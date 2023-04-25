A map showing the location of Jerks Caribbean (Salt 2) 215 N MontgomeryView gallery

Jerks Caribbean (Salt 2) 215 N Montgomery

review star

No reviews yet

215 N Montgomery

Sheffield, AL 35560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Braised Oxtails

$27.95

Appetizers

Pork Belly Mojo

$11.95

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$12.00

Conch Fritters

$10.95

Beff Patties

$5.00

Pernil Fries

$12.95

OxTail Fried Rice

$9.95

Jerk Wings 12

$20.00

Caribbean Smashers & Sandies

Caribbean Jerk Burger

$16.95

Cubano Burger

$17.95

Hot Jalapeno

$16.95

Jamaican Jerk Jack Burger

$16.95

Oxtail Cheesesteak Sandwhich

$21.95

Tastee Cheese Molten Burger

$17.95

1/4lb Premium Beef Burger

$14.95

Entrees

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$21.95

Red Hot Pepper Shrimp

$22.95

Jerk Chop

$18.99

Rasta Pasta

$17.95

Peppered Flank Steak

$19.95

Chef Specials

Caribbean Coconut Mussels

$26.95

Ribeye

$28.99

Red Snapper Escovitch

$26.95

Braised Oxtails

$27.95

Pernil

$22.99

Sides

Deep Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.95

Kick'n Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Jamaican Sweet Cabbage

$4.99

Rice and Peas

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Extras

Trinidadian Green Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Mash

$1.00

Pie

$6.50

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$3.99

Speciality Drinks

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Caribbean Fusion

Location

215 N Montgomery, Sheffield, AL 35560

