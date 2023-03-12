Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Shirlington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4150 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
No Reviews
4251 South Campbell Avenue Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant