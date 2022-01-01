  • Home
Jerry Lawler's BBQ - Wallisville 16344 wallisville road

16344 wallisville road

Houston, TX 77049

Popular Items

THE KING

WARM-UPS

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

APP Fried Pork Rinds

$5.99

Waffled Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Salad Full Pan

$25.00

Coleslaw Full Pan

$59.99

Potato Salad Full Pan

$59.99

Coleslaw Half Pan

$39.99

Baked Beans Half Pan

$34.99

Potato Salad Half Pan

$39.99

Green Beans Full Pan

$40.00

Green Beans Half Pan

$24.99

Delivery Fee 2

$50.00

Delivery Fee 3

$75.00

Delivery Fee 4

$100.00

Mac N Cheese Full Pan

$40.00

Mac N Cheese Half Pan

$21.95

LIGHT WEIGHTS

Memphis Smoked Salad

$7.99

SIGNATURE BBQ

One Meat Entree

$11.49

Two Meat Entree

$11.49

FULL RACK RIB COMBO

$24.95

HALF RACK RIB COMBO

$17.95

TAG TEAM MEALS

3-COUNT (Feeds 3-4)

$29.95

FIGURE 4 (Feeds 4-6)

$55.95

MAIN EVENT (Feeds 6-8)

$69.95

SLAMWICHES

THE KING

$5.99

THE RAVISHER

$8.99

RUDE AWAKENING

$7.99

SOUTHERN CHAMP

$7.49

THE ROYAL

$6.99

SLAMWICH COMBO

THE KING

$10.99

THE RAVISHER

$10.99

RUDE AWAKENING

$10.99

SOUTHERN CHAMP

$10.99

LIL' WRASSLERS

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids' Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

RING SIDES

Baked Beans

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Cole Slaw

$2.29

Fries

$2.29

Pork Rinds

$2.29

Potato Chips

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Roll

$0.59

Bun

$0.69

Lg Extra Cheese

$1.25

Sm Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Jalapenos

$0.49

Pint Coleslaw

$5.58

Pint Baked Beans

$5.58

Pint Mac & Cheese

$5.58

Pint Potato Salad

$5.58

Pint Green Beans

$5.58

Nacho Chips

$2.99

Pint BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Onion Rings

$2.29

FINISHING MOVES

Peach Cobbler

$4.49

Banana Pudding

$4.49

THE ROYAL MEAT DOWN

Ribs- Half Rack

$13.95

Ribs- Full Rack

$21.95

Pulled Pork- 1/4 LB

$3.95

Pulled Pork- 1/2 LB

$7.95

Pulled Pork- 1 LB

$13.95

Brisket- 1/4 LB

$4.25

Brisket- 1/2 LB

$9.55

Brisket- 1 LB

$15.95

Smoked Sausage- 1/4 LB

$3.95

Smoked Sausage- 1/2 LB

$8.55

Smoked Sausage- 1 LB

$13.95

Smoked Chicken Breast- 1/4 LB

$3.95

Smoked Chicken Breast- 1/2 LB

$7.95

Smoked Chicken Breast- 1 LB

$13.95

TWO FOR TUESDAY

The King

$5.99

Drinks

Soft Drink/Tea

$2.19

Tea/Gallon

$5.99

Lemonade/Gallon

$5.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.19

Minute Maid

$2.19

Fanta

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Coke

$2.19

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Import Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
16344 wallisville road, Houston, TX 77049

Directions

