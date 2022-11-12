Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st
Hanover, PA 17331
Appetizers
Onion rings
Mozzarella sticks
6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce
French Fries
Cheese fries
with a side of melted cheddar cheese
Meatballs
3 meatballs
Buffalo wings
Chicken tenders
3 Chicken tenders
Chicken tender basket
3 chicken tenders with French Fries
Spicy cheese curds
Mini Boli
Mini stromboli stuffed with ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni bites
Garlic knots stuffed with pepperoni
Soups
Italian Wedding
Meatballs, escarole, pastina, in a savory broth (12oz)
Chicken Noodle
Noodles, chicken, celery, and carrots in a savory broth (12oz)
Soup Of Day
White cannellini beans, panceta, carrots, and celery, in a savory broth (12oz)
Broccoli & Cheddar
Bacon, potatoes, and cheese in a savory broth (12oz)
Salads
Garden salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
Caesar salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.
Antipasta salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Cheese steak salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped steak, seasoned to perfection, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Steak salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
SIDE salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
Pizza
Slice of Sicilian (Square)
Slice of Neapolitan (Round)
Specialty Slice
Neapolitan (Round) Pizza
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Sicilian (Square) Pizza
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
GLUTEN FREE Pizza
14" Gluten-Free Neapolitan (Round) Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Housemade pizza crust topped with spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lover
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Classic White
Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy ricotta sauce, seasoned tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken
Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese
Gardenia
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Supreme
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham. mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger SAND
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches served with chips
Pizza Burger SAND
A juicy burger topped with housemade marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Bacon Cheeseburger SAND
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Tuna tossed in a light mayo topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Turkey Sandwich
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Italian Cold Cut Sandwhich
Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.
Parmigiana Subs
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.
Meatball Parmigiana
Homemade meatballs topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.
Sausage and Peppers Parmigiana
Chopped Sausage and sliced bell pepper strips topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.
Cheese Steak Subs
Cheese Steak
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
Pizza Cheese Steak
Chopped steak topped with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and topped with a zesty marinara sauce. All subs are served with chips.
Cheese Steak Special
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
Chicken Steak Sub
Chopped chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
Subs
Ham and Chese Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Cheeseburger Sub
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
Turkey Provolone Sub
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Tuna Melt Sub
Tuna tossed in a light mayo topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Italian Sub
Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Pizza Burger Sub
A juicy burger topped with housemade marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Calzone
Calzone
Homemade dough stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, ham, and sausage baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Steak Calzone
Homemade dough stuffed with chopped steak, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pasta Entrees
Cheese Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and topped with zesty marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta tossed in a zesty marinara and ricotta cheese blend, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna
Layered pasta filled with ground beef, ricotta cheese, parmigiana cheese, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti Marinara
Served with marinara sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Extras
Catering Salads
Large Garden Salad
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
Large Caesar Salad
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.
Large Antipasto Salad
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Large Mesclun Salad
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken and quartered tomatoes
Large Cheese Steak Salad
Large Chicken Steak Salad
Fountain Drinks
20oz Bottles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving pizza that has stood the test of time we use fresh ingredients and practice the art of making "real" pizza. Located in the North Hanover Mall, Jerry & Sal's offers dine-in service, take out and fast delivery to the Hanover area.
1155 carlisle st, Hanover, PA 17331