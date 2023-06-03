  • Home
  Muscatine
  Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. & Little Brother Lemonade - 2022 Fair Acres Dr
Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. & Little Brother Lemonade 2022 Fair Acres Dr

No reviews yet

2022 Fair Acres Dr

Muscatine, IA 52761

Pretzels

Salty Sister

Salty Sister

$5.25

5 oz.

Sugar & Spice

Sugar & Spice

$5.25

Truffle Shuffle Sister

$6.25

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Flavor of the Week

$6.00

Arnie

$6.00

Sides

Plain Jane Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Spicy Sister Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Maple Bourbon Brown Sugar Icing

$1.75

Chopped Bacon

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Mustard

$0.75

Salty Dog

Pretzel Wrapped Polish Dog

$7.50
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are strictly pick up and delivery only serving Philly style, soft baked pretzels, fresh squeezed lemonade, from a feel good and fun atmosphere.

2022 Fair Acres Dr, Muscatine, IA 52761

