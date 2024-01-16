This restaurant does not have any images
Jericho Sandwich Cafe 100 Jericho Quadrangle
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
At Jericho Sandwich Cafe, we provide dining options for guests who want food on the go, fresh and made ready just for you and your liking, all while providing an array of delicious mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches, a delicious line of freshly sliced deli meats, as well as variety of juicy chicken, and burgers you just have to try! Don't forget we specialize in offsite catering!
Location
100 Jericho Quadrangle, Jericho, NY 11753