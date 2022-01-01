Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Jerry Deen’s

review star

No reviews yet

801 E. 7th st

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

JERRY'S TRIO
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
CHICKEN FINGERS

BREAKFAST

DEENSKI

$10.00

BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST

JERRY'S TRIO

$11.00

Pancakes, meat choice, eggs

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$15.00

6 JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY GRITS

BIG AL

$9.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

MUGGIE STEEL

$11.00

PATTY MELT

$11.00

TACO

$5.00

LUNCH

BEEF BURGER

$11.00

100% beef hamburger

TURKEY BURGER

$11.00

100% ground turkey

SURF AND TURF BURGER BEEF

$17.00

BURGER WITH LUMP CRAB

SURF AND TURF BURGER TURKEY

$17.00

CRAB CAKE

$20.00

4OZ LUMP CRABMEAT NO FILLER

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.00

WINGS AND FRIES

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.00

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

VEGAN BURGER

$12.00

SURF & SURF

$19.00

FRIED FISH

$12.00

DRINKS

PINEAPPLE TEA

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

DECAFFINATED COFFEE

$2.00

SLUSHEE

$4.00

LARGE TEA

$5.00

EXTRAS

PANCAKES

$6.00

FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

EGGS

$4.00

GRITS

$3.00

HASHBROWN

$3.00

HOMEFRIES

$3.00

TURKEY BACON

$4.00

PORK BACON

$4.00

SHRIMP

$13.00

TOAST

$1.00

PORK SAUSAGE

$4.00

BEEF BURGER

$9.00

TURKEY BURGER

$9.00

SURF AND TURF BURGER BEEF

$15.00

SURF AND TURF BURGER TURKEY

$15.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

6 FRIED SHRIMP

$13.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

3 FRIED SHRIMP

$7.00

SWEET THAI CHILLI

$2.00

BUFFALO

$2.00

SAUCE

$0.50

BF SCRAPPLE

$4.00

TURK SCRAPPLE

$4.00

FRIED WHITING

$9.00

SALMON SLIDERS

$12.00

BEEF BACON

$4.00

APPAREL

T-shirt

$15.00

Hat

$20.00

Thermos

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Live Love Eat!

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington, DE 19801

