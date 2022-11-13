Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

WI Big Boy N116 W15841 Main Street

No reviews yet

N116 W15841 Main Street

Germantown, WI 53022

Popular Items

Big Boy
Best Cheeseburger on the Planet
Mushroom Bacon & Swiss

Beverages

Shake

$4.99+

Bottle Water

$3.00

Bottle Water Employees

$2.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.99

Fries Side

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Cubes

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

$9.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

Soups

Tomato Basil

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle - Soup Of The Day

$4.99+Out of stock

Big Boy Chili

$4.99+

French Onion

$5.99

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$4.99

Brocolli Soup To Go

$5.99Out of stock

Big Boy Chili - To Go

$10.99

Southwest Chicken- Quart To Go

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$5.99

Broccoli Cheddar Cup

$4.99

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$5.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Endless Soup + Salad

$9.99

Endless Soup Refire

Burgers

Big Boy

$9.99

Super Big Boy

$13.99

Best Cheeseburger on the Planet

$14.99

Mushroom Bacon & Swiss

$13.99

Brawny Lad

$11.99

Swiss Miss

$11.99

Skinny Boy

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Dolly Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.99

Super Slim Jim

$10.99

Doner Kebab

$13.99

Diamond Jim

$10.99

Coney Island Hotdog

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich, topped with coleslaw.

Dinners

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Chili Spaghetti

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Jerry's Schnitzel

$23.99

Jerry's Rib Platter

$29.99

Ribeye - 16 oz

$18.95Out of stock

4 Piece Broasted Chicken

$18.99

Big Boy Combo Plate

$12.99

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Pie Slice

$4.99

Seasonal Pie Slice - French Silk

$6.99

Seasonal Pie Slice - Banana Cream

$6.99Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.95+

Whole Pie

$29.99

Seasonal Pie - Cherry Cheesecake

$4.99

Kid's Meal

Big Boy Jr.

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Mac'n Cheese

$7.99

Kid Spaghetti w/garlic bread

$7.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

N116 W15841 Main Street, Germantown, WI 53022

Directions

Gallery
WI Big Boy image
WI Big Boy image
Main pic

