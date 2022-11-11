Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

JerryBob's Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Eggs Benedict

Breakfast Basics

Bacon & Eggs

$12.99

Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

Ham & Eggs

$13.99

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Burger Patty & Eggs

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.59

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$12.99

BYO Omelets

$12.39

Spinach Omelete

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast Skillets

Fiesta Skillet

$13.29

Porkys Skillet

$13.29

Ultimate Skillet

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$15.99

Special Breakfasts

Square Meal

$12.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Chorizo Benedict

$14.99

Stacked Enchiladas

$13.99

Power Bowl

$11.99

Pancakes & More

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.99

Waffle

$10.99

Waffle Supreme

$11.99

One Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Strawberry Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Strawberry Waffle Breakfast

$12.99

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Blueberry Waffle Breakfast

$12.99

Triple Berry Pancake Breakfast

$13.99

Triple Berry Waffle Breakfast

$13.99

Very Berry French Toast

$13.99

Lemon Ricotta Pancake Breakfast

$13.99

Lemon Waffle Breakfast

$13.99

Plain French Toast

$11.99

Full Biscuit and Gravy

$12.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.59

Cicken Tenders

$13.99

Chicken and Waffles

$13.99

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$13.49

Santa Fe Chicken

$13.99

Tuna Salad Croissant

$12.99

French Dip

$13.49

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Turkey Melt

$13.29

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.49

BLT

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.49

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Strawberry Fields Salad

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Egg

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Daily Specials

All You Can Eat Breakfast

$8.99

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$4.99

One egg

$1.99

Two eggs

$2.99

(4) Bacon

$4.99

(4) Sausage links

$4.99

(2) sausage patties

$4.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side CBH

$4.99

One Pancake

$4.99

Toast

$2.99

Cinnamon roll

$4.99

Hash browns

$2.99

Salsa

$1.99

Cup of Oats

$3.99

Bowl of Oats

$4.99

Bowl of Grits

$4.99

(2) Bacon

$2.99

Side Home Fries

$1.99

1 Piece Toast

$1.99

Side of fruit

$2.99

Side of Gravy (Copy)

$1.99

Lunch Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$2.19

Side of Tomatoes

$1.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.49

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Okra

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Side Fried Green Beans

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Side of fruit (Copy)

$2.99

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Scone

$2.99

bagel

$4.99

cupcake

$2.75

xl cup cake

$3.99

gourmet bar

$3.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$4.59

Caramel Iced Coffee

$4.59

Iced Tea

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Fuze Rsp Tea

$3.29

Peach Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Fuze Rsp Tea

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.59

Small Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.59

Small Apple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$3.59

Small Tomato JUice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.50

Pumpkin Roll

$2.00

Whole Pumpkin Roll

$19.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

white cake

$3.99

lemon tart

$4.99

strawberry shortcake

$4.99

Pies

Strawberry Pie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

mini pie

$2.50

Breads & more

small loaf

$10.00

Scone

Flavored Scone

$2.99

Gourmet Bar

Ultimate Brownie

$3.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Blondie

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Cupcakes

Gourmet Cupcake

$2.75

xl Cupcake

$3.99

Fish

6oz Fried Cod

$14.99

All You Can Eat Fried Cod

$15.99

1 PC REORDER COD

Grilled 6oz Cod

$14.99

Signatures

Santa fe salad

$11.99

Pot roast

$14.99

SW chicken sandwich

$12.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & meatballs

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken pesto

$14.99

Employee T shirt

Adult T-shirt

$10.00

Jerry Bob's T-shirt

Adult T-shirt

$15.00

Ice Bag

10# bag

$2.99
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195, Green Valley, AZ 85614

Directions

