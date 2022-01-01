Dessert & Ice Cream
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Decatur
1,318 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
545 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown
No Reviews
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150 Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Vinny's N.Y Pizza and Grill - Sandy Springs - 111 Glenridge Point Parkway
No Reviews
111 Glenridge Point Parkway Sandy Springs, GA 30342
View restaurant