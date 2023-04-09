  • Home
A map showing the location of Jerrell's BETR BRGR - New Jersey 324 Washington Street

Jerrell's BETR BRGR - New Jersey 324 Washington Street

No reviews yet

324 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Seasoned Waffle Fries
O.G. BETR BRGR
Lil' BETR BRGR

Jerrell's BETR BRGR Food Menu

BETR BRGRS

Lil' BETR BRGR

Lil' BETR BRGR

$9.00

Small but mighty SINGLE BETR BRGR with Impossible™ patty, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

O.G. BETR BRGR

O.G. BETR BRGR

$12.00

The original DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

Supr BETR BRGR

Supr BETR BRGR

$16.00

Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

DESRTS

Oat Milk Soft Serve

Oat Milk Soft Serve

$5.00+

Jerrell's Brgrmoji-Mug (for you to keep!) filled to the brim with your choice of vegan soft serve and ALL the toppings! All mug proceeds are donated to local NYC sustainable organizations. Ask us about this program!

SIDES

Hearty Chili Bowl

Hearty Chili Bowl

$8.00

Special recipe made with Impossible™ meat, beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with vegan cheese & shaved onions.

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$4.00

Crispy waffle fries seasoned to perfection!

Loaded Chili Fries

Loaded Chili Fries

$10.00

Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.

Jerrell's BETR BRGR Drink Menu

OAT MILK SHAKES

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$8.00
Vanilla

Vanilla

$8.00
Pineapple

Pineapple

$8.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Merchandise

Merch

Hats

$30.00

Hoodies

$60.00

T Shirts

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

