Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

4,800 Reviews

$

811 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Popular Items

Grilled Jerk. Chicken Combo
Jerk. Seasoned Fries
Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo

Combo: Pick 1 Protein & 2 Sides

Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo

Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo

$15.95

This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Island Slaw and Sweet Plantains.

Grilled Jerk. Chicken Combo

Grilled Jerk. Chicken Combo

$14.95

Our Grilled Smoked Jerk. Chicken combo is the perfect meal for those that want a boneless skinless option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Coconut Rice & Peas and Candied Yams.

Smoked Jerk. Pork Combo

Smoked Jerk. Pork Combo

$14.95

Our 1/4 LB Smoked Jerk. Pork Shoulder combo is the perfect meal for those looking for that “back ah’yaad” experience. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.

Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo

Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo

$16.45

Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.

Meats: A la carte

Jerk. Chicken Quarter by the Each

Jerk. Chicken Quarter by the Each

$9.45

This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! Our all natural hormone/steroid free, vegetarian fed chicken quarter is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then dusted with our Top Rankin’ chicken rub, smoked then chopped.

Jerk. Dry Rub Wings

Jerk. Dry Rub Wings

$11.95
Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB

Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB

$8.95

Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.

Jerk. Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB

Jerk. Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB

$16.90

Our all natural and steroid free Jerk. pork shoulder is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk Marinade, covered in our Top Rankin’ Jerk. Rub, smoked for hours, then chopped & pulled.

Jerk. Beef Brisket 1/2 LB

Jerk. Beef Brisket 1/2 LB

$18.90

Our premium signature all natural angus beef brisket is generously covered in our Top Rankin’ Brisket Rub and smoked for hours.

Sides

Coconut Rice & Peas

Coconut Rice & Peas

$4.45

Short-grain rice, red beans, and coconut milk cooked to perfection with the perfect blend of herbs, spices create a taste that will take you back to Jamaica.

Sweet & Spicy Smokey Baked Beans

Sweet & Spicy Smokey Baked Beans

$4.45

Rich, savory, sweet and smokey with a subtle spicy kick. This is truly a labor of love by adding our smoked Jerk pork and bacon. Gluten free!

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$3.95Out of stock

Candied yams caramelized in brown sugar and butter! We know your grandma stole our recipe!

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.45

Sweet, crispy and tender in the middle! As the plantain fries, the edges become crispy and slightly caramelized with just barely a sweet touch of flavor. We lightly salt them just as we would back'ah'yaaad!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.45

Perfectly cooked noodles blended with creamy cheddar cheese just like your momma use to make.

Jerk Mac & Cheese

Jerk Mac & Cheese

$4.45

Perfectly cooked noodles blended with creamy cheddar cheese and dashed with our Top Rankin’ Jerk. Rub will leaving you always wanting more.

Island Slaw

Island Slaw

$3.95

This is our zesty vinegar based slaw that pairs well with everything on our menu!

Large Coconut Rice & Peas

$6.95
Large Sweet & Spicy Smokey Baked Beans

Large Sweet & Spicy Smokey Baked Beans

$6.95

Navy beans, tangy tomato sauce, our smoked Jerk. Pork, bacon and spices! Gluten free!

Large Candied Yams

$6.45Out of stock

Large Sweet Plantains

$6.95
Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Large Jerk Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Large Island Slaw

$6.45

Sandwich

Your favorite Jerk flavors stacked in one sandwich! Sandwiches are served on buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with your choice of protein, island slaw, Jerk. BBQ and Cilantro Lime aioli.
Jerk Chicken BBQ Sandwich

Jerk Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$11.95

Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk. Chicken BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.

Jerk Pork BBQ Sandwich

Jerk Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.95

Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk Pork BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.

Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwich

Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwich

$12.95

Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.

Salads

Lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with honey-dijon vinaigrette.
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

Lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with honey-dijon vinaigrette.

Extra Tings

Jerk. Seasoned Fries

Jerk. Seasoned Fries

$4.45

Our originaaal Jerk. Fries are fried to a perfect golden brown and tossed in our "Top Rankin" Jerk seasoning.

Jerk. Seasoned Yuca Fries

Jerk. Seasoned Yuca Fries

$4.45

These are made from cassava which is a starchy root vegetable very similar to a potato but firmer. They are fried, making them crispy on the outside and tender on the inside then tossed in our Top Rankin Jerk seasoning.

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$4.45

Our Golden Krust patties are savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of their signature crust. A Jamaican classic. These do contain wheat and soy.

Veggie Patty

Veggie Patty

$4.45

Our Golden Krust patties are made with the healthiest ingredients, then baked to perfection in a fluffy, flaky pocket - are certified plant-based and non-GMO verified. These do contain Wheat. So what’s on the inside? Cabbage, corn, green beans, diced carrots, broccoli, onion, habanero peppers and spices.

Festival (1)

Festival (1)

$1.45

A fried and slightly sweet Jamaican cornbread fritter to compliment any of our Jerk. items to help balance out the heat.

Festival (3)

Festival (3)

$2.45

Can't get enough? Get three for less of our fried and slightly sweet Jamaican cornbread fritter to compliment any of our Jerk. items to help balance out the heat.

Jerk Candied Bacon

Jerk Candied Bacon

$2.45

Our Jerk. Candied Bacon is made using premium thick cut bacon and coated with our in-house made 'Rude Boy' marinade and brown sugar. One just is not enough!

Face Mask

$1.00

Sauce

Hot Peppa Sauce

Hot Peppa Sauce

$1.00

Our Hot Peppa Sauce brings the perfect balance of flavor and heat to any dish! A few drops is all you need! This goes well with our brisket, wings and anything you want to add some extra kick to.

Jerk. Barbecue Sauce

Jerk. Barbecue Sauce

$1.00+

With medium heat our tangy barbecue sauce has a touch of our Rude Boy marinade to add just enough heat and barbecue flavor to everything.

Rude Girl Jerk. Sauce

Rude Girl Jerk. Sauce

$1.00+

She’s sweet but with a kick! This is one of our spicier sauces and a sweeter saucier version of our Rude Boy Marinade delivers a smooth Jerk flavor to everything.

Cilantro Lime Aioli

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$1.00+

This sauce is our heat killer! With a touch of cilantro and lime this sauce goes well with all of our proteins as well as our fries!

Honey - Dijon Vinaigrette

Honey - Dijon Vinaigrette

$1.00+

Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.95
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.95
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.95
Ting

Ting

$2.95Out of stock
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.95
Pineapple Soda

Pineapple Soda

$2.95
Champagne Kola

Champagne Kola

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Hip, laid-back joint featuring Jamaican BBQ, Rum Cocktails, Craft Beer, exceptional service, plus sports on TV.

Website

Location

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

