Dessert & Ice Cream
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Barracks Row
15 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
526 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Yard Park
4.8 • 15
1300 4th Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
The Creamery at Union Market
No Reviews
Union market at 1309 5th St Ne DC 20002 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurant
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
No Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant