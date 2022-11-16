Jeremiah's Coffee House 175 Front St
175 Front St
Marietta, OH 45750
Lattes
Almond Joy Latte
Lattes
Almond Latte
Lattes
Amazing Grace Latte
Lattes
Baked Apple Pie Latte
Lattes
Bananas Foster Latte
Lattes
Black Forrest Latte
Lattes
Blackberry Latte
Lattes
Blueberry Latte
Lattes
Blueberry White Chocolate Latte
Lattes
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Lattes
Brutus Buckeye Latte
Lattes
Bulletproof Latte
Lattes
Butter Pecan Latte
Lattes
Butter Rum Latte
Lattes
Butterfinger Latte
Lattes
Butterscotch Latte
Lattes
Cafe Latte
Lattes
Cafe Mocha Latte
Lattes
Candy Corn Latte
Lattes
Caramel Apple Latte
Lattes
Caramel Cheesecake Latte
Lattes
Caramel Creme Brule Latte
Lattes
Caramel Latte
Lattes
Caramel Mocha Latte
Lattes
Caramel Vanilla Latte
Lattes
Caramel White Mocha Latte
Lattes
Cheesecake Latte
Lattes
Cherry Latte
Lattes
Chocolate Chip Latte
Lattes
Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte
Lattes
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Lattes
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Lattes
Coconut Latte
Lattes
Cupid Kisses Latte
Lattes
Eggnog Latte
Lattes
English Toffee Latte
Lattes
Gingerbread Latte
Lattes
Hazelnut Latte
Lattes
Heath Latte
Lattes
Honey Latte
Lattes
Honey Lavender Latte
Lattes
Honey Vanilla Latte
Lattes
Irish Creme Latte
Lattes
Jeremiah Mocha Latte
Lattes
Lavender Latte
Lattes
Lucky Charm Latte
Lattes
Mama Mocha Latte
Lattes
Maple Latte
Lattes
Marietta Mocha Latte
Lattes
Matcha Latte
Matcha latte
Nutella Latte
Lattes
Oreo Latte
Lattes
PBT Latte
Lattes
Peanut Butter Latte
Lattes
Peppermint Latte
Lattes
Pina Colada Latte
Lattes
Praline Toasted Pecan Latte
Lattes
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Lattes
Pumpkin Roll Latte
Lattes
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Lattes
Raspberry Latte
Lattes
Red Velvet Latte
Lattes
Salted Caramel Latte
Lattes
Shamrock Latte
Lattes
Smore Pumpkin Latte
Lattes
Snappy Turtle Latte
Lattes
Strawberries and Cream
Toasted Chestnut Latte
Lattes
Toasted Marshmellow Latte
Lattes
Vanilla Latte
Lattes
White Mocha Latte
Lattes
Caramel White Mocha
Coffee Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Lemonades
Lemonade
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Half Lemonade and Half Brewed Iced Tea
Lavender Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Pineapple Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Specialty Drinks
Smoothie
Real Fruit Smoothies
Slushies
Classic Slushie
Bubble Tea - Medium Only
Herbal Tea, Flavor Bubbles, Juice, Flavor Syrup
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea and steamed milk
Chider
Seasonal - Half Cider and Half Chai
Milkshake
Custard Base with flavor syrup
Italian Soda
Crushed ice, Flavor Syrup and Soda
16oz Mango Refresher
16oz Cran-Apple Refresher
16oz Tropical Refresher
Steamer
Steamed Milk and Flavoring
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Canned/Bottled Drinks
Coke
Can
Bottled Coke
Bottle
Diet Coke
Can
Diet Dr. Pepper
Can
Diet Mountain Dew
Can
Diet Pepsi
Can
Dr. Pepper
Can
Mountain Dew
Can
Pepsi
Can
Root Beer
Can
Sprite
Can
Bottled Coke
Bottle
Orange Juice - Prairie Farms
Bottled Water
Soda Water
Juice Box
Hint
Florence Creamery Milk
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Our Homemade recipe in 3 flavors - Traditional, Pecan Cranberry Pineapple and Walnut Apple Grape with Lettuce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Tomato, Guacomole, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto, Jeremiah's Mayo
Steak, Swiss & Bleu
Steak, Swiss Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Lettuce, Italian Dressing
Southwest Turkey
Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo
The Big R
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Lettuce, Aioli Mayo
Hummus Veggie Deluxe
Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrots, Celery, Spinach, Salsa, Chic Peas, Edamame, Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn, and Hummus
The Mariettian
Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Grilled Cheese
Soup and Grilled Cheese Combo
Breakfast Sandwiches & More
