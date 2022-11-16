Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeremiah's Coffee House 175 Front St

175 Front St

Marietta, OH 45750

Popular Items

The Plain Joe Breakfast Sandwich
The Mariettian
Southwest Turkey

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Awesomeness to Go

$18.99

Lattes

Almond Joy Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Almond Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Amazing Grace Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Baked Apple Pie Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Bananas Foster Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Black Forrest Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Blackberry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Blueberry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Blueberry White Chocolate Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Brutus Buckeye Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Bulletproof Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Butter Pecan Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Butter Rum Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Butterfinger Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Butterscotch Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cafe Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Candy Corn Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Creme Brule Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel White Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cheesecake Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cherry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Chocolate Chip Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Coconut Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Cupid Kisses Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Eggnog Latte

$5.50

Lattes

English Toffee Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Heath Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Honey Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Irish Creme Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Jeremiah Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Lucky Charm Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Mama Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Maple Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Marietta Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha latte

$5.50

Nutella Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Oreo Latte

$5.50

Lattes

PBT Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Peanut Butter Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Peppermint Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Pina Colada Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Praline Toasted Pecan Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Pumpkin Roll Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Raspberry Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Red Velvet Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Shamrock Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Smore Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Snappy Turtle Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Strawberries and Cream

$5.50

Toasted Chestnut Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Toasted Marshmellow Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lattes

White Mocha Latte

$5.50

Lattes

Caramel White Mocha

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Lewie

$2.75+

Coffee with Butter

Bulletproof Coffee (Medium Only)

$5.00

Coffee with Ghee

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Chillixer

Hot Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shot

$4.00+

Shot of espresso

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts of Espresso and steamed milk

Cubano

$4.50

Espresso and Sugar in the Raw

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

Brewed Coffee and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and the foam of steamed milk

Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso with a small amount of steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

Red Eye

$3.25+

Coffee and One Shot

Black Eye

$3.75+

Coffee and Two Shots

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Water

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Chai and Espresso

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Espresso and Milk

Teas

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Brewed Iced Tea

Herbal Tea

$2.75+

Brewed to order from tea bags

London Fog

$3.75+

Earl Grey Tea and Milk

Lemonades

Lemonade

$2.50+

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Half Lemonade and Half Brewed Iced Tea

Lavender Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Specialty Drinks

Smoothie

$5.50+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Slushies

$5.50+

Classic Slushie

Bubble Tea - Medium Only

$5.50

Herbal Tea, Flavor Bubbles, Juice, Flavor Syrup

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Chai tea and steamed milk

Chider

$5.50+

Seasonal - Half Cider and Half Chai

Milkshake

$5.50+

Custard Base with flavor syrup

Italian Soda

$5.50+

Crushed ice, Flavor Syrup and Soda

16oz Mango Refresher

$5.00

16oz Cran-Apple Refresher

$5.00

16oz Tropical Refresher

$5.00

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed Milk and Flavoring

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Milk

$1.00

Canned/Bottled Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Can

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottle

Diet Coke

$1.50

Can

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can

Pepsi

$1.50

Can

Root Beer

$1.50

Can

Sprite

$1.50

Can

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottle

Orange Juice - Prairie Farms

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Hint

$3.00

Florence Creamery Milk

Pint - Whole Milk

$3.50

Pint - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.50

Pint - Strawberry

$3.50

Pint - Cookies N Cream

$3.50

Pint - Chocolate

$3.50

Pint Birthday Cake

$3.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Our Homemade recipe in 3 flavors - Traditional, Pecan Cranberry Pineapple and Walnut Apple Grape with Lettuce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.75

Chicken, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Tomato, Guacomole, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.25

Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto, Jeremiah's Mayo

Steak, Swiss & Bleu

$10.75

Steak, Swiss Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Lettuce, Italian Dressing

Southwest Turkey

$10.75

Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo

The Big R

$11.25

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Mozzarella

$9.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Lettuce, Aioli Mayo

Hummus Veggie Deluxe

$9.50

Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrots, Celery, Spinach, Salsa, Chic Peas, Edamame, Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn, and Hummus

The Mariettian

$10.75

Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches & More

The Plain Joe Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Turkey Bacon plus Egg and choice of Cheese

The JB

$9.75

Sausage, Egg, Colby Jack Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mayo on Everything Bagel

The Baby Drew

$10.50

Egg, Sausage, Avocado, Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, Chipotle Mayo on Garlic and Herb Wrap

The Big K

$10.50

Egg, Avocado, Spinach & Arugala Blend, Gouda Cheese, Pesto, Bacon, Aoli Mayo on an Asiago Bagel

The Little Lizzie

$9.75

Egg, Sausage, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, on a Sundried Tomato Wrap

The Hollandae

$10.25

Egg, Ham, Spinach, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Hollandaise Sauce on a Plain Bagel

The Heavenly Hopie

$10.50

Egg, Ham, Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Jeremiah Mayo, on a Croissant

