Dessert & Ice Cream
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Buckhead
941 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
77 West Paces Ferry Rd., Suite 35B, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Vinny's N.Y Pizza and Grill - Sandy Springs - 111 Glenridge Point Parkway
No Reviews
111 Glenridge Point Parkway Sandy Springs, GA 30342
View restaurant
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown
No Reviews
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150 Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant