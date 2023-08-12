Popular Items

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO

$19.99

JERK CHICKEN, PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI SERVED POURED OVER A BAKED POTATO. YUMMY!

JERK SALMON DINNER

$24.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

1/2 MIXED JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$19.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

FOOD

JERK MEXICAN DISHES

1 JERK CHICKEN TACO

$6.74

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

1 JERK STEAK TACO

$7.13

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

1 JERK SHRIMP TACO

$7.98

FLOUR SHELL, SPRING MIX,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK CHICKEN NACHO

$13.18

DORITIOS, NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SOUR CREAM, HOT PEPPER, ONION CILANTRO

JERK STEAK NACHO

$15.71

DORITIOS, NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SOUR CREAM, HOT PEPPER, ONION CILANTRO

JERK CHICKEN BURRITO/FRIES

$14.14

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK STEAK BURRITO/FRIES

$18.57

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.42

JERK CHICKEN AND MIXED CHEESE

JERK STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.85

JERK STEAK AND MIXED CHEESE

2 JERK CHICKEN TACOS /FRIES

$12.99

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

2 JERK STEAK TACOS /FRIES

$14.99

FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE,TOMATO,SHREDD CHEESE,ONION,CILANTO

SPECIALTY JERK DISHES

JERK CHICKEN WRAP

$11.09

JERK SALMON WRAP

$15.38

JERK CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$11.09

JERK CHICKEN AND FRIES COATED WITH NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND SOUR CREAM.

JERK STEAK LOADED FRIES

$13.95

JERK STEAK AND FRIES COATED WITH NACHO CHEESE, SHREDDED MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND SOUR CREAM.

JERK CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH/FRIES

$15.99

JERK CHICKEN WITH MIXED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND MAYO

JERK STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH/FRIES

$17.99

JERK STEAK WITH MIXED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND MAYO.

JERK CHICKEN & STEAK Philly SANDWICH/FRIES

$19.99

JERK CHICKEN AND STEAK MIXED WITH MIXED BELLPEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND MAYO

JERK CHICKEN PITA SANDWICH/FRIES

$11.42

SERVED WITH FRIES

JERK STEAK PITA SANDWICH/FRIES

$14.28

SERVED WITH FRIES

JERK CHICKEN POTATO

$14.99

JERK STEAK POTATO

$18.99

JERK CHICKEN &SHRIMP POTATO

$23.99

JERK STEAK & SHRIMP POTATO

$25.99

JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$9.99
JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$14.28

VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$9.65

JERK CHICKEN PINEAPPLE BOWL

$18.79

JERK SHRIMP PINEAPPLE BOWL

$24.29

JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP PINEAPPLE BOWL

$21.79
3 SALMON TACOS

$22.99

JERK SALMON PHILLY

$21.99

3 wings & turkey tip Fries

$14.28

TURKEY TIPS W/FRIES

$11.42

Shrimp potoato (8)

$20.99

Salmon Quesdill(1)

$13.99

Phill Chicken Sandwich Only

$4.99

LOADED SALMON FRIES

$17.99

Full Chicken &Shrimp Rice Bowl

$20.99

SURF & TURF

$31.99

CUPS

JERK CHICKEN MAC CUP

$12.52

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO CUP

$9.99

CURRY CHICKEN CUP

$11.42

JERK STEAK MAC CUP

$13.52

BROWN STEW CUP

$10.49

SALAD

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

JERK SHRIMP SALAD

$21.00
JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP SALAD

$25.00
JERK SALMON SALAD

$23.00

JERK STEAK SALAD

$23.99

CHICKEN ONLY

1/4 DARK

$7.24

1/4 WHITE

$9.41

1/2 DARK

$9.41

1/2 MIXED

$12.08

1/2 WHITE

$14.28

WHOLE DARK

$14.28

WHOLE MIXED

$17.58

WHOLE WHITE

$19.78

WINGS

4 WINGS/FRIES

$9.29

6 WINGS/FRIES

$13.28

9 WINGS/FRIES

$18.62

4 WINGS/FRIES (3 PD)

$9.29

DINNER

1/2 JERK DARK CHICKEN DINNER

$17.99

1/2 MIXED JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$19.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

1/2 WHITE JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK LAMB CHOP DINNER (4)

$29.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK SALMON DINNER

$24.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK Shrimp (5)& Wing(5) Dinner

$33.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

JERK 3 WAY DINNER (3 lamb, 3shrimp, 3 wing)

$39.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

BROWN STEW CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

CURRY CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

VEGGIE PLATE

$11.99

ALL SIDES

JERK SHRIMP DINNER (6)

$23.99

COMES WITH 2 SIDES

Turkey tip dinner

$19.99

3 wing & turkey tip

$25.99

Catfish Dinner

$24.99

Jerk 1 Salmon & 3 Shrimp Combo

$25.99

5 Wings DINNER

$22.99

Surf n Turf Dinner

$31.99

PASTA

FULL SHRIMP ALFREDO

$24.99
JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO

$19.99

JERK CHICKEN, PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI SERVED POURED OVER A BAKED POTATO. YUMMY!

