Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread
$12.00
Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream
$12.00
Pint - Cookies in Cream
$12.00
Pint - Cranberry Crumble
$12.00
Pint - Cream Puff
$12.00
Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle
$12.00
Pint - Darkest Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Everything Bagel
$12.00
Pint - Fluffernutter
$12.00
Pint - Frose
$12.00
Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
$12.00
Pint - Golden Nectar
$12.00
Pint - Gooey Buttercake
$12.00
Pint - Green Mint Chip
$12.00
Pint - High Five Candy Bar
$12.00
Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean
$12.00
Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait
$12.00
Pint - Lemon Bar
$12.00
Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl
$12.00
Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes
$12.00
Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans
$12.00
Pint - Milkiest Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Orange Freeze
$12.00
Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$12.00
Pint - Pistachio Macaron
$12.00
Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut
$12.00
Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll
$12.00
Pint - Rainbow BFY
$12.00
Pint - Rocket Pop
$12.00
Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks
$12.00
Pint - Salty Caramel
$12.00
Pint - Savannah Buttermint
$12.00
Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
$12.00
Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk
$12.00
Pint - Sugar Plum
$12.00
Pint - Sunshine
$12.00
Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam
$12.00
Pint - Texas Sheet Cake
$12.00
Pint - Watermelon Taffy
$12.00
Pint - Wedding Cake
$12.00
Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint
$12.00
Pint - Wildberry Lavender
$12.00
Bake Shop Collection
$58.00
Father's Day Collection
$68.00
Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection
$65.00
Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards
$65.00
Happy Birthday Collection
$72.00
Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce
$63.00
Holiday Party Collection
$105.00
Hostess Gift Collection
$65.00
How is it Fall Already?! Collection
$58.00
Splendid Holiday Collection
$58.00
Thanksgiving Collection
$58.00
Top Sellers Collection
$58.00
Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee
$7.00
Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle
$7.00
Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$7.00
Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
$7.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
$14.00
Extra *New*
Beverages *New*
Merch *New*
Baby Onesie
$15.00
Beanie
$25.00
Birthday Candles
$8.00
Bucket Bag
$25.00
Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen
$12.00
Cookbook - Jeni's At Home
$15.00
Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts
$15.00
Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce
$12.00
Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce
$12.00
Employee Pride Shirt 2022
$12.00
Extra Cone Coin Backer
$2.00
Fall Sweatshirt
$38.00
Flavor Mug
$8.00
Gelato Spades
$10.00
Ice Cream Pins
Ice Cream Scoop
$20.00
J Hats
$30.00
Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce
$12.00
Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce
$12.00
Jeni's Branded Hats
$30.00
Keychain
$5.00
Kids Tee
$20.00
Knit Kooize - Holiday
$9.00
Koozie - Orange
$9.00
Koozie - Sprinkles
$9.00
Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve
$18.00
Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve
$15.00
Logo Sweatshirts
$38.00
Mittens
$20.00
Notebook Set
$12.00
Pride Tee
$15.00
Scarf
$8.00
Shop Art
$6.00
Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow
$6.00
Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow
$6.00
Stickers
$3.00
Tasterspoon from the Line
$2.00
Tasterspoons
$20.00
Tattoos
$3.00
Tote Bag
$25.00
Traveler Bag
$15.00
Flipped Buckets *New*
FB - Boston Cream Pie
FB - Banana Cream Pudding
FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake
FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone
FB - Boozy Eggnog
FB - Brambleberry Crisp
FB - Brandied Banana Brulee
FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle
FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake
FB - Butterscotch Popcorn
FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun
FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar
FB - Cognac & Gingerbread
FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream
FB - Cookies in Cream
FB - Cranberry Crumble
FB - Cream Puff
FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle
FB - Darkest Chocolate
FB - Everything Bagel
FB - Frose
FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
FB - Golden Nectar
FB - Gooey Buttercake
FB - Green Mint Chip
FB - High Five Candy Bar
FB - Honey Vanilla Bean
FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait
FB - Lemon Bar
FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl
FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes
FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate
FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans
FB - Milkiest Chocolate
FB - Orange Freeze
FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
FB - Pistachio Macaron
FB - Powdered Jelly Donut
FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll
FB - Rainbow BFY
FB - Rocket Pop
FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks
FB - Salty Caramel
FB - Savannah Buttermint
FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
FB - Strawberry Buttermilk
FB - Sugar Plum
FB - Sunshine
FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam
FB - Texas Sheet Cake
FB - Watermelon Taffy
FB - Wedding Cake
FB - White Chocolate Peppermint
FB - Wildberry Lavender
Toppings *New*
Promo *New*
Waste *New*
Street Treats *New*
Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Frosé (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat Party Pack
$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1669C Silver Hill Drive, McLean, VA 22102
Gallery
