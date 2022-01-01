  • Home
A map showing the location of Jeremiahs Tavern - Penfield 2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Jeremiahs Tavern - Penfield 2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

No reviews yet

2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Fairport, NY 14450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Single
Build a Better Burger
Half Team

Shareables

Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.

Mike G's Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar-Jalapeno Tortilla, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

(3) Breaded Chicken Breast Strips with choice of dipping Sauce. Served with Fries.

Nacho 3 Cheese Nevadomski

$14.99

Corn Chips Smothered with Our Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa. *Add Chicken, Chili, or Pulled Pork $3.50*

Poutine

$13.50

Steak Fries, Yancey’s Fancy Local Cheese Curds smothered in a House Made Gravy.

Beer n Que Tots

$15.99

Tots Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack and Housemade Beer Cheese Drizzled with Our Tavern BBQ Sauce, Topped with Scallions and served with a side of Sour Cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Pow Pow Shrimp

$13.50

Panko Breaded Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Also available with any of Our Wing Sauces. *Allergy Alert: Contains Peanuts*

Chicken Wing Dip

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken and a Three Cheese Blend served with Tortilla Chips.

Queso Dip

$10.50

Creamy Queso Blanco served with Flash Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa.

Tavern Pretzels

$12.99

Baked with Butter and Salt, served with Beer Cheese and Honey Dijon Mustard.

Basket of Deep Fried Treats

$7.75

Choose One: Onion Rings, Steak Fries, Tater Tots, Seasoned Curly Fries, Sweet Potato Fries

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.

Ellie's French Onion Soup

$7.99

The BEST French Onion Soup you'll ever have! with Croutons and Melted Provolone Cheese.

Homestyle Chili

$4.50+

Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.

Boston Clam Chowda

$4.50+

A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!

Southwest Bowl

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Bean-Corn Relish, Avocado, Lime Sour Cream Salsa Ranch Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Black and Blue Tenderloin Salad

$18.99

Sliced Petite Beef Tenderloin, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with a Horseradish Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Milanese

$17.99

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes served with a Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette.

Classic Ceasar Salad

$13.50

A bed of Fresh-Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with Homestyle Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Kenny's Salad

$13.99

Grilled Pita Bread, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers, tossed in Seasoned Olive Oil, served over Fresh Romaine Lettuce. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Fresh Spinach topped with Crumbled Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta Cheese served with Warm Applewood Smoked Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00

Beesting Salad

$15.99

Breaded Chicken tossed in our Famous Bee Sting™ Sauce, with Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Virginia Ham, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini served over Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, with Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Celery, and Fresh Grape Tomatoes served over Crisp Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Wayne's World

$13.99

A bowl of our Soup Du Jour and a House Salad with your choice of Dressing, served with Toasted Garlic Bread.

Chicken Wings

Half Team

$10.25

5 Wings

Single

$18.50

10 Wings

Double

$34.99

20 Wings

Triple

$52.99

30 Wings

Bucket

$83.99

50 Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.50

12 Boneless Wings

Boneless 1/2 Team

$8.99

A Dozen Wings off the Bone with all the flavor of our signature Sauces, without the mess!

Pizza

The Standby

$14.50

Jerry’s Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.

Bruschetta

$14.99

Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tavern BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.

Build a Better Pizza

$13.50

Build your own pizza from the selection below. *Includes Mozzarella Cheese*

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Belmont

$15.50

Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Brioche.

California Chicken Pita

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, House Made Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.

French Dip

$15.99

House Roasted Beef and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Artisan Baguette served with Au Jus for dipping.

Iron Smoke Melt

$15.99

Smoked Beef Brisket, Iron Smoke™ Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Cheddar and Pepper Jack on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Jerry's Cheese Steak

$15.99

Choice Steak chopped and grilled “Philly Style” with our specialty Sam Adams Peppers and Onions, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Melted Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.

Long Island Rueben

$15.99

Authentic Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Cole Slaw served on Grilled Rye Bread.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.99

Crisp Breaded Dijon Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Lemon Garlic Mayo and Arugula on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.

Sherwin's Russian Mistress

$15.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.99

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Double Dredged in our Seasoned Breading and deep-fried golden brown with Arugula, Pickles and Garlic Aioli served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

The Cuban

$15.99

Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mayonnaise and Yellow Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.

Webb's Rueben

$15.99

Turkey or Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.

Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.99

Shrimp Po-Boy Wrap

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Turkey Bacon Avacado Wrap

$16.50

B4 The Butcher Burger

$16.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$16.50

Build a Better Burger

$13.75

The "1104" Plate

$15.50

The Manny Melt

$16.50

Build a Double Burger

$15.75

Lean Ground Sirloin on a Grilled Roll

Entrees

Big Red's Boston Steak Tips

$19.99

Boneless Wing Platter

$20.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$16.99

Chicken and Biscuits

$16.99

Chicken Wing Platter

$20.99

Fish and Chips

$17.50

Friday Fish Fry

$18.99

Friday Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork

$17.50

Island Mahi and Mango Tacos

$18.50

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

A big hunk of our homeade Brownie and a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Finished with Chocolate Sauce.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

A layer of Milk Chocolate and a layer of Peanut Butter Mousse in a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Crust.

Apple crisp

$7.99

Topped with Crisp Oats and just the right amount of Cinnamon, baked to order, served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel Sauce.

Kids Menu

Alexa's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Ellie's Hot Dog

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Kayliann's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Mahlon's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Drew's Hamburger

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Grace's Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Leila's Dino Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Nora's Mozarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with a choice of drink and a side

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Salsa Ranch

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Honey Dijon

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Horseradish Ranch

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Pow Pow

$1.00

Nawlins Blues

$1.00

Teriyaki Pineapple

$1.00

Tavern BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cajun

$1.00

Bee Sting

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Iron Smoke Whiskey BBQ

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

