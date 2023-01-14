Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jen's Guesthouse

review star

No reviews yet

8989 Archer Ave

Willow Springs, IL 60480

Order Again

Popular Items

Gnocchi
Green Bean Casserole
Baby Back BBQ Ribs

Appetizers

Tenderloin Tips

$16.95

Blackened beef-potato mousse-mushroom bordelaise

Sweet Potato Skins

$16.95

Sweet potato-pulled pork-cheddar-BBQ-sour cream drizzle

Honey Walnut Crostinis

$15.95

Siracha honey-walnuts-cranberry spread-goat cheese

Spinach Dip App

$15.95

Creamy spinach-crostinis

Sea Scallops App

$17.95

Cranberry Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Fried Combo

$15.95

Mushrooms-zucchini-mozzarella sticks-chicken tenders

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Seafood Combo

$19.95

Frog legs-crab cakes-calamari

Frog Legs

$14.95

Crab Cakes

$14.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Short Rib Tacos

$19.95

Braised short ribs-corn tortillas-caramelized onions-cranberry brussels sprouts slaw-creamy avocado

Veggie Tacos

$17.95

Corn tortillas-caramelized carrots-black beans-dried cranberries-creamy avocado-cilantro

Whitefish Tacos

$19.95

Lightly breaded-corn tortillas-chipotle aioli-queso fresco-avocado-cilantro

Traditional Chicken Tacos

$18.95

Grilled chicken-corn tortillas-lettuce-tomato-queso fresco-guacamole-cilantro

Traditional Steak Tacos

$27.95

Steak-corn tortillas-lettuce-tomato-queso fresco-guacamole-cilantro

Traditional Shrimp Tacos

$25.95

Grilled shrimp-corn tortillas-lettuce-tomato-queso fresco-guacamole-cilantro

Sides

Spinach Gratin Side

$9.95

Spinach-cream sauce-parmesan

Green Bean Casserole

$10.95

Crispy onion straws-mushroom cream sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Siracha honey glazed

Risotto

$8.95

Sweet pea

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Vegetable of the day

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Asparagus

$4.95

Salads & Soups

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine-croutons-parmesan-creamy Caesar

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.95

Chicken-romaine-croutons-parmesan-creamy Caesar

Cup Soup

$2.95

House Salad

$2.95

Mixed greens-carrots-purple cabbage-tomato-cucumber

Salmon Caesar Salad

$22.95

Salmon-romaine-croutons-parmesan-creamy Caesar

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.95

Shrimp-romaine-croutons-parmesan-creamy Caesar

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine-croutons-parmesan-creamy Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.95

Iceberg-bacon-blue cheese crumbles-tomato-ranch

Handhelds

Burger

$16.95

Crispy bacon-beer cheese sauce-crispy onion straws-french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled-roasted red peppers-portabella mushroom-basil leaves-havarti-pesto-french fries

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.95

Three sliders-french fries

French Dip

$15.95

Roast beef-onions-peppers-provolone-truffle mayo-au jus-french fries

Eggplant Parmesan Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Eggplant-mozzarella-red sauce-french fries

Meat

Pork Chops

$26.95

Two 8 oz. berkshire chops-brown sugar glaze-white cheddar mashed

Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$26.95

Full slab-slow cooked-tangy BBQ sauce-french fries

Short Ribs

$34.95

Braised-white cheddar mashed

Rack of Lamb

$41.95

New Zealand rack-rosemary demi glace-potato mousse

Filet Mignon

$42.95

8 oz. cut-baked potato-asparagus

Surf & Turf

$59.95

8 oz. Filet-7 oz. poached lobster tail-baked potato-asparagus

Prime Rib

$36.95

Available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | 16 oz.-slow roasted-white cheddar mashed

Chicken Piccata

$22.95

Creamy piccata sauce-angel hair-capers

Fried Chicken

$22.95

Crispy buttermilk-french fries-cranberry brussels sprouts slaw

Seafood

Salmon

$26.95

Cranberry honey glazed-asparagus

Sea Scallops

$28.95

Seared-wild mushroom risotto

Whitefish

$25.95

Parmesan crusted-lemon butter sauce-asparagus

Lake Perch

$27.95

Lightly battered-wild mushroom risotto

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.95

Seared-asparagus

Twin Lobster Tails

$59.95

Two 7 oz. tails-drawn butter-baked potato-asparagus

Pasta

Orecchiette

$26.95

Shrimp-fresh sage-acorn squash-onion-shaved parmesan-white wine garlic sauce

Gnocchi

$21.95

Spinach-red pepper cream sauce-shaved parmesan-sage brown butter

Shrimp Gnocchi

$28.95

Shrimp-spinach-red pepper cream sauce-shaved parmesan-sage brown butter

Chicken Gnocchi

$26.95

Chicken-spinach-red pepper cream sauce-shaved parmesan-sage brown butter

Stuffed Squash

$20.95

Acorn squash-brussels sprouts-tomatoes-sweet peas-rice-sage brown butter

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Rich, warm chocolate authentic lava cake.

Cheesecake

$9.95

Classic rich, savory, & creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.95

Ask your server about our seasonal selections

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Three layers of moist carrot cake, creamy cream cheese icing, topped with semi-candied shredded carrots

Tiramisu

$8.95

Lake fingers soaked with coffee & filled with delicious mascarpone mousse

Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Spaghetti

$9.95

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Burger

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Jen's Guesthouse is a family owned restaurant & banquet hall. Jen's has a beautiful outdoor area to dine or book a private event. There are two levels on the patio with a breathtaking view. We also have two indoor rooms with open windows overlooking our outdoor area. Make your dinner reservation or book your private event with us today!

