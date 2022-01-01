Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Jen's Deli

369 Reviews

$$

28 West Main St

Wilmington, OH 45177

Order Again

Popular Items

Box Lunch...
Cheesy Cheeser

Box Lunch...

Box Lunch...

Hot Sandwiches...

Hot Sicilian...

$8.95

London Broil...

$8.95

Swingin' Chicken...

$8.95

Rocky 1-2...

$8.95

Reuben...

$8.95

Black Bean Burger...

$8.95

Turkey Reuben...

$8.95

Bill's Famous...

$8.95

Italian Fromaggio...

$8.95

Lombardo Legacy...

$8.95

Untouchable Club...

$8.95

Good Fella...

$8.95

McMillan...

$8.95

Suburban...

$8.95

Downtowner...

$8.95

Chicken Italiano...

$8.95

Bar B Cutie...

$8.95

Atomic Blast...

$8.95

Popper...

$8.95

Uptowner...

$8.95

Basic Grill Cheese...

$4.95

Chicken POT Wrap...

$9.95

Cold Sandwiches...

The Club...

$7.95

Chicken Club Wrap...

$7.95

California Delight...

$7.95

Sunflower Chick Sand....

$7.95

BLT...

$7.95

Continental...

$7.95

Turkey Club...

$7.95

Turkey Charlie...

$7.95

Buddha In the Garden...

$7.95

Veggie Yum Yum...

$7.95

Veggie Hum-Hum...

$7.95

Eggstra BLT...

$9.95

Chicken POT Wrap...

$9.95

Croissalad Sensation...

$7.95

Veggie Hummus Wrap...

$7.95

Build Your Own...

Whole Sandwich

$7.95

1/2 Sandwich

$4.50

Kids...

Little Piggy

$4.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Cheesy Cheeser

$3.95

Mom, I Just Want Ham

$3.95

Honey Bear

$3.95

Salads...

Sunflower Chicken Salad...

$10.95

Sunflower Veggie Salad...

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad...

$9.95

Cobb Salad...

$10.95

Chicken Walnut Blue...

$10.95

Large Garden Salad...

$7.95

Small Garden Salad...

$4.95

Chef Salad...

$10.95

Grilled Chicken POT Salad...

$11.95

Hippie Dippie Do-Dah...

$8.95

Stuffed Tomato...

$8.95

Sides...

Chips...

$1.75

Potato Salad...

$2.25+

Chicken Salad...

$2.25+

Boiled Egg...

$2.00

Spear Pickle...

$0.50

Pasta Salad...

$2.25+

Tuna Salad...

$2.25+

Whole Pickle...

$2.00

Cole Slaw...

$2.25+

Egg Salad...

$2.25+

Yogurt...

$1.99+

Fruit Salad...

$2.25+

Hummus...

$2.25+

Black Bean Burger Patty...

$3.00

Banana...

$2.00

Extra Dressing PKT...

$1.00

Soft Drinks...

Pepsi...

$2.50

Diet Pepsi...

$2.50

Mountain Dew...

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew...

$2.50

Sweet Tea...

$2.50

Unsweet Tea...

$2.50

Sierra Mist...

$2.50

Juice Box...

$1.50

Life Water...

$2.50

EVOLVE Protein

$3.25

SAP Seltzer

$3.25

DIABOLO Selzer

$3.25

DRY Bubbly

$3.25

New Wave Soda

$2.50

Pound Of Coffee...

1 Pound Coffee...

$11.95

1/2 Pound Coffee...

$5.98

1/4 Pound Coffee...

$2.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Club

$5.95

Down on the Farm

$4.95

Yo Yo Mama

$4.95

Fruity Buruity

$5.95

Hungry Cowboy

$6.95

Little Red Hen

$5.95

Lacto-Ovo Burrito

$7.49

Morning Glory

$5.95

Super Nova

$6.95

Inner Child

$2.25

Mother Earth

$3.25

Fruit Salad

$1.99+

Scone

$2.25

Yogurt

$1.25

Bagel

$2.00

BYO

East Coaster

$4.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

28 West Main St, Wilmington, OH 45177

Directions

Gallery
Jen's Deli image
Jen's Deli image
Jen's Deli image

Map
