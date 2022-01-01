Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Armitage

59 Reviews

$$

900 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.50

Single Scoop

$6.25

Trio Scoop

$7.25

Add Half Scoop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Flight

$21.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$10.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone

$10.00

Pint - Boozy Eggnog

$10.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$10.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$10.00

Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee

$10.00

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$10.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$10.00

Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn

$10.00

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$10.00

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$10.00

Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cranberry Crumble

$10.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$10.00

Pint - Fluffernutter

$10.00

Pint - Frose

$10.00

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$10.00

Pint - Golden Nectar

$10.00

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$10.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$10.00

Pint - High Five Candy Bar

$10.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$10.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$10.00

Pint - Lemon Bar

$10.00

Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

$10.00

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$10.00

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$10.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Orange Freeze

$10.00

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Pint - Pistachio Macaron

$10.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$10.00

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$10.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$10.00

Pint - Rocket Pop

$10.00

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$10.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$10.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$10.00

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$10.00

Pint - Sugar Plum

$10.00

Pint - Sunshine

$10.00

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$10.00

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$10.00

Pint - Watermelon Taffy

$10.00

Pint - Wedding Cake

$10.00

Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint

$10.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$10.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$58.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$64.00

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$55.00

Holiday Party Collection

$95.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$48.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$48.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$48.00

Top Sellers Collection

$48.00

Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee

$7.00

Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$7.00

Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00

Cooler (free!)

Dry Ice

$1.50

Dry Ice (free!)

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$2.50

Boylan's Soda

$2.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Everybody Water

$2.50

Just Bubbles

$2.50

Topo Chico

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$25.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Employee Pride Shirt 2022

$12.00

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00

Flavor Mug

$8.00

Gelato Spades

$10.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

J Hats

$30.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's Branded Hats

$30.00

Keychain

$5.00

Kids Tee

$20.00

Knit Kooize - Holiday

$9.00

Koozie - Orange

$9.00

Koozie - Sprinkles

$9.00

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$38.00

Mittens

$20.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Pride Tee

$15.00Out of stock

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Stickers

$3.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Traveler Bag

$15.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Boston Cream Pie

FB - Banana Cream Pudding

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone

FB - Boozy Eggnog

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brandied Banana Brulee

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake

FB - Butterscotch Popcorn

FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cognac & Gingerbread

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Cookies in Cream

FB - Cranberry Crumble

FB - Cream Puff

FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

FB - Frose

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Golden Nectar

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Green Mint Chip

FB - High Five Candy Bar

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

FB - Lemon Bar

FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate

FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Orange Freeze

FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

FB - Pistachio Macaron

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Rocket Pop

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

FB - Sugar Plum

FB - Sunshine

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Watermelon Taffy

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - White Chocolate Peppermint

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Toppings *New*

Sauces

Promo *New*

Cone Coin Bundle - 20 Pack

$35.00

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00

Extra Backer

$2.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$10.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Rental - 2 Hours

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,727
2360 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Truck 4 Lincoln Park Zoo
orange starNo Reviews
2001 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Wicker Park
orange star4.9 • 1,232
1505 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Jennivees Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3301 North Sheffield Avenue Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Southport
orange star4.9 • 818
3404 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
orange star4.3 • 594
750 N Rush Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Pequod's Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.2 • 9,228
2207 N Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Galit
orange star5.0 • 5,268
2429 N. Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chicago Bagel Authority - Armitage
orange star4.6 • 4,229
953 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Old Pueblo Cantina
orange star4.6 • 2,982
1200 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Goose Island - Clybourn
orange star4.2 • 2,693
1800 N Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Macku Sushi
orange star4.1 • 1,041
2239 N Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston