Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Jennings House Cafe
416 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Eatery provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting. We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups (when available).
Location
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Barca - 3048 Midway Dr, SanDiego, CA 92110
No Reviews
3048 Midway Drive San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Plant Power Fast Food - Ocean Beach
4.6 • 2,450
2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurant
Officine Buona Forchetta - Liberty Station
4.6 • 1,670
2865 Sims Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurant