  • Chicago
  • Jerk Taco Man - State Street - 7723 South State Street
A map showing the location of Jerk Taco Man - State Street 7723 South State Street

Jerk Taco Man - State Street 7723 South State Street

No reviews yet

7723 South State Street

Chicago, IL 60619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
Jerk Chicken Taco
2 Jerk Chicken Tacos

Drinks

Caribbean Lemonade with Fruit

$5.00+

Jamaican Sodas

$4.50

Soda Type

$1.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Original Large Tacos

Jerk Chicken Taco

$7.00

Jerk Steak Taco

$11.00

Jerk Lamb Tacos

$12.00

Jerk Veggie Taco

$6.00

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$8.00

Jerk Catfish Taco

$8.00

Jerk Salmon Taco

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

2 Jerk Chicken Tacos

$13.00

2 Jerk Steak Tacos

$20.00

2 Jerk Lamb Tacos

$22.00

2 Jerk Veggie Tacos

$10.00

2 Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 Jerk Catfish Tacos

$14.00

2 Jerk Salmon Tacos

$22.00

Traditional (Small) Tacos

Traditional Jerk Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Traditional Jerk Steak Tacos

$16.00

Traditional Jerk Lamb Tacos

$20.00

Traditional Jerk Grilled Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Traditional Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Traditional Jerk Tilapia Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Jerk Catfish Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Jerk Salmon

$16.00

Jr. Smoked Beef Brisket Taco

$20.00Out of stock

Tips

Small Jerk Chicken Tips

$15.00

Small Jerk Pork Tips

$15.00

Small Smoked Pork Tips

$15.00

Small Turkey Tips

$15.00

Large Jerk Chicken Tips

$20.00

Large Jerk Pork Tips

$20.00

Large Smoked Pork Tips

$20.00Out of stock

Large Turkey Tips

$20.00

Egg Rolls

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$5.00

Jerk Salads

Large Jerk Salad

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Pasta

Large Jerk Alfredo Pasta

Small Jerk Alfredo Paste

Rice

Caribbean Jerk Rice

Out of stock

Burritos

Jerk Chicken Burrito

Jerk Steak Burrito

Jerk Lamb Burrito

Jerk Veggie Burrito

Jerk Shrimp Burrito

Jerk Salmon Burrito

Jerk Catfish Burrito

Smoked Brisket Burrito

Specials

BOSS Special

$25.00

JTM Special

$22.00

Brisket

Smoked Beef Brisket 1LB

$24.70

Chicken

Chicken (Bone-In)

Includes Hard Dough Bread and Jerk Sauce

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Original Jerk Wings

$15.00+

Jerk Chicken Hot Links

$9.99Out of stock

Fish

Fish

Includes Hard Dough Bread and Jerk Sauce

Dinners

5 Wing Dinner

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Half Bird

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Bone-In Lamb Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Catfish Dinner (2 Filets)

$20.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Grilled Veggie Dinner

$15.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Lamb Dinner

$30.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk or Smoked Tip Dinner

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk or Smoked Turkey Tip Dinner

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Oxtail Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Salmon Dinner (2 Filets)

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Shrimp Dinner (12 Shrimp)

$25.00

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Steak Dinner

$25.00Out of stock

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Jerk Tilapia Dinner (2 Filets)

$26.00Out of stock

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Smoke Beef Brisket Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Includes Rice & Peas, Side of Choice, Hard Dough Bread and Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Whole Bird Dinner

$29.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Rice & Peas

$5.00+

Cabbage

$5.00+

Plantains

$5.00+

Grilled Veggies

$6.00+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00+

Fried Pickles

$6.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Hard Dough Bread

$1.00

Magic Dust

$1.00+

Jerk Sauce

$1.50+

Jerk Marinade

$97.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.00+

Tortilla Shells

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Onions

$1.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Yams

$5.00+

Hot Pepper

$1.50

Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Sweet Sour Sauce

$1.00

Nacho Chip

$4.00

Foam Tray

$1.00

Tortillia

$3.00

Tortillia Bowls E

$3.00

Nacho Chessse

$4.00

2 Slice White Bread

$1.50

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Alferdo Sauce

$5.00

Fries/Nacho/Potato

Small Fries

Large Jerk Fries

Large Nachos

Large Jumbo Smoked Potato

Dessert

Cake

$3.99

Catering

Jerk Chicken Taco Pkg

Jerk Salad Package

Package #1

Package #2

Package #3

Jerk Chicken

$60.00+

Jerk Tilapia Filet

$150.00+Out of stock

Jerk Catfish Filet

$150.00+

Jerk Salmon

$200.00+

Jerk Grilled Shrimp

$50.00+

Jerk Chicken Wings

$80.00+

Jerk Grilled Veggies

$65.00+

Eggrolls

$35.00+

Specialty Items

Jerk Alfredo Pasta

Loaded Jerk Smoked Baked Potatoes

Loaded Jerk Fries

Loaded Jerk Nachos

Garden Salad

Jerk Pork Rib Tips

$60.00+

Jerk Chicken Tips

$50.00+

Smoked Pork Rib Tips

$60.00+

Jerk Chicken Hot Links

$60.00+Out of stock

Famous Jerk Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Rice & Peas

$40.00+

Plaintins

$40.00+

Cabbage

$40.00+

Candy Yams

$40.00+

Mac-N-Cheese

$60.00+

Smoked Beef Brisket per LB

$18.00

Full Heating Kit

$20.00

Reusable (Rack,Pan,Three-Canned Heat, Table Protector

$20.00

Pan

Reusable Chafing Rack

$10.00

Serving Forks & Spoon Set

$5.00

Singe-Use Canned Hear

$5.00

Tableware Set-Up (For 10)

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Marinade Bottle

$10.00

Jerk Sauce Bottle (Gallon)

$90.00

Jerk Sauce Marinade (Gallon)

$90.00

Package of Shells

$6.00

3 Package of Shells

$10.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7723 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60619

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

