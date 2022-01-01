Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeremiah's Tavern - Gates 2200 Buffalo Road

2200 Buffalo Road

Rochester, NY 14624

Popular Items

Beesting Salad
Boneless Wings
Single

Shareables

Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

(4) Breaded Chicken Breast Strips with choice of dipping Sauce. Served with Fries.

Nacho 3 Cheese Nevadomski

$14.99

Corn Chips Smothered with Our Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa. *Add Chicken, Chili, or Pulled Pork $3.50*

Beer n Que Tots

$15.99

Tots Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack and Housemade Beer Cheese Drizzled with Our Tavern BBQ Sauce, Topped with Scallions and served with a side of Sour Cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Pow Pow Shrimp

$13.50

Panko Breaded Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Also available with any of Our Wing Sauces. *Allergy Alert: Contains Peanuts*

Chicken Wing Dip

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken and a Three Cheese Blend served with Tortilla Chips.

Jerry's Queso Dip N' Chips

$10.50

Creamy Queso Blanco served with Flash Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa.

Homemade Tavern Pretzels

$12.90

Baked with Butter and Salt, served with Beer Cheese and Honey Dijon Mustard.

Loaded Fries

$13.50

Basket Curly Fries

$7.75

Basket Steak Fries

$7.75

Basket Tots

$7.75

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.75

Basket Onion Rings

$7.75Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.

Ellie's French Onion Soup

$7.99

The BEST French Onion Soup you'll ever have! with Croutons and Melted Provolone Cheese.

Homestyle Chili

$4.50+

Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.

Boston Clam Chowda

$4.50+

A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!

Southwest Bowl

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Bean-Corn Relish, Avocado, Lime Sour Cream Salsa Ranch Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Black and Blue Tenderloin Salad

$18.99

Sliced Petite Beef Tenderloin, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with a Horseradish Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Milanese

$16.99

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes served with a Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette.

Classic Ceasar Salad

$13.50

A bed of Fresh-Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with Homestyle Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Kenny's Salad

$13.99

Grilled Pita Bread, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers, tossed in Seasoned Olive Oil, served over Fresh Romaine Lettuce. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Fresh Spinach topped with Crumbled Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta Cheese served with Warm Applewood Smoked Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Beesting Salad

$15.99

Breaded Chicken tossed in our Famous Bee Sting™ Sauce, with Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Virginia Ham, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini served over Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, with Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Celery, and Fresh Grape Tomatoes served over Crisp Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Wayne's World

$13.99

A bowl of our Soup Du Jour and a House Salad with your choice of Dressing, served with Toasted Garlic Bread.

Chicken Wings

Half Team

$10.25

5 Wings

Single

$18.50

10 Wings

Double

$34.99

20 Wings

Triple

$52.99

30 Wings

Bucket

$83.99

50 Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.50

12 Boneless Wings

Boneless 1/2 Team

$8.99

A Dozen Wings off the Bone with all the flavor of our signature Sauces, without the mess!

Pizza

The Standby

$14.50

Jerry’s Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.

Bruschetta

$14.99

Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tavern BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.

Build a Better Pizza

$13.49

Build your own pizza from the selection below. *Includes Mozzarella Cheese*

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Brenda's Cajun Belmont

$15.50

Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Brioche.

California Chicken Pita

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, House Made Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.

French Dip

$15.99Out of stock

House Roasted Beef and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Artisan Baguette served with Au Jus for dipping.

3 Cheese Iron Smoke Whiskey Brisket Melt

$15.99

Smoked Beef Brisket, Iron Smoke™ Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Cheddar and Pepper Jack on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Jerry's Cheese Steak

$15.99

Choice Steak chopped and grilled “Philly Style” with our specialty Sam Adams Peppers and Onions, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Melted Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.

Long Island Rueben

$15.99Out of stock

Authentic Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Cole Slaw served on Grilled Rye Bread.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.99

Crisp Breaded Dijon Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Lemon Garlic Mayo and Arugula on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.

Sherwin's Russian Mistress

$15.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.99

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Double Dredged in our Seasoned Breading and deep-fried golden brown with Arugula, Pickles and Garlic Aioli served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

The Cuban

$15.99

Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mayonnaise and Yellow Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.

Webb's Rueben

$15.99

Turkey or Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.

Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.50

Shrimp Po-Boy Wrap

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Turkey Bacon Avacado Wrap

$15.99

B4 The Butcher Burger

$16.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$16.50

Build a Better Burger

$13.75

The "1104" Plate

$15.50

Smokehouse Burger

$16.50

The Manny Melt

$16.50

Build a Double Burger

$15.75

Lean Ground Sirloin on a Grilled Roll

Entrees

Big Red's Boston Steak Tips

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$16.99

Chicken and Biscuits

$16.99

Fish and Chips

$17.50

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork

$17.50

Island Mahi and Mango Tacos

$18.50Out of stock

Jeremiah's Chicken Wing Platter

$20.99

Friday Fish Fry

$18.99

Friday Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Boneless Wing Platter

$20.99

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

A big hunk of our homeade Brownie and a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Finished with Chocolate Sauce.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

A layer of Milk Chocolate and a layer of Peanut Butter Mousse in a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Crust.

Warm Apple Pie

$7.99

Topped with Crisp Oats and just the right amount of Cinnamon, baked to order, served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel Sauce.

Kids Menu

Alexa's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Ellie's Hot Dog

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Kayliann's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Mahlon's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Drew's Hamburger

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Grace's Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Leila's Dino Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Nora's Mozarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Salsa Ranch

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Honey Dijon

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Horseradish Ranch

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Pow Pow

$1.00

Nawlins Blues

$1.00

Teriyaki Pineapple

$1.00

Tavern BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cajun

$1.00

Bee Sting

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Iron Smoke Whiskey BBQ

$1.00
