FOOD

JERK MEXICAN DISHES

1 JERK CHICKEN TACO

$7.07

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

1 JERK STEAK TACO

1 JERK STEAK TACO

$8.19

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

1 JERK SHRIMP TACO

$9.17

FLOUR SHELL, SPRING MIX,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK CHICKEN NACHO

$15.15

DORITIOS, NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SOUR CREAM, HOT PEPPER, ONION CILANTRO

JERK STEAK NACHO

JERK STEAK NACHO

$18.06

DORITIOS, NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SOUR CREAM, HOT PEPPER, ONION CILANTRO

JERK CHICKEN BURRITO/FRIES

JERK CHICKEN BURRITO/FRIES

$16.26

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK STEAK BURRITO/FRIES

JERK STEAK BURRITO/FRIES

$21.35

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.13

JERK CHICKEN AND MIXED CHEESE

JERK STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.77

JERK STEAK AND MIXED CHEESE

2 JERK CHICKEN TACOS /FRIES

2 JERK CHICKEN TACOS /FRIES

$14.93

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

2 JERK STEAK TACOS /FRIES

2 JERK STEAK TACOS /FRIES

$17.23

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

SPECIALTY JERK DISHES

JERK CHICKEN WRAP

JERK CHICKEN WRAP

$12.75

JERK SALMON WRAP

$17.68

JERK CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$12.75

JERK CHICKEN AND FRIES COATED WITH NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND SOUR CREAM.

JERK STEAK LOADED FRIES

$16.04

JERK STEAK AND FRIES COATED WITH NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND SOUR CREAM.

JERK CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH/FRIES

$18.38

JERK CHICKEN WITH MIXED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND MAYO

JERK STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH/FRIES

JERK STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH/FRIES

$20.68

JERK STEAK WITH MIXED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND MAYO.

JERK CHICKEN & STEAK Philly SANDWICH/FRIES

$22.98

JERK CHICKEN AND STEAK MIXED WITH MIXED BELLPEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND MAYO

JERK CHICKEN PITA SANDWICH/FRIES

JERK CHICKEN PITA SANDWICH/FRIES

$13.13

SERVED WITH FRIES

JERK STEAK PITA SANDWICH/FRIES

$16.42

SERVED WITH FRIES

JERK CHICKEN POTATO

$17.23

JERK STEAK POTATO

$21.83

JERK CHICKEN &SHRIMP POTATO

$27.58

JERK STEAK & SHRIMP POTATO

$29.88

JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$18.38
JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP RICE BOWL

JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$20.68

VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$11.58

JERK CHICKEN PINEAPPLE BOWL

$21.60

JERK SHRIMP PINEAPPLE BOWL

$27.93

JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP PINEAPPLE BOWL

$25.05
3 SALMON TACOS

3 SALMON TACOS

$26.43

JERK SALMON PHILLY

$25.28

3 wings & turkey tip Fries

$16.42

TURKEY TIPS W/FRIES

$13.13

Shrimp potoato (8)

$24.13

Salmon Quesdill(1)

$16.08

Phill Chicken Sandwich Only

$9.99

LOADED SALMON FRIES

$20.68

Full Chicken &Shrimp Rice Bowl

$24.13

CUPS

JERK CHICKEN MAC CUP

JERK CHICKEN MAC CUP

$14.39

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO CUP

$11.48

CURRY CHICKEN CUP

$13.13

JERK STEAK MAC CUP

$15.54

BROWN STEW CUP

$12.06

SALAD

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

JERK SHRIMP SALAD

$21.00
JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP SALAD

JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP SALAD

$25.00
JERK SALMON SALAD

JERK SALMON SALAD

$23.00

JERK STEAK SALAD

$23.99

CHICKEN ONLY

1/4 DARK

$7.24

1/4 WHITE

$9.41

1/2 DARK

$9.41

1/2 MIXED

$12.08

1/2 WHITE

$14.28

WHOLE DARK

$14.28

WHOLE MIXED

$17.58

WHOLE WHITE

$19.78

WINGS

4 WINGS/FRIES

$9.29

6 WINGS/FRIES

$13.28

9 WINGS/FRIES

$18.62

4 WINGS/FRIES (3 PD)

$9.29

DINNER

1/2 JERK DARK CHICKEN DINNER

$17.99

1/2 MIXED JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$19.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

1/2 WHITE JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK LAMB CHOP DINNER (4)

JERK LAMB CHOP DINNER (4)

$29.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK SALMON DINNER

JERK SALMON DINNER

$24.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK Shrimp (5)& Wing(5) Dinner

$33.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK 3 WAY DINNER (3 lamb, 3shrimp, 3 wing)

$39.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

BROWN STEW CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

CURRY CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

VEGGIE PLATE

$11.99

ALL SIDES

JERK SHRIMP DINNER (6)

JERK SHRIMP DINNER (6)

$23.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

Turkey tip dinner

$19.99

3 wing & turkey tip

$25.99

Catfish Dinner

$24.99

Jerk 1 Salmon & 3 Shrimp Combo

$25.99

5 Wings DINNER

$19.99

Sur N Turf Dinner

$29.99

PASTA

FULL SHRIMP ALFREDO

$28.73
JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO

$22.98

JERK CHICKEN, PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI SERVED POURED OVER A BAKED POTATO. YUMMY!

