JERK HUT - SOUTH TAMPA JAMAICAN STATION

No reviews yet

3699 W GANDY BLVD

Tampa, FL 33611

JERK FACTORY

JERK CHICKEN MEAL

$12.99

JERK PORK MEAL

$14.99

BBQ JERK CHICKEN MEAL

$14.99

BBQ JERK PORK MEAL

$17.99

WHOLE JERK CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL

$28.99

JERK PLATTER

$17.99

WHOLE JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$26.99

THE DUTCHIE POT

OXTAIL STEW

$24.99

CURRIED GOAT

$20.99

CURRIED CHICKEN

$14.99

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$13.99

CURRY CHICKEN ROTI

$17.99

CURRY GOAT ROTI

$24.99

PATTIES

CHICKEN PATTIES

$2.99

SPICY BEEF PATTIES

$2.99

BEEF PATTIES

$2.99

VEGGIE PATTIES

$2.99

SIDES

STEAMED CABBAGE

$3.99

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

$4.99

BREAD PUDDING

$4.49

RICE & PEAS

$3.99

BAKED MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

COCO BREAD

$3.49

EXTRA RED SAUCE

$0.50

JUST THE JERK

1/2 LB JERK PORK ONLY

$8.95

1LB JERK PORK ONLY

$16.95

1 WHOLE JERK CHICKEN ONLY

$19.99

1/2 JERK CHICKEN ONLY

$12.00

1/4 JERK CHICKEN ONLY

$5.99

DREDDIE VEGGIE

PLANTAIN ALL VEGGIE MEAL (V)

$8.99

A LIKKLE THIRSTY

PINEAPPLE GINGER DRINK (natural)

$5.99Out of stock

COOL RUNNINGS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.99Out of stock

GINGER BEER DRINK (natural)

$5.99

PASSIONADE

$3.99

KOLA CHAMPANGE BOTTLE SODA

$2.99

CREME BOTTLE SODA

$2.99

GINGER BEER BOTTLE SODA

$2.99

PINEAPPLE BOTTLE SODA

$2.99

TING BOTTLE SODA

$3.49

SORREL

$5.99

IRISH MOSS

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Authenic Jamaican Cuisine!

