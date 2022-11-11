Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches
JerryBob's Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley, AZ 85614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Chingada Cocina - 110 E Pennington ST
No Reviews
110 E Pennington ST Tucson, AZ 85701
View restaurant
L Station - 500 North 4th Avenue #1
No Reviews
500 North 4th Avenue #1 Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurant
Frog and Firkin - 874 E. University Blvd.
No Reviews
874 E. University Blvd. TUCSON, AZ 85719
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Green Valley
More near Green Valley