Pizza

Jenn's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

650 Amherst st #6

Nashua, NH 03063

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese
LG Pepperoni
LG Deep Dish

Medium Pizza

MED Buffalo Chicken

$15.49

MED Cheese

$10.99

MED Hawaiian

$15.49

MED Pepperoni

$11.99

MED Stuff Crust

$15.49

MED Supreme

$15.49

MED Thin Crust

$10.99

MED Veggie

$15.49

MED 5-Meat

$15.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.49

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99

Large Pizza

LG Cheese

$11.99

LG Pepperoni

$12.99

LG Supreme

$17.99

LG Veggie

$17.49

LG Stuff Crust

$15.99

LG Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

LG Hawaiian

$17.99

LG Deep Dish

$12.99

LG 5-Meat

$17.99

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.49

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

Calzones

Build your own calzone

$8.49

Combo Meals

COMBO #1

$14.00

COMBO #2

$15.99

COMBO #3

$30.00

COMBO #4

$16.99

COMBO #5

$35.99

Sides

Stuffed Cheese Bread

$9.99

Bread Stix

$5.50

Chicken Wings (Baked)

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Blond Chocolate Chip Brownies (2)

$3.00

Cookies (M&M or Chocolate Chip) (2)

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Bread

$6.50

Cream Cheese Brownie(2)

$4.00Out of stock

Bread Sticks/Soda Combo

$7.00

Personal Pan

$7.50

Hot Dogs

$6.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$8.99

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Dipping Sauce/Candy

Small

$0.50

Large

$1.00

Candy Small

$3.00

Medium Candy

$5.00

Large Candy

$10.00

Drinks

20OZ

$1.99

2L

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

650 Amherst st #6, Nashua, NH 03063

Directions