JERK FULL CHICKEN & SHRIMP ALFREDO

$31.03

JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP, PENE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK FULL CHICKEN ALFREDO

$23.57

JERK CHICKEN, PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND OUR WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

JERK HALF CHICKEN & SHIMP ALFREDO

$25.28

JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK HALF CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.82

JERK CHICKEN OVER PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI SERVED WITH WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK HALF SHRIMP ALFREDO

$22.98

JERK SHRIMP SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

JERK LAMB CHOP ALFREDO

JERK LAMB CHOP ALFREDO

$41.78

JERK LAMB CHOPS SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK SALMON ALFREDO

$33.33

JERK SALMON SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK SURF N TURF ALFREDO

$45.89

LOBSTER & SHRIMP ALFREDO

$36.67

SPLIT JERK LOBSTER TAIL AND JERK SHRIMP, PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

HALF ALFREDO NO MEAT

$18.38

FULL ALFREDO NO MEAT

$22.98

SIDES

Fries

$2.50

LARGE CABBAGE

$7.79

LARGE CANDIED YAMS

$7.79

LARGE GREEN BEANS & POTATO

$7.79

LARGE MAC & CHEESE

$7.79

LARGE RICE & PEAS

$7.79

SMALL CABBAGE

$5.19

SMALL CANDIED YAMS

$5.19

SMALL GREEN BEANS & WHITE POTATO

$5.19

SMALL MAC & CHEESE

$5.19

SMALL RICE & PEAS

$5.19

To Go

JERK CHICKEN PHILLY EGGROLLS

$10.33

Beef Patty

$4.58

ADD ONS

Extra jerk chicken

$2.19

Extra Jerk steak Small

$3.29

Extra Jerk steak full

$6.49

Side Jerk salmon (1)

$8.99

Extra sour cream

$0.75

Extra jerk sauce

$0.85

Extra pita bread

$1.00

Extra j bread

$0.50

Extra veggies

$2.00

Extra nacho cheese

$1.00

Extra shredded cheese

$0.50

Extra Side of lamb (4)

$19.99

JERK SHRIMP (5)

$9.99

Extra hot peppers

$0.50

Extra Alfredo sauce

$2.00

Yum yum sauce

$1.00

Jerk Wing

$2.19

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Jerk Lobster Only (1) 8oz

$29.99

Bowl

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.50

Extra Taco Shell

$0.35

.

$100.00

MAC BOWLS

HALF JERK CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$16.43

FULL JERK CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$20.21

Special s

Jerk Chicken Burrito Thursday

$8.99

Jerk Chicken Philly Friday

$10.99

Jerk Chicken Salad Saturday

$12.99

Salmon Dinner Sunday

$12.99

Wing Wednesday 5 Wing Dinner

$12.99

1 Free Taco

Dark Dinner

$9.99

DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

7 UP

$1.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

GINGER ALE (CAN)

$1.50

GRAPE CRUSH (CAN)

$1.50

GRAPE MISTIC

$2.60

GRAPEFRUIT TING

$2.99

JAMAICAN GRAPE

$2.99

JAMACIAN KOLA

$2.99

JAMACIAN PINEAPPLE

$2.99

KIWI STRAWBERRY MISTIC

$2.60

PEPSI

$1.50

PINEAPPLE CRUSH (CAN)

$1.50

PINK TING

$2.25

EXOTIC JAMAICAN JUICE PINEAPPLE

$2.00

EXOTIC JAMAICAN JUICE LARGE

$5.00

CATERING

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$78.00+

CURRY CHICKEN

$78.00+

JERK CATFISH (MP)

$104.00+

JERK CHICKEN

$91.00+

BAKED CHICKEN

$78.00+

OX TAILS (MP)

$104.00+

RICE & PEAS

$65.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$72.00+

CANDIED YAMS

$60.00+

GREEN BEANS & POTATOES

$60.00+

STEAMED CABBAGE

$60.00+

PLANTAINS

$48.00+

JERK SHRIMP (MP)

$91.00+

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO

$117.00+

JERK CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$97.00+

JERK CHICKEN SALAD PAN

$54.00+

25 JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$100.00

50 JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$175.00

JERK TURKEY TIPS MED PAN

$110.00

JERK SHRIMP ALFREDO LG PAN

$193.00

Alfredo No Meat Small Pan

$72.00

DELIVERY FEE

$50.00

Chicken Philly Eggrolls

$155.24

Chicken Philly Eggrolls

$310.48

Dessert (3PD)

CAKE SLICE

POUND

$6.99

CARMEL

$6.99

LEMON

$6.99

VAN W CHOC FROSTING

$6.99

STRAWBERRY

$6.99

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$6.99

RED VELVET

$7.99

German chocolate

$6.99

COOKIES

BUTTER

$5.99

CHOC CHIP

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER

$5.99

Dessert (3PD) (Copy)

CAKE SLICE

POUND

$6.99

CARMEL

$6.99

LEMON

$6.99

VAN W CHOC FROSTING

$6.99

STRAWBERRY

$6.99

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$6.99

RED VELVET

$7.99

German chocolate

$6.99

COOKIES

BUTTER

$5.99

CHOC CHIP

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER

$5.99