Jerry's Bar

Mocktails

Hot Cider

$6.00

Lady Lavendar

$7.00

Peary Cherry Fizz

$7.00

Candied Ginger

$7.00

Beverages

7-UP

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Please specify Hot or Iced

La Colombe Coffee CARAFE

$8.00

(2) Cups

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice CARAFE

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Jerry

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Lagunitas HOP Zero Alcohol

$7.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Large Format

Jerry's Bloody Mary Mix (32oz) (NonAlcoholic)

$15.00

32 oz

Lavender Lemonade (32oz) (NonAlcoholic)

$10.00

32 oz

Draft Beer

Allagash (16oz) Draft

$7.00

ME - 5.1% - Witbier, Brewed w/ Wheat, Coriander & Orange Peel. Fruity & Refreshing

Cape May Evacuation IPA

$8.00

Jacks Original Cider

$7.00

Guinness (16oz) Draft

$7.00

IRL - 4.2% - A-Class Nitro Head, Super Smooth

New Belgium Fat Tire (16oz) Draft

$8.00

NJ - 8.0% - 16oz - Hurricane season hits hard, and we're hitting back with a Double IPA with copious amounts of Centennial hops, able to withstand the storm

Techne Tart Cherry

$7.00

PBC - Kenzinger (16oz) Draft

$5.00

PA - 4.5% - Light-Bodied, Refreshing Golden Beer. Brewed Locally Using German Pilsner Malts & American Noble Hops

Mainstay- Helles Lager

$7.00

2sp- Up And Out

$7.00

Yuengling Lager (16oz) Draft

$5.00

PA - 4.5% - We Don't Really Need to Describe This One...A Classic

Dogfish Head IPA

$7.00

Yards PPA

$7.00

Single - Cans & Bottles

Amstel Light (12oz) Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light (12oz) Bottle

$5.00

Corona (12oz) Bottle

$5.00

Corona Premier (12oz) Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light (12oz) Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Dominga Mimosa Sour (12oz) Can

$7.00Out of stock

PA -6.2% - Dry-hopping delivers notes of ripe grapefruit, mango, pear and melon. A slightly hazy yet bright summer daydream come true

PBC - Fleur de Lehigh (12oz) Bottle

$5.00

Unfiltered, golden ale brewed with ginger, lemongrass & other natural herbs, blooms upon the palate with a vibrant, floral character

Heineken Light (12oz) Bottle

$7.00

High Life (12oz) Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite (12oz) Bottle

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (12oz) Can

$4.00

Stella Artois (12oz) Bottle

$7.00

Victory - Golden Monkey (12oz) Bottle

$8.00

PA - 9.5% - Sour Brett Tripel. Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring

Stateside Seltzer

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger Juice Force

$8.00

6 Pack - Cans & Bottles (Takeout Only)

(6Pack) Victory - Sour Monkey (12oz) Bottle

$25.00

PA - 9.5% - Sour Brett Tripel. Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring

(6Pack) Corona (12oz) Bottle

$20.00

(6Pack) Corona Light (12oz) Bottle

$20.00

(6Pack) Amstel Light (12oz) Bottle

$20.00

(6Pack) Heineken (12oz) Bottle

$20.00

(6Pack) Coors Light (12oz) Bottle

$15.00

(6Pack) Miller Lite (12oz) Bottle

$15.00

(6Pack) Miller High Life (12oz) Bottle

$15.00

(6Pack) Stella Artois (12oz) Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

(6Pack) Shacksbury Rose Cider (12oz) Can

$20.00

VT - 6% - Notes of Strawberry, Peach, Red Fruit & a Touch of Honey

(6Pack) New Belgium - Fat Tire (16oz) Can

$25.00

CO - 5.2% - Amber Ale. Blends a Fine Malt Presence, Fresh Herbal Hop Balance, & a Touch of Yeast

(6Pack) Bells Two Hearted (12oz) Can

$25.00Out of stock

MI - 7% - Brewed with Centennial Hops from the Pacific Northwest. Aromas of Pine & Grapefruit

(6Pack) Pabst Blue Ribbon (12oz) Can

$15.00

(6Pack) Yards - Summer Crush (12 oz) Bottle

$25.00

WHITE & ROSE (BTL)

Marlborough Ridge - Sauvignon Blanc, '19, New Zealand BTL (BTL)

$40.00

Zesty citrus nose with underlying tropical flavors, crisp and dry. Classic New Zealand.

Las Lilas - Vinho Verde, '20, Portugal (BTL)

$46.00

Floral, peach, orange marmalade, and mango aromas make this a lively Vinho Verde. Pure deliciousness.

Chamisal Vineyards - Stainless Chardonnay, '19, Central Coast (BTL)

$47.00Out of stock

Notes of citrus, red apple, and passionfruit. Long, linear acidity which is tempered by a slight creaminess.

Yalumba Australia '21

$48.00

Crisp Notes of Strawberry, Raspberry and Lillies on the nose. Very Old Vines That Produce Grapes of Gold!

Cattaratto - Ciello Bianco, '19, Italy (BTL)

$50.00

Rich with lightly honeyed yellow and green fruit, herbal elements, and lemon rind. Natural with a broad appeal.

Jovly Vouvray - Chenin Blanc, France (BTL)

$48.00

The Diver, Days of Youth - Sparkling Rose, California

$48.00

Aromas of red berries and honeysuckle blooms followed by lively flavors of strawberry shortcake, cheery, and kiwi. Made with a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, this beautiful wine pairs with just about anything!

Chateau Martinolles - Chardonnay, Chenin, Mauzac

$60.00

Delicate, nice, dancing, and persistent bubbles. Perfect for a night out!

