Jerk Wings Cafe 8300 Tampa Ave

Golden Irish Flavor Sea Moss Gel

$19.99 Out of stock

Irish Moss is a type of algae, also known as Chondrus crispus, that grows in the tidal pools of the Atlantic Ocean in cold and warm environments. Since its development occurs in rocky outcropping, the specific nutrient profile of seamoss depends on where the harvesting process took place. That means each grouping of seamoss can provide specific benefits. Several positive outcomes are also possible when looking at the generalized nutrient profile of this plant. It has been part of the human diet for decades. Seamoss contains many minerals that are beneficial to the overall health and well being of the body. Seamoss has many health benefits such as providing immune system support, promoting better digestive health and also relieving many skin conditions. Seamoss is rich in amino acid, vitamin c, and antioxidants. Seamoss is super food nutrient that has the ability to raise your energy levels, make the body more alkaline, aid in weight loss , release mucus and toxins from the body.