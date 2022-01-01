Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Grandview

review star

No reviews yet

1281 Grandview Ave

Columbus, OH 43212

Order Again

Scoops *New*

Kids Scoop

$4.50

Single Scoop

$5.95

Trio Scoop

$6.95

Add Half Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream Bucket

$225.00

Flight

$20.00

Redeem Cone Coin

Cups & Cones *New*

Cake Cone

Cup/Plate

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Wedges

$0.75

Bowl and Spoon Bundle (1 pack each)

$10.00

Limited Edition Waffle Cone

$1.25Out of stock

Limited Edition Waffle Bowl

$1.25Out of stock

Cake Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Sugar Cone - Pack of 12

$5.00

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Pints *New*

Pint - Banana Cream Pudding

$10.00

Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pint - Bombastix Sundae Cone

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Boozy Eggnog

$10.00

Pint - Boston Cream Pie

$10.00

Pint - Brambleberry Crisp

$10.00

Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$10.00

Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake

$10.00

Pint - Butterscotch Popcorn

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$10.00

Pint - Cognac with Gingerbread

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cookies in Cream

$10.00

Pint - Cranberry Crumble

$10.00

Pint - Cream Puff

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Darkest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Everything Bagel

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Fluffernutter

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Frose

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Golden Nectar

$10.00

Pint - Gooey Buttercake

$10.00

Pint - Green Mint Chip

$10.00

Pint - High Five Candy Bar

$10.00

Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean

$10.00

Pint - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Lemon Bar

$10.00

Pint - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Maple Soaked Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$10.00

Pint - Milkiest Chocolate

$10.00

Pint - Orange Freeze

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Pistachio Macaron

$10.00

Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Pumpkin Cake Roll

$10.00

Pint - Rainbow BFY

$10.00

Pint - Rocket Pop

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$10.00

Pint - Salty Caramel

$10.00

Pint - Savannah Buttermint

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Sugar Plum

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Sunshine

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$10.00Out of stock

Pint - Texas Sheet Cake

$10.00

Pint - Watermelon Taffy

$10.00

Pint - Wedding Cake

$10.00

Pint - White Chocolate Peppermint

$10.00

Pint - Wildberry Lavender

$10.00

Bake Shop Collection

$58.00

Father's Day Collection

$58.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection

$65.00

Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards

$65.00

Happy Birthday Collection

$64.00

Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce

$55.00

Holiday Party Collection

$95.00

Hostess Gift Collection

$65.00

How is it Fall Already?! Collection

$48.00

Splendid Holiday Collection

$48.00

Thanksgiving Collection

$48.00

Top Sellers Collection

$48.00

Pint Sale - Brandied Banana Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Sale - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Sale - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Sale - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Brandied Banana Brulee

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Dark Chocolate Truffle

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Pint Sale 2 Pack - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Extra *New*

Cool Bag

$3.00

Cool Bag (free!)

Cooler

$5.00

Cooler (free!)

Dry Ice

$1.50

Dry Ice (free!)

Pack of Waffle Cones (5)

$10.00

Pack of Waffle Wedges (8)