The Plain Joe Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Turkey Bacon plus Egg and choice of Cheese
The JB
Sausage, Egg, Colby Jack Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mayo on Everything Bagel
The Baby Drew
Egg, Sausage, Avocado, Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, Chipotle Mayo on Garlic and Herb Wrap
The Big K
Egg, Avocado, Spinach & Arugala Blend, Gouda Cheese, Pesto, Bacon, Aoli Mayo on an Asiago Bagel
The Little Lizzie
Egg, Sausage, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, on a Sundried Tomato Wrap
The Hollandae
Egg, Ham, Spinach, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Hollandaise Sauce on a Plain Bagel
The Heavenly Hopie
Egg, Ham, Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Jeremiah Mayo, on a Croissant
The Dozer
Streak, Bacon, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Spinach & Arugala, Tomato, Aoli and Garlic and Herb Wrap
The Bubba Burrito
Sausage, Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Spinach, Salsa, Black Beans, Corn, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce
Breakfast Bowl
Rice & Quinoa, Poached or Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Arugula, Avocado, Pesto, Tomato, Onion
Miah Platter
2 Eggs (Poached or Scrambled), 3 Slices Bacon, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Spinch, Garlic Aioli and Toast
Quiche
Choose one of 5 flavors with a Homemade Gluten Free Crust
Toast
Side of Bacon - 3 Pieces
Egg
Side of Sausage
Bagel
Served just the way you like
Biscuits and Gravy
Whole Quiche
Salads & Bowls
Wild Rice Baha Bowl
Wild Rice, Quinoa, Corn, Black Beans, Edamame, Chickpeas, Tomato, Salsa, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spicy Honey Lime Dressing
Garden Salad
Shredded Cheese, Red Onions, Cucumber, Grape, Tomato, Celery, Lettuce
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Diced Apple, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled Steak, Shredded Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion. Grape Tomato, Walnuts, Lettuce, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Apple-Licious Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Chickpeas, Edamame, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pecans, Baked Apple Chips, Poppy Seed Dressing
Berry Citrus Salad
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Orange, Pineapple, Edamame, Chickpeas, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing
South of the Border Salad
Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Beans, Edamame, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Avocado, Spicy Honey Lime Dressing
Faith's Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Edamame, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Dairy Free Ranch
Blueberry Avocado Spinach Salad
Spinach, Feta, Blueberries, Avocado, Poppy Seed Dressing
Chips and Other Snacks
Bakery Treats & Sweets
Cinnamon Rolls - Regular
Cookie Kit (Icing and cookies)
Croissant
Donut
DONUT SALE
GF - Cheesecake - chocolate Strawberry
GF - Cheesecake - Oreo
GF - Cheesecake - Reese’s
GF - Cheesecake - Turtle Pumpkin
GF - Mississippi Mud Pie
GF - Oreo Cheesecake Tart
GF Apple Crisp
GF Apple Pie Cheesecake Tart
4 oz Souffle Size
GF Banana Cake
GF Banana Nut Bread
GF Black Forrest Bundt Cake
GF Blackberry cheesecake tarte
GF Brown Butter Iced Pumpkin Bars
GF Brownie
GF Cake
GF Cheesecake - Blackberry Cheesecake
GF Cheesecake - Blueberry Lemon
GF Cinnamon Roll
GF Coffee Cake
GF Cookie
GF Cupcake
GF Donuts
GF German Chocolate Mini Bundt
GF Lemon Bars
GF Lemon Lush
GF Pecan Pie Bar
GF Pepperoni Roll
GF Pie by the Slice
GF Pumpkin Bar
GF Pumpkin Pie Tart
GF Pumpkin Roll
GF Rice Crispy Treats
GF Scones
GF Seven Layer Bar
GF Texas Sheet Cake
GF Whole Pie
9" Whole Pie
GF Whoopie Pie
GF- Chocolate Turtle Tart
Keto - Banana Bread
Keto - Blueberry Scones
Keto Bagel
Keto Bun
Keto GF Blueberry Jamboree
KETO GF Blueberry Muffin
Keto GF Brownie
Keto GF Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
Keto Kookie
Muffin
Homemade, Gluten Free and Dairy Free
Pepperoni Rolls - Regular
Pup Cake
Pup-a-latte
Puppy Treat
GF Pie Crusts - Crust Only
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
175 Front St, Marietta, OH 45750