JERK FULL CHICKEN & SHRIMP ALFREDO

$26.99

JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP, PENE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK FULL CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.50

JERK CHICKEN, PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND OUR WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

JERK HALF CHICKEN & SHIMP ALFREDO

$21.99

JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK HALF CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.50

JERK CHICKEN OVER PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI SERVED WITH WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK HALF SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.99

JERK SHRIMP SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

JERK LAMB CHOP ALFREDO

$37.99

JERK LAMB CHOPS SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA AND BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK SALMON ALFREDO

$28.99

JERK SALMON SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE

JERK SURF N TURF ALFREDO

$39.91

LOBSTER & SHRIMP ALFREDO

$31.89

SPLIT JERK LOBSTER TAIL AND JERK SHRIMP, PENNE PASTA, BROCCOLI AND WHITE ALFREDO SAUCE.

HALF ALFREDO NO MEAT

$15.99

FULL ALFREDO NO MEAT

$19.99

SIDES

Fries

$2.50

LARGE CABBAGE

$7.79

LARGE CANDIED YAMS

$7.79

LARGE GREEN BEANS & POTATO

$7.79

LARGE MAC & CHEESE

$7.79

LARGE RICE & PEAS

$7.79

SMALL CABBAGE

$5.19

SMALL CANDIED YAMS

$5.19

SMALL GREEN BEANS & WHITE POTATO

$5.19

SMALL MAC & CHEESE

$5.19

SMALL RICE & PEAS

$5.19

To Go

JERK CHICKEN PHILLY EGGROLLS

$8.99

Beef Patty

$3.31

Add On

Extra jerk chicken

$2.19

Extra Jerk steak Small

$3.29

Extra Jerk steak full

$6.49

Side Jerk salmon (1)

$8.99

Extra sour cream

$0.75

Extra jerk sauce

$0.85

Extra pita bread

$1.00

Extra j bread

$0.50

Extra veggies

$2.00

Extra nacho cheese

$1.00

Extra shredded cheese

$0.50

Extra Side of lamb (4)

$19.99

JERK SHRIMP (5)

$9.99

Extra hot peppers

$0.50

Extra Alfredo sauce

$2.00

Yum yum sauce

$1.00

Jerk Wing

$2.19

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Jerk Lobster Only (1) 8oz

$29.99

Bowl

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.50

Extra Taco Shell

$0.35

$100.00

MAC BOWLS

HALF JERK CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$14.29

FULL JERK CHICKEN MAC BOWL

$17.58

Dessert

CAKE SLICE

$6.99

COOKIES

$5.99

DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

7 UP

$1.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

GINGER ALE (CAN)

$1.50

GRAPE CRUSH (CAN)

$1.50

GRAPE MISTIC

$2.60

GRAPEFRUIT TING

$2.99

JAMAICAN GRAPE

$2.99

JAMACIAN KOLA

$2.99

JAMACIAN PINEAPPLE

$2.99

KIWI STRAWBERRY MISTIC

$2.60

PEPSI

$1.50

PINEAPPLE CRUSH (CAN)

$1.50

PINK TING

$2.25

EXOTIC JAMAICAN JUICE PINEAPPLE

$2.00

EXOTIC JAMAICAN JUICE LARGE

$5.00

CATERING

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$60.00+

CURRY CHICKEN

$60.00+

JERK CATFISH (MP)

$80.00+

JERK CHICKEN

$70.00+

BAKED CHICKEN

$60.00+

OX TAILS (MP)

$80.00+

RICE & PEAS

$50.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$60.00+

CANDIED YAMS

$50.00+

GREEN BEANS & POTATOES

$50.00+

STEAMED CABBAGE

$50.00+

PLANTAINS

$40.00+

JERK SHRIMP (MP)

$70.00+

JERK CHICKEN ALFREDO

$90.00+

JERK CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$75.00+

JERK CHICKEN SALAD PAN

$45.00+

25 JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$100.00

50 JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$175.00

JERK TURKEY TIPS MED PAN

$79.99

JERK SHRIMP ALFREDO LG PAN

$149.99

Alfredo No Meat Small Pan

$60.00

DELIVERY FEE

$48.99