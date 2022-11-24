Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elliott’s BBQ - Local 5812 Windhaven pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

5812 Windhaven pkwy

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Smoked Meat

Brisket

$12.00

Brisket Mac

$10.00

Brisket sandwich

$12.00

Ribs

$11.00

Sausage

$10.00

Side

$3.50

BBQ Plates

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Rib Plate

$14.00

The Pig Sandwich

$12.00
Drumstick Plate

Drumstick Plate

$10.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Corn Casserole

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

NA BEV

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Texas BBQ