The Dozer

$10.75

Streak, Bacon, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Spinach & Arugala, Tomato, Aoli and Garlic and Herb Wrap

The Bubba Burrito

$10.75

Sausage, Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Spinach, Salsa, Black Beans, Corn, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce

Breakfast Bowl

$10.25

Rice & Quinoa, Poached or Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Arugula, Avocado, Pesto, Tomato, Onion

Miah Platter

$9.50

2 Eggs (Poached or Scrambled), 3 Slices Bacon, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Spinch, Garlic Aioli and Toast

Quiche

$7.00

Choose one of 5 flavors with a Homemade Gluten Free Crust

Toast

$1.00

Side of Bacon - 3 Pieces

$2.25

Egg

$3.00+

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00+

Served just the way you like

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99+

Whole Quiche

$19.99

Salads & Bowls

Wild Rice Baha Bowl

$8.25+

Wild Rice, Quinoa, Corn, Black Beans, Edamame, Chickpeas, Tomato, Salsa, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spicy Honey Lime Dressing

Garden Salad

$6.25+

Shredded Cheese, Red Onions, Cucumber, Grape, Tomato, Celery, Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75+

Grilled Chicken, Diced Apple, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.75+

Grilled Steak, Shredded Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion. Grape Tomato, Walnuts, Lettuce, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Apple-Licious Salad

$9.75+

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Chickpeas, Edamame, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pecans, Baked Apple Chips, Poppy Seed Dressing

Berry Citrus Salad

$9.75+

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Orange, Pineapple, Edamame, Chickpeas, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing

South of the Border Salad

$9.75+

Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Beans, Edamame, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Avocado, Spicy Honey Lime Dressing

Faith's Greek Salad

$9.75+

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Edamame, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.75+

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Dairy Free Ranch

Blueberry Avocado Spinach Salad

$9.75+

Spinach, Feta, Blueberries, Avocado, Poppy Seed Dressing

Chips and Other Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Individual Bags of Plain Chips

Quest Chips

$2.50

Quest Cookie

$3.00

Parfait

$2.75

Fruit/ Veggie Cup

$4.00

Bakery Treats & Sweets

Cinnamon Rolls - Regular

$5.00

Cookie Kit (Icing and cookies)

$39.99

Croissant

$3.00+

Donut

$2.00+

DONUT SALE

GF - Cheesecake - chocolate Strawberry

$5.50

GF - Cheesecake - Oreo

$5.50

GF - Cheesecake - Reese’s

$5.50

GF - Cheesecake - Turtle Pumpkin

$5.50

GF - Mississippi Mud Pie

$5.00

GF - Oreo Cheesecake Tart

$5.00

GF Apple Crisp

$4.50

GF Apple Pie Cheesecake Tart

$5.00

4 oz Souffle Size

GF Banana Cake

$4.50

GF Banana Nut Bread

$2.75

GF Black Forrest Bundt Cake

$4.25

GF Blackberry cheesecake tarte

$5.00

GF Brown Butter Iced Pumpkin Bars

$5.00

GF Brownie

$5.00+

GF Cake

$4.50+

GF Cheesecake - Blackberry Cheesecake

$5.50

GF Cheesecake - Blueberry Lemon

$5.50

GF Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

GF Coffee Cake

$4.50

GF Cookie

$2.75+

GF Cupcake

$4.50+

GF Donuts

$2.50

GF German Chocolate Mini Bundt

$6.75

GF Lemon Bars

$2.50

GF Lemon Lush

$5.00

GF Pecan Pie Bar

$4.50

GF Pepperoni Roll

$5.75

GF Pie by the Slice

$5.00

GF Pumpkin Bar

$4.50

GF Pumpkin Pie Tart

$5.00

GF Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

GF Rice Crispy Treats

$2.25

GF Scones

$4.25+

GF Seven Layer Bar

$2.75

GF Texas Sheet Cake

$4.50

GF Whole Pie

$19.99

9" Whole Pie

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.50

GF- Chocolate Turtle Tart

$5.00

Keto - Banana Bread

$4.50

Keto - Blueberry Scones

$4.50

Keto Bagel

$4.32

Keto Bun

$2.25

Keto GF Blueberry Jamboree

$4.50

KETO GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Keto GF Brownie

$5.00

Keto GF Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Keto Kookie

$2.25

Muffin

$4.00+

Homemade, Gluten Free and Dairy Free

Pepperoni Rolls - Regular

$5.75

Pup Cake

$3.50

Pup-a-latte

$1.00

Puppy Treat

$2.00

GF Pie Crusts - Crust Only

$5.00

Match It Up

Match it Up

$15.75

Tuesday Soup

Spicy Chicken Fajita Soup

$5.50+

Tuesday Soup of the Day

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Front St, Marietta, OH 45750

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

