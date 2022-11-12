Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1,543 Reviews

$

1155 carlisle st

Hanover, PA 17331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Neapolitan (Round) Pizza
French Fries
Sicilian (Square) Pizza

Appetizers

Onion rings

$4.95

Mozzarella sticks

$5.95

6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

Cheese fries

$4.95

with a side of melted cheddar cheese

Meatballs

$4.95

3 meatballs

Buffalo wings

$18.95+

Chicken tenders

$6.95

3 Chicken tenders

Chicken tender basket

$8.95

3 chicken tenders with French Fries

Spicy cheese curds

Spicy cheese curds

$6.95
Mini Boli

Mini Boli

$5.25

Mini stromboli stuffed with ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni bites

$2.50+

Garlic knots stuffed with pepperoni

Soups

Italian Wedding

$4.25

Meatballs, escarole, pastina, in a savory broth (12oz)

Chicken Noodle

$4.00Out of stock

Noodles, chicken, celery, and carrots in a savory broth (12oz)

Soup Of Day

$4.00

White cannellini beans, panceta, carrots, and celery, in a savory broth (12oz)

Broccoli & Cheddar

$4.25

Bacon, potatoes, and cheese in a savory broth (12oz)

Salads

Garden salad

$6.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers

Caesar salad

$7.95

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.

Antipasta salad

Antipasta salad

$8.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Cheese steak salad

Cheese steak salad

$9.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped steak, seasoned to perfection, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Steak salad

$9.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

SIDE salad

$4.25

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers

Pizza

Slice of Sicilian (Square)

$3.00

Slice of Neapolitan (Round)

$3.00

Specialty Slice

$4.75

Neapolitan (Round) Pizza

$12.00+

Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Sicilian (Square) Pizza

$14.00+

Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

GLUTEN FREE Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

14" Gluten-Free Neapolitan (Round) Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00+

Housemade pizza crust topped with spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lover

$18.00+

Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Classic White

$13.00+

Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy ricotta sauce, seasoned tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Gardenia

$14.00+

Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Supreme

$20.00+

Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham. mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with chips

Cheeseburger SAND

$5.95

Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches served with chips

Pizza Burger SAND

$5.95

A juicy burger topped with housemade marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Bacon Cheeseburger SAND

$5.95

Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$5.95

Tuna tossed in a light mayo topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Turkey Sandwich

$5.95

Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Italian Cold Cut Sandwhich

$5.95

Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All sandwiches are served with chips.

Parmigiana Subs

all subs served with chips

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.95

Tender chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.95

Homemade meatballs topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.

Sausage and Peppers Parmigiana

$8.95

Chopped Sausage and sliced bell pepper strips topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese. All subs are served with chips.

Cheese Steak Subs

All subs served with chips
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$8.95

Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.

Pizza Cheese Steak

$8.95

Chopped steak topped with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and topped with a zesty marinara sauce. All subs are served with chips.

Cheese Steak Special

$9.95

Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.

Chicken Steak Sub

$8.95

Chopped chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.

Subs

All subs are served with chips.

Ham and Chese Sub

$8.95

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.95

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.

Turkey Provolone Sub

$8.95

Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.

Tuna Melt Sub

$8.95

Tuna tossed in a light mayo topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.

Italian Sub

$8.95

Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.

Pizza Burger Sub

$8.95

A juicy burger topped with housemade marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.

Calzone

Calzone

$8.95+

Homemade dough stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, ham, and sausage baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Steak Calzone

$11.95+

Homemade dough stuffed with chopped steak, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Pasta Entrees

Cheese Stuffed Shells

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and topped with zesty marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Ziti pasta tossed in a zesty marinara and ricotta cheese blend, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna

$10.95

Layered pasta filled with ground beef, ricotta cheese, parmigiana cheese, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$9.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Desserts

Min Cannoli

$1.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.25

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Extras

Cooler Meatballs/marinara

$8.99

Side sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$5.99

Wedding Soup

$5.99

Wedding Soup

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Spaghetti

$8.99

Lasagna

$8.99

Stuffed Shells

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.25

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Catering Salads

Large Garden Salad

$15.00

SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers

Large Caesar Salad

$25.00

SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.

Large Antipasto Salad

$25.00

SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Mesclun Salad

$25.00

SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken and quartered tomatoes

Large Cheese Steak Salad

$25.00

Large Chicken Steak Salad

$25.00

Fountain Drinks

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Diet coke

$2.00

Cherry coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Mello yellow

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Raspberry tea

$2.00

20oz Bottles

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet coke

$2.50

20oz Cherry coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.50

20oz Gold Peak Sweet tea

$2.50

20oz Gold Peak Unsweet tea

$2.50

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

2L Bottles

2L Coke

$3.00

2L Diet Coke

$3.00

2L Sprite

$3.00

Lunch Specials

2 Slices & Soda

$6.00

Includes 2 slices of cheese pizza and a fountain soda

Personal Pizza

$6.50

10" personal pizza. Includes a small drink and 1 topping.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving pizza that has stood the test of time we use fresh ingredients and practice the art of making "real" pizza. Located in the North Hanover Mall, Jerry & Sal's offers dine-in service, take out and fast delivery to the Hanover area.

Website

Location

1155 carlisle st, Hanover, PA 17331

Directions

Gallery
Jerry & Sal's Pizza image
Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shultz's Delicatessen
orange star4.5 • 304
918 Carlisle Street Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Taphouse 6
orange star3.5 • 2
1454 Baltimore Pike Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Genova's Pizza & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
462 North Main St Spring Grove, PA 17362
View restaurantnext
Dylan's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
321 Harrisburg St East Berlin, PA 17316
View restaurantnext
Gettysburg Eddie's
orange star3.9 • 1,703
217 Steinwehr Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2530 W Market St West York, PA 17404
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hanover

Shultz's Delicatessen
orange star4.5 • 304
918 Carlisle Street Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanover
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston