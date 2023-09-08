Jerk Island
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jerk Island prides itself on serving authentic Jamaican cuisine, with a particular emphasis on dishes prepared using the traditional jerk cooking technique. This technique originated in Jamaica and involves marinating meats in a flavorful blend of herbs and spices, known as jerk seasoning, and then cooking them over pimento wood or charcoal. The result is tender, juicy, and smoky meats infused with a distinctive combination of flavors. The flavors found in Jamaican Jerk cuisine are bold, vibrant, and unique. This flavor profile is a hallmark of Jamaican cuisine and sets it apart from other Caribbean and international cuisines. Overall, dining at Jerk Island is not just about the food; it's an immersive experience that celebrates the flavors, spices, and cultural richness of Jamaica. Whether you're a fan of bold and spicy dishes or simply curious to explore new culinary horizons, Jerk Island offers a delightful journey into the heart of Jamaican cuisine.
357 Old Forge Hill Road, Ste 400, New Windsor, NY 12553