$2.00

Beverages *New*

Boxed Water

$2.50

Boylan's Soda

$2.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Everybody Water

$2.50

Just Bubbles

$2.50

Pink Champ

$2.50

Topo Chico

Out of stock

Merch *New*

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00Out of stock

Birthday Candles

$8.00

Bucket Bag

$25.00

Employee Pride Shirt 2022

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen

$12.00

Cookbook - Jeni's At Home

$15.00

Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts

$15.00Out of stock

Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Cone Coin Backer

$2.00Out of stock

Fall Sweatshirt

$38.00Out of stock

Flavor Mug

$8.00Out of stock

Gelato Spades

$10.00

Ice Cream Pins

Ice Cream Scoop

$20.00

J Hats

$30.00

Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce

$12.00

Jeni's Branded Hats

$30.00

Kids Tee

$20.00

Koozie - Orange

$9.00Out of stock

Koozie - Sprinkles

$9.00Out of stock

Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00

Logo Sweatshirts

$38.00

Mittens

$20.00Out of stock

Pride Tee

$15.00

Scarf

$8.00

Shop Art

$6.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow

$6.00

Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow

$6.00

Tasterspoon from the Line

$2.00

Tasterspoons

$20.00

Tattoos

$3.00

Tote Bag

$25.00Out of stock

Traveler Bag

$15.00

Notebook Set

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Stickers

$3.00

Knit Kooize - Holiday

$9.00

Flipped Buckets *New*

FB - Boston Cream Pie

FB - Banana Cream Pudding

Out of stock

FB - Blackout Chocolate Cake

Out of stock

FB - Bombastix Sundae Cone

Out of stock

FB - Boozy Eggnog

FB - Brambleberry Crisp

FB - Brandied Banana Brulee

Out of stock

FB - Brown Butter Almond Brittle

FB - Buttercream Birthday Cake

Out of stock

FB - Butterscotch Popcorn

FB - Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

Out of stock

FB - Coffee with Cream & Sugar

FB - Cognac & Gingerbread

Out of stock

FB - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

FB - Cookies in Cream

FB - Cranberry Crumble

FB - Cream Puff

Out of stock

FB - Dark Chocolate Truffle

Out of stock

FB - Darkest Chocolate

FB - Everything Bagel

Out of stock

FB - Frose

Out of stock

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

Out of stock

FB - Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

Out of stock

FB - Golden Nectar

Out of stock

FB - Gooey Buttercake

FB - Green Mint Chip

FB - High Five Candy Bar

FB - Honey Vanilla Bean

FB - Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

Out of stock

FB - Lemon Bar

FB - Mango Cheesecake Swirl

Out of stock

FB - Maple Soaked Pancakes

Out of stock

FB - Mexican Hot Chocolate

FB - Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

Out of stock

FB - Milkiest Chocolate

FB - Orange Freeze

Out of stock

FB - Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

Out of stock

FB - Pistachio Macaron

FB - Powdered Jelly Donut

Out of stock

FB - Pumpkin Cake Roll

FB - Rainbow BFY

FB - Rocket Pop

Out of stock

FB - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

FB - Salty Caramel

FB - Savannah Buttermint

Out of stock

FB - Skillet Cinnamon Roll

Out of stock

FB - Strawberry Buttermilk

Out of stock

FB - Sugar Plum

Out of stock

FB - Sunshine

Out of stock

FB - Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

Out of stock

FB - Texas Sheet Cake

FB - Watermelon Taffy

FB - Wedding Cake

FB - White Chocolate Peppermint

FB - Wildberry Lavender

Toppings *New*

Sauces

Promo *New*

Event Ice Cream (1-30 guests)

$150.00

Event Ice Cream (31-50 guests)

$275.00

Extra Backer

$2.00

Holiday Cone Coin Bundle (3)

$10.00

Individual Pint Card

$10.00

Orange Cooler Rental

$100.00

Pint Drive

Out of stock

Rental Space Fee - NFM

$200.00

School Tour - Kids Cone

$1.00

Dress Code

City Tee FREE

Flavor is Everything Tee FREE

Waste *New*

Ice Cream Bucket

Hand-Packed Pint

Pint

Street Treat Case

Kids' Cake Cone Case

Sugar Cone Case

Cake Cone Case

Waffle Mix, Unprepared

Waffle Wedge

Waffle Cone

Waffle Bowl

Sprinkles

Boylan's Soda

Cold Brew Coffee

Boxed Water

Pink Champ - Waste

Salty Caramel Sauce

Fudge Sauce

Sprinkles - Merch

T-Shirt

JHat

Cookbook

Events

Rental - 2 Hours

Rental - Additonal hour

Street Treats *New*

Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Frosé (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)

$32.00Out of stock

Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)

$32.00

Street Treat Party Pack

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1281 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

