Jeremiahs Tavern - Penfield 2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd
2164 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd
Fairport, NY 14450
Popular Items
Shareables
Shrimp Tacos
A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.
Mike G's Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar-Jalapeno Tortilla, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Chicken Fingers
(3) Breaded Chicken Breast Strips with choice of dipping Sauce. Served with Fries.
Nacho 3 Cheese Nevadomski
Corn Chips Smothered with Our Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa. *Add Chicken, Chili, or Pulled Pork $3.50*
Poutine
Steak Fries, Yancey’s Fancy Local Cheese Curds smothered in a House Made Gravy.
Beer n Que Tots
Tots Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack and Housemade Beer Cheese Drizzled with Our Tavern BBQ Sauce, Topped with Scallions and served with a side of Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Pow Pow Shrimp
Panko Breaded Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Also available with any of Our Wing Sauces. *Allergy Alert: Contains Peanuts*
Chicken Wing Dip
Buffalo Chicken and a Three Cheese Blend served with Tortilla Chips.
Queso Dip
Creamy Queso Blanco served with Flash Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa.
Tavern Pretzels
Baked with Butter and Salt, served with Beer Cheese and Honey Dijon Mustard.
Basket of Deep Fried Treats
Choose One: Onion Rings, Steak Fries, Tater Tots, Seasoned Curly Fries, Sweet Potato Fries
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
Ellie's French Onion Soup
The BEST French Onion Soup you'll ever have! with Croutons and Melted Provolone Cheese.
Homestyle Chili
Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.
Boston Clam Chowda
A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!
Southwest Bowl
Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Bean-Corn Relish, Avocado, Lime Sour Cream Salsa Ranch Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Black and Blue Tenderloin Salad
Sliced Petite Beef Tenderloin, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with a Horseradish Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Milanese
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes served with a Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette.
Classic Ceasar Salad
A bed of Fresh-Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with Homestyle Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Kenny's Salad
Grilled Pita Bread, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers, tossed in Seasoned Olive Oil, served over Fresh Romaine Lettuce. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with Crumbled Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta Cheese served with Warm Applewood Smoked Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Beesting Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in our Famous Bee Sting™ Sauce, with Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Virginia Ham, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini served over Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, with Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Celery, and Fresh Grape Tomatoes served over Crisp Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Wayne's World
A bowl of our Soup Du Jour and a House Salad with your choice of Dressing, served with Toasted Garlic Bread.
Chicken Wings
Pizza
The Standby
Jerry’s Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.
Bruschetta
Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Tavern BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.
Build a Better Pizza
Build your own pizza from the selection below. *Includes Mozzarella Cheese*
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
Belmont
Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Brioche.
California Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
Smokehouse Burger
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, House Made Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
French Dip
House Roasted Beef and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Artisan Baguette served with Au Jus for dipping.
Iron Smoke Melt
Smoked Beef Brisket, Iron Smoke™ Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Cheddar and Pepper Jack on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Jerry's Cheese Steak
Choice Steak chopped and grilled “Philly Style” with our specialty Sam Adams Peppers and Onions, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Melted Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.
Long Island Rueben
Authentic Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Cole Slaw served on Grilled Rye Bread.
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Crisp Breaded Dijon Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Lemon Garlic Mayo and Arugula on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
Sherwin's Russian Mistress
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Southern Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Double Dredged in our Seasoned Breading and deep-fried golden brown with Arugula, Pickles and Garlic Aioli served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.
The Cuban
Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mayonnaise and Yellow Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.
Webb's Rueben
Turkey or Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.
Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap
Shrimp Po-Boy Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Turkey Bacon Avacado Wrap
B4 The Butcher Burger
Black and Bleu Burger
Build a Better Burger
The "1104" Plate
The Manny Melt
Build a Double Burger
Lean Ground Sirloin on a Grilled Roll
Entrees
Dessert
Brownie Sundae
A big hunk of our homeade Brownie and a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Finished with Chocolate Sauce.
Peanut Butter Pie
A layer of Milk Chocolate and a layer of Peanut Butter Mousse in a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Crust.
Apple crisp
Topped with Crisp Oats and just the right amount of Cinnamon, baked to order, served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel Sauce.
Kids Menu
Alexa's Mac and Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Ellie's Hot Dog
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Kayliann's Grilled Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Mahlon's Cheeseburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Drew's Hamburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Grace's Cheese Pizza
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Leila's Dino Chicken Nuggets
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Nora's Mozarella Sticks
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Dressings
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese
Salsa Ranch
Caesar
Honey Dijon
Ranch
Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette
Horseradish Ranch
Russian
Pow Pow
Nawlins Blues
Teriyaki Pineapple
Tavern BBQ Sauce
Garlic Parm
Cajun
Bee Sting
Sweet and Sour
Jamaican Jerk
Iron Smoke Whiskey BBQ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
