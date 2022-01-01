A map showing the location of Jerk Taco Man - Riverdale 13759 S. HalstedView gallery

Jerk Taco Man - Riverdale 13759 S. Halsted

13759 S. Halsted

Riverdale, IL 60827

Order Again

Drinks

Jamaican Sodas

$4.00

Caribbean Lemonade with Fruit

$4.00+

Soda Type

$1.50

Original Large Tacos

Jerk Chicken Taco

$6.00

Jerk Steak Taco

$10.00

Jerk Lamb Tacos

$12.00

Jerk Veggie Taco

$6.00

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$8.00

Jerk Catfish Taco

$8.00

Jerk Salmon Taco

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$10.00

2 Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.00

2 Jerk Steak Tacos

$18.00

2 Jerk Lamb Tacos

$20.00

2 Jerk Veggie Tacos

$10.00

2 Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 Jerk Catfish Tacos

$14.00

2 Jerk Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Traditional (Small) Tacos

Traditional Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Traditional Jerk Steak Tacos

$15.00

Traditional Jerk Lamb Tacos

$12.00

Traditional Jerk Grilled Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Traditional Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Traditional Jerk Tilapia Taco

$15.00

Traditional Jerk Catfish Taco

$15.00

Traditional Jerk Salmon

$15.00

Jr. Smoked Beef Brisket Taco

$15.00

Tips

Small Jerk Chicken Tips

$13.00

Small Jerk Pork Tips

$10.00

Small Smoked Pork Tips

$10.00

Small Turkey Tips

$13.00

Large Jerk Chicken Tips

$18.00

Large Jerk Pork Tips

$15.00

Large Smoked Pork Tips

$15.00

Large Turkey Tips

$18.00

Egg Rolls

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$4.00

Smoked Beef Brisket Egg Rolls

$4.00

Jerk Salads

Small Jerk Salad

Large Jerk Salad

Pasta

Small Jerk Alfredo Pasta

Large Jerk Alfredo Pasta

Rice

Caribbean Jerk Rice

Burritos

Jerk Chicken Burrito

Jerk Steak Burrito

Jerk Lamb Burrito

Jerk Veggie Burrito

Jerk Shrimp Burrito

Jerk Salmon Burrito

Jerk Catfish Burrito

Smoked Brisket Burrito

Specials

BOSS Special

$25.00

JTM Special

$22.00

Brisket

Smoked Beef Brisket 1LB

$24.70

Chicken

Chicken (Bone-In)

Includes Hard Dough Bread and Jerk Sauce

Fried Chicken Tenders

$3.99

Original Jerk Wings

$10.00+

Jerk Chicken Hot Links

$9.99

Fish

Fish

Includes Hard Dough Bread and Jerk Sauce

Dinners

6 Wing Dinner

$15.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Half Bird

$15.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Bone-In Lamb Dinner

$30.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Catfish Dinner (2 Filets)

$15.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Grilled Veggie Dinner

$10.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Lamb Dinner

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk or Smoked Tip Dinner

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk or Smoked Turkey Tip Dinner

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Oxtail Dinner

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Salmon Dinner (2 Filets)

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Shrimp Dinner (12 Shrimp)

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Steak Dinner

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Tilapia Dinner (2 Filets)

$26.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Whole Bird

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Dessert

Cake

$3.99

Catering

Jerk Chicken Taco Pkg

Jerk Salad Package

Package #1

Package #2

Package #3

Jerk Chicken

$60.00+

Jerk Tilapia Filet

$150.00+

Jerk Catfish Filet

$150.00+

Jerk Salmon

$200.00+

Jerk Grilled Shrimp

$50.00+

Jerk Chicken Wings

$57.00+

Jerk Grilled Veggies

$65.00+

Eggrolls

$35.00+

Specialty Items

Jerk Alfredo Pasta

Loaded Jerk Smoked Baked Potatoes

Loaded Jerk Fries

Loaded Jerk Nachos

Garden Salad

Jerk Pork Rib Tips

$60.00+

Jerk Chicken Tips

$50.00+

Smoked Pork Rib Tips

$60.00+

Jerk Chicken Hot Links

$60.00+

Famous Jerk Pizza

$20.00

Rice & Peas

$40.00+

Plaintins

$40.00+

Cabbage

$40.00+

Candy Yams

$40.00+

Mac-N-Cheese

$60.00+

Smoked Beef Brisket per LB

$18.00

Full Heating Kit

$20.00

Reusable (Rack,Pan,Three-Canned Heat, Table Protector

$20.00

Pan

Reusable Chafing Rack

$10.00

Serving Forks & Spoon Set

$5.00

Singe-Use Canned Hear

$5.00

Tableware Set-Up (For 10)

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Marinade Bottle

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Bottle (Gallon)

$75.00

Jerk Sauce Marinade (Gallon)

$75.00

Package of Shells

$5.00

3 Package of Shells

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13759 S. Halsted, Riverdale, IL 60827

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