Tilia - Chardonnay, Argentina

$50.00

Aromas of Grilled Pears, Mango Stones, Lemon Curd, and Toast. Full bodied with a Tropical and toasty palate.

1.5 Liter Pinot Grigio

$45.00

RED (BTL)

Unique, Sweet and slightly Sparkling

Joel Gott - Cabernet Sauvignon, '18, BTL

$65.00

Aromas of Blackberry, Black Cherry, Notes of Cloves, Vanilla, & Brown Sugar. Velvety Tannins, long textured Finish.

Bodega Volver - Tempranillo, '18, Spain BTL

$60.00

Plush red with bold flavors of blackberry currant, cocoa, and espresso. Generous fruity in the Modern Style. A long and generous finish.

Renegade - Syrah, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah

$50.00Out of stock

Row Eleven - Pinot Noir, '20, California BTL

$48.00

Flavors of red cherry and raspberries with touches of cola, vanilla, toasty oak soft tannins, and spice on the finish.

Galasso Montepulciano, '19, Italy BTL

$48.00

Yalumba - Shiraz Viognier, '19, South Australia BTL

$50.00

Exotic aromas of cherry, boysenberry, and hints of white pepper and violets. Australia's favorite grape varietal.

SPARKLING (BTL)

Via De La Plata, Cava Brut Rosado, NV, Spain (BTL)

$58.00Out of stock

Strawberry & Tart Raspberry. Refreshing & Delicious, Clean Finish

Chateau Martinolles, Cremant De Limoux +

$60.00

Extra Dry Crisp. Fine Bubbles, Aromas of White Flowers and Citrus Fruit, Creamy & Smooth Palate with Flavors of Freshly Baked Bread, Golden Apples and Lemons. Harmonious, Medium/Full Bodied

Veuve Clicquot - Champagne, Brut Yellow Label, NV, France (BTL)

$98.00Out of stock

Classically Structured Champagne, Soft & Rich

Zardetto Prosecco (BTL)

$40.00

The Diver Sparkling Rose, CA (BTL)

$48.00

INTERESTING (BTL)

Extremadura Orange Wine

$58.00

Pederzana - Sparkling Lambrusco, '12, Italy (BTL)

$52.00

Lively red with purple highlights; persistent mousse with a lovely lilac-pink hue. Fresh, fruity and soft aromas with a broad, inviting nose. Sprightly fruity and soft; moderate tannins leave the palate pleasingly refreshed.

WHITE & ROSE & Sparkling (GL)

Marlborough Ridge - Sauvignon Blanc, '19 New Zealand (GL)

$10.00

Grass notes on the nose with citrus aromas cutting through. Opens with herbaceous pepper notes followed by grapefruit, melon, & elderflower. Complex, crisp, rich.

Las Lilas - Vinho Verde, '18 Portugal (GL)

$11.00

Young & Fresh. Instantly Approachable. Citrus & Apple. Light

Brunn - Rose, Austria '18 (GL)

$12.00

Light Cherry & Peach Notes w/ a Hint of Orange. Soft & Easy Drinking

Sycamore Lane Pinot grigio

$8.00

Zardetto Draft Prosecco (GL)

$10.00

The Diver - Days of Youth, Sparkling Rose, CA (GL)

$12.00

Jovly Vouvray - Chenin Blanc, France (GL)

$12.00

Chateau Martinolles, Cremant de Limoux

$14.00

Pederzana, Sparkling Lambrusco

$12.00

Red Tail Ridge - Good Karma Reisling

$11.00

Tilia- Chardonnay, '21, Argentina

$11.00

RED (GL)

Bodega Volver- Tempranillo '18. Spain GL)

$14.00

Cranberry, Cassis, Cherry & a Touch of Vanilla. Solid Acidity w/ Light Tannins. Full Bodied

Sycamore Lane - Cabernet Sauvignon (GL)

$8.00

Row Eleven- Pinot Noir, '20, Italy (GL)

$11.00

Flavors of Red Cherry and Raspberries with touches of Cola, Vanilla, Toasty Oak, soft Tannins and Spice on the Finish.

Cantine Galasso - Montepulciano, '19, Italy (GL)

$12.00

Joel Gott - Cabernet Sauvignon, Special Select'18, California (GL)

$15.00

Aromas of blackberry and black cherry with notes of clove, vanilla, and brown sugar. The wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by velvety tannins on the mid-palate and notes of baking spices on the long, textured finish.

Yalumba, Shiraz Viognier

$13.00

Exotic Aromas of Cherry, Boysenberry, and hints of White Pepper and Violets. Australia's Favorite Grape Varietal.

CARAFES

Sycamore Lane - Cabernet Sauvignon Carafe

$16.00

Sycamore Lane - Pinot Grigio Carafe

$16.00

Sangria Carafe

$25.00

Zardetto Draft Prosecco Carafe

$25.00

Mimosa Specialty Carafe

$27.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Wine of the Day

Sparkling Lambrusco

$12.00

Jerry's Bar T-Shirts & Pints

10% of all merchandise proceeds will go to the Philadelphia COVID-19 Relief Fund to offer assistance to Philadelphia's at-risk Population. We are #PhillyStrong!

Jerry's T-Shirt

$15.00

10% of All merchandise proceeds will go to the Philadelphia COVID-19 Relief Fund to offer assistance to Philadelphia's at-risk Population. We are #PhillyStrong!

Jerry's Pint Glass

$5.00

10% of All merchandise proceeds will go to the Philadelphia COVID-19 Relief Fund to offer assistance to Philadelphia's at-risk Population. We are #PhillyStrong!

Jerry's NEW T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stronger Together!

Website

Location

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
Jerry's Bar image

Map
