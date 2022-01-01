  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - The Triangle
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams imageView gallery

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams The Triangle

review star

No reviews yet

4616 Triangle Ave.

Suite 200

Austin, TX 78751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.50

Single Scoop

$6.25

Trio Scoop

$7.25

Add Half Scoop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Flight

$21.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$12.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone

$12.00

Pint - Boozy Eggnog

$12.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$12.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$12.00

Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee

$12.00

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$12.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$12.00

Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn

$12.00

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$12.00

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$12.00

Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread

$12.00

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$12.00

Pint - Cranberry Crumble

$12.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$12.00

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$12.00

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$12.00

Pint - Fluffernutter

$12.00

Pint - Frose

$12.00

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$12.00

Pint - Golden Nectar

$12.00

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$12.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$12.00

Pint - High Five Candy Bar

$12.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$12.00

Pint - Lemon Bar

$12.00

Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

$12.00

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$12.00

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$12.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$12.00

Pint - Orange Freeze

$12.00

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00

Pint - Pistachio Macaron

$12.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$12.00

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$12.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$12.00

Pint - Rocket Pop

$12.00

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$12.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$12.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$12.00

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$12.00

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$12.00

Pint - Sugar Plum

$12.00

Pint - Sunshine

$12.00

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$12.00

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$12.00

Pint - Watermelon Taffy

$12.00

Pint - Wedding Cake

$12.00

Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint

$12.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$12.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$68.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$72.00

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$63.00

Holiday Party Collection

$105.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$58.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$58.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$58.00

Top Sellers Collection

$58.00

Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee

$7.00

Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$7.00

Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00

Cooler (free!)

Dry Ice

$1.50

Dry Ice (free!)

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$3.00

Boylan's Soda

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.25

Everybody Water

$3.00

Just Bubbles

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$25.00

Employee Pride Shirt 2022

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00

Flavor Mug

$8.00

Gelato Spades

$10.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

J Hats

$30.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's Branded Hats

$30.00

Kids Tee

$20.00

Koozie - Orange

$9.00

Koozie - Sprinkles

$9.00

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$38.00

Mittens

$20.00

Pride Tee

$15.00

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Traveler Bag

$15.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Stickers

$3.00

Knit Kooize - Holiday

$9.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Boston Cream Pie

FB - Banana Cream Pudding

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone

FB - Boozy Eggnog

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brandied Banana Brulee

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake

FB - Butterscotch Popcorn

FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cognac & Gingerbread

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Cookies in Cream

FB - Cranberry Crumble

FB - Cream Puff

FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

FB - Frose

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Golden Nectar

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Green Mint Chip

FB - High Five Candy Bar

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

FB - Lemon Bar

FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate

FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Orange Freeze

FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

FB - Pistachio Macaron

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Rocket Pop

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

FB - Sugar Plum

FB - Sunshine

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Watermelon Taffy

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - White Chocolate Peppermint

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Toppings *New*

Sauces

Promo *New*

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00

Extra Backer

$2.00

Halloween Cone Coin Bundle

$35.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$12.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Rental - 2 Hours

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4616 Triangle Ave., Suite 200, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

Similar restaurants in your area

Provision Dininghouse
orange star4.2 • 116
4600 West Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Pho MPH - Triangle - 4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203
orange starNo Reviews
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Airport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4917 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Tysons Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4905 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Groovy - Duval - 5015 Duval St
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Duval St Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
ASTI Trattoria
orange star3.5 • 437
408 E 43rd St C Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston