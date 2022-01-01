Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Jennings House Cafe

416 Reviews

$

1018 Rosecrans St

San Diego, CA 92106

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Eatery provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting. We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups (when available).

