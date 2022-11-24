- Home
- /
- Atlanta
- /
- Ormewood Park
- /
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Glenwood Park
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Glenwood Park
No reviews yet
925 Garrett Street
Suite H
Atlanta, GA 30316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Scoops *New*
Cups & Cones *New*
Pints *New*
Pint - Banana Cream Pudding
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake
$12.00
Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Boozy Eggnog
$12.00
Pint - Boston Cream Pie
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Brambleberry Crisp
$12.00
Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle
$12.00
Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake
$12.00
Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar
$12.00
Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream
$12.00
Pint - Cookies in Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Cranberry Crumble
$12.00
Pint - Cream Puff
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Darkest Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Everything Bagel
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Fluffernutter
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Frose
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Golden Nectar
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Gooey Buttercake
$12.00
Pint - Green Mint Chip
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - High Five Candy Bar
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean
$12.00
Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Lemon Bar
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans
$12.00
Pint - Milkiest Chocolate
$12.00
Pint - Orange Freeze
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Pistachio Macaron
$12.00
Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll
$7.00
Pint - Rainbow BFY
$12.00
Pint - Rocket Pop
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks
$12.00
Pint - Salty Caramel
$12.00
Pint - Savannah Buttermint
$12.00
Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
$12.00
Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk
$12.00
Pint - Sugar Plum
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Sunshine
$12.00Out of stock
Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam
$12.00
Pint - Texas Sheet Cake
$12.00
Pint - Watermelon Taffy
$12.00
Pint - Wedding Cake
$12.00
Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint
$12.00
Pint - Wildberry Lavender
$12.00
Bake Shop Collection
$58.00Out of stock
Children's Collection
$48.00
Father's Day Collection
$68.00
Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection
$65.00
Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards
$65.00
Happy Birthday Collection
$72.00
Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce
$63.00
Holiday Party Collection
$105.00
Hostess Gift Collection
$65.00
How is it Fall Already?! Collection
$58.00
Splendid Holiday Collection
$58.00
Thanksgiving Collection
$58.00
Top Sellers Collection
$58.00
Buy 5 Pints Get 1 Free
$60.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
$14.00
Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pumpkin Cake Roll
$14.00
Extra *New*
Beverages *New*
Merch *New*
Baby Onesie
$15.00
Beanie
$25.00Out of stock
Birthday Candles
$8.00
Bucket Bag
$25.00
Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen
$12.00
Cookbook - Jeni's At Home
$15.00
Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts
$15.00
Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce
$12.00
Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce
$12.00Out of stock
Employee Pride Shirt 2022
$12.00
Extra Cone Coin Backer
$2.00Out of stock
Fall Sweatshirt
$38.00
Flavor Mug
$8.00Out of stock
Gelato Spades
$10.00
Ice Cream Pins
Ice Cream Scoop
$20.00
J Hats
$30.00
Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce
$12.00Out of stock
Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce
$12.00
Jeni's Branded Hats
$30.00Out of stock
Keychain
$5.00
Kids Tee
$20.00
Knit Kooize - Holiday
$9.00
Koozie - Orange
$9.00
Koozie - Sprinkles
$9.00
Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve
$18.00
Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve
$15.00
Logo Sweatshirts
$38.00
Mittens
$20.00
Notebook Set
$12.00
Pride Tee
$15.00Out of stock
Scarf
$8.00
Shop Art
$6.00Out of stock
Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow
$6.00
Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow
$6.00
Stickers
$3.00
Tasterspoon from the Line
$2.00
Tasterspoons
$20.00
Tattoos
$3.00
Tote Bag
$25.00Out of stock
Traveler Bag
$15.00
Flipped Buckets *New*
FB - Boston Cream Pie
FB - Banana Cream Pudding
FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake
FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone
FB - Boozy Eggnog
FB - Brambleberry Crisp
FB - Brandied Banana Brulee
FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle
FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake
FB - Butterscotch Popcorn
FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun
FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar
FB - Cognac & Gingerbread
FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream
FB - Cookies in Cream
FB - Cranberry Crumble
FB - Cream Puff
Out of stock
FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle
FB - Darkest Chocolate
FB - Everything Bagel
FB - Frose
FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
Out of stock
FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries
FB - Golden Nectar
FB - Gooey Buttercake
FB - Green Mint Chip
FB - High Five Candy Bar
FB - Honey Vanilla Bean
FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait
FB - Lemon Bar
FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl
Out of stock
FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes
FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate
FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans
FB - Milkiest Chocolate
FB - Orange Freeze
Out of stock
FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
FB - Pistachio Macaron
FB - Powdered Jelly Donut
FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll
FB - Rainbow BFY
FB - Rocket Pop
Out of stock
FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks
FB - Salty Caramel
FB - Savannah Buttermint
FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll
FB - Strawberry Buttermilk
FB - Sugar Plum
FB - Sunshine
FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam
FB - Texas Sheet Cake
FB - Watermelon Taffy
FB - Wedding Cake
FB - White Chocolate Peppermint
FB - Wildberry Lavender
Toppings *New*
Promo *New*
Waste *New*
Street Treats *New*
Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)
$32.00Out of stock
Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)
$32.00Out of stock
Street Treat - Frosé (Case)
$32.00Out of stock
Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)
$32.00Out of stock
Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)
$32.00Out of stock
Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)
$32.00
Street Treat Party Pack
$85.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
925 Garrett Street, Suite H, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EMMY SQUARED - Glenwood Park: Atlanta
No Reviews
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE ATLANTA, GA 30316
View restaurant
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
No Reviews
777 Memorial Drive SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurant
More near Atlanta
Westside / Home Park
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
No reviews yet
Inman Park
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Lindbergh
No reviews yet
Little Five Points
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.