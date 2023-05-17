Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Events

Main picView gallery

401 N Front St.

Suite 300

Columbus, OH 43215

Strawberry Jam

Kids Scoop

$4.75

Standard

$6.25

Hats - Strawberry Jam

$25.00

Koozie - Strawberry Jam

$4.00

Fox in the Snow - Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Individual Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Individual) (Copy)

$4.00

Individual Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Copy)

$4.00

Individual Street Treat - Salty Caramel (Individual) (Copy)

$4.00

Individual Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Individual) (Copy)

$4.00

Individual Street Treat - Frosé (Individual) (Copy)

$4.00

Main Menu **New**

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.75

Standard

$6.25

Signature

$7.00

Flight

$21.00

Add Half Scoop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$10.00

Pint - Biscuits with the Boss

$10.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$10.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$10.00

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$10.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$10.00

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$10.00

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$10.00

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$10.00

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$10.00

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$10.00

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$10.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$10.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$10.00

Pint - Jenis Homemade Banana Bread

$10.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$10.00

Pint - Lemon Bar

$10.00

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$10.00

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$7.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$10.00

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$7.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$10.00

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$10.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$10.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$10.00

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$10.00

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$10.00

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$10.00

Pint - Wedding Cake

$10.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$10.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$58.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$64.00

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$55.00

Holiday Party Collection

$95.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$48.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$48.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$48.00

Top Sellers Collection

$48.00

Buy 5 Pints Get 1 Free

$50.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Boozy Eggnog

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Cranberry Crumble

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Golden Nectar

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pistachio Macaron

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Watermelon Taffy

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Wedding Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - White Chocolate Peppermint

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Middle West Whiskey and Pecans

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00

Cooler (free!)

Dry Ice

$1.50

Dry Ice (free!)

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$2.50

Boylan's Soda

$2.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Everybody Water

$2.50

Just Bubbles

$2.50

Pink Champ

$2.50

Topo Chico

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$35.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$15.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Employee Pride Shirt

$12.00

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00

Flavor Mug

$8.00

Gelato Spades

$12.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

ICFB Mug

$15.00

J Hats

$20.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Kids Tee

$15.00

Knit Koozie - Holiday

$9.00

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$30.00

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$45.00

Mittens

$20.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Rainbow

$8.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Stickers

$3.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Traveler Bag

$25.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Biscuits with the Boss

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

FB - Golden Nectar

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Jenis Homemade Banana Bread

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

FB - Lemon Bar

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Promo *New*

Cone Coin Bundle - 20 Pack

$35.00

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00

Extra Backer

$2.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$10.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Pink Champ - Waste

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Event Ice Cream

$125.00

Rental - 2 Hours

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
401 N Front St., Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43215

