Jerk-N-Depot
7568 U.S. 31
Alanson, MI 49706
On the Bun
- Brat Burger$11.00
Awesome Bun. Grade A bratwurst patty with cheese
- Classic Jerk$13.00
AWESOME bun, JERK chicken thigh, white American cheese, secret sauce
- Jerk In Paradise$13.00Out of stock
Briche bun, boneless chicken thigh, avocado, cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, sweet/hot honey mustard
- Lanson's "Smash" Burger$13.00
Brioche bun. (2) prime rib patties with cheese and pickle
Pizza
- The Buffalo- 12"$18.00Out of stock
JERK chicken, banana peppers, secret sauce, drizzled with ranch
- The Buffalo- 16"$23.00Out of stock
JERK chicken, banana peppers, secret sauce, drizzled with ranch
- White Jerk- 12"$19.00
Ranch sauce, jerk chicken, bacon, sausage. SECRET sauce.
- White Jerk- 16"$24.00
Ranch sauce, JerK chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!
- Supreme Jerk- 12"$21.00
Pepp, sausage, bacon, JERK chicken, mushrooms, green pepp, onion
- Supreme Jerk- 16"$25.00
Pepp, sausage, bacon, JERK chicken, mushrooms, green pepp, onion
- The Favorite- 12"$19.00
Pepp, sausage, and pineapple
- The Favorite- 16"$23.00
Pepp, sausage, and pineapple
- Make It Your Way- 12"$19.00
- Make It Your Way- 16"$24.00
Early Jerk
- Train Wreck$6.50
Breakfast sandwich done right! Awesome bun, bacon and/or sausage, egg, pep jack, foil wrapped and tossed on the table.
- Breakfast Pizza 12"$12.00
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.
- Breakfast Pizza 16"$17.00
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.
- Breakfast Pizza Slice$3.50
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Mellow Yellow$2.99
- Powerade$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Tea$2.99
- Gingerale$2.99
- Iron Horse Root Beer$3.99
- White Milk$2.49Out of stock
- Choc. Milk$2.49Out of stock
- Coffee$1.79
Small- 8oz
- Coffee$2.99
Large- 16 oz
- Orange Juice$2.25
Small
- Orange Juice$2.99
Large
- Hot Chocolate$4.99Out of stock
Served with Whip Cream
Jerk-N-Drinks
- Bloody Jerk$11.00
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime
- Mimosa Runs Smooth$14.00
Cava and OJ
- Crooked Rita$13.00
Serrano pepper and watermelon infused tequila, Natalie's sour mix, cajun sea salt, lime
- Bar Car Smash Box$13.00
Gypsy vodka, Peach liqueur, strawberries, basil, soda, lemon juice
- Jerk-N-Mule$12.00Out of stock
Gypsy Whiskey, Ginger Beer, Orange
- The Last Jerk$11.00Out of stock
Gin, Green Chartreuse, Maraschino Liquer, Lime, Brandied Cherry
- Off the Tracks$11.00Out of stock
Coffee Schnapps, Bourbon Pinhook, Gingerale
- Hot off the Trail$13.00Out of stock
Bailey's, Kahlua, Grand Mariner, Brandy, Perk n' Jerk Coffee, whipped Cream
- The DeFogger$9.50Out of stock
Bailey's, Frangelico, Coffee & Whipped Cream
- Espresso Martini$11.00Out of stock
Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, Espresso Mix
- Old Fashioned Railroad$12.00Out of stock
Gypsy Whiskey, muddled orange & black cherry, simple syrup, angostura bitters
Classic Cocktails
Shots
- Should've Been Shot$5.00
Vodka, Peachtree, Blue Caraco, Lemonade
- Little Caboose$8.00Out of stock
The Breakfast Shot
- Depot Espresso$8.00Out of stock
"Mind Eraser"- Vodka, Espresso, soda water
- Fast Train$8.00Out of stock
"White Russian"- Vodka, Kahlua, heavy cream
- Little Beer$8.00Out of stock
43 and heavy cream
Bourbon/Whiskey
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Canada House$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Gypsy Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Black$8.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Screwball$7.00
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Liquer/Schnapps
Bottled Beer
- Bud$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Busch Light$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Corona Lite$4.50
- Labatt Blue$4.50
- Coors$4.50
- Labatt Light$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Stella Artois N/A$4.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Two Hearted$6.50
- Cider-Triple Jam Blakes$5.50
- Cider-Angry Orchard$5.50
- PBR$4.50
- Modelo Cans$4.50
- Heineken N/A$4.50
- Athletic Run Wild N/A$4.50
Draft Beer
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
Light Lager
- Busch Light$4.50
Light Lager
- Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey$6.50
Wheat Ale
- Alaskan Amber$6.50
Pale Ale
- Blue Moon$5.50
Belgian Wheat
- Coors Light$4.50
Light Lager
- Local's Light$4.50
Light Lager
- Stella$5.50
Pilsner
- Petoskey Horny Monk$6.50
Belgian Dubbel
- Hazy Hearted$6.50
IPA
- Great Lakes Edmund Fitz$6.50
Porter
- M-43$6.50
IPA
Seltzers
Wine
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay, Sonoma$6.00
Chardonnay
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Select$6.00
Cabernet
- 14 Hands Merlot Vintage Select Columbia Valley$6.00
Pinot Noir
- Mark West Cellar Select Pinot Noir Restaurant$6.00
Pinot Grigio
- Bonanza Carbernet Sauvignon Select California$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc
- La Marca Prosecco$9.00
Red
- Arte Latino Cavo Brut Spain$7.00
Merlot
- Conundrum Red Select California$9.00
Moscato
- Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth$6.00
Bubbly
- Martini & Rossi Red Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Pellagrino Sparkling Mineral Water$7.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7568 U.S. 31, Alanson, MI 49706