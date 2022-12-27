- Home
- /
- Weatherford
- /
- Jerry's Restaurant
Jerry's Restaurant
No reviews yet
1000 E. Main
Weatherford, OK 73096
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Water
Coffee & Water
Tea
Soda
Juice
Hot Chocolate
Kid's Beverage
Kids Water
Kids Sprite
Kids Coke
Kids Kiet Coke
Kids RB
Kids DP
Kids Milk
Kids Choco Milk
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids UnSweet Tea
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Lemonate
Kids Hot Chocolae
Kids OJ
Kids GF Juice
Kids Tomato Juice
Kids Grape Juice
Kids V-8
Kids Decaf
Kids Coffee
Kids HotTea
Desserts
The Fitz
1/2 Belgium waffle, topped with ice cream, and chocolate syrup
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Root Beer Float
MilkShake
Sundae
Vanilla or Strawberry Sundae. Served with chocolate syrup, whip cream and cherry.
Whole Pie
Pie
Choice of Apple, Pecan, Chocolate, Lemon, Coconut, or Key Lime
Hen House - Online
Hungry Traveler
All you can eat pancakes, 3 eggs, HB, 6 sausage/bacon,
Ham Stk & Eggs
Ham steak, eggs, potato, choice of bread
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
1/2 lb. of beef, seasoned, breaded, and fried to a golden bown, then smothered in gravy
Bacon/Sausage Breakfast
2 eggs w/3 strips of bacon or sausage links or 2 patties
Polish Sausage & Eggs
2 eggs cooked your way with Polish Sausage
2 Egg Breakfast
2 farm fresh eggs served with hashbrowns and toast
GB Steak & Eggs
Ultimate home style ground beef steak. Served with two eggs
Favorites - Online
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin stacked with sliced ham & 2 poached eggs. All topped with Hollandaise sause and served with hashbrowns
Breakfast Burrito
Jumbo burrito with bacon or sausage & 3 scrambled eggs. Smothered with shredded cheese and served with Hashbrowns.
Ozzie's Southern Breakfast
A biscuit smothered in country gravy with 2 eggs and 3 strips of acon OR 3 sausage links
Texas Toaster Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs, american cheese, ham, and bacon. On texas toast.
Harriet's Hash & Eggs
Fresh and Homemade! Served with three eggs. Corded beef with sauteed bell peppers & onionns on a bed of hashbrowns. Served with toast or biscuit
The Penner
2 Eggs, 2 Meat, 2 Bread
Scrambles - Online
Denver Scramble
3 whipped eggs, ham, onions, and bell peppers. All scrambled together and topped with cheddar cheese.
Chorizo Scramble
3 whipped eggs blended with spicy chorizo. Served with hash browns, salsa, and warm flour tortilla.
Polish Scramble
3 whipped eggs, diced polish sausage, onions, and jack cheese.
California Breez/n Scramble
A marriage of diced ham, cream cheese, green onions, and 3 whipped eggs.
Spinach Florentine Scramble
3 whipped eggs, blended with spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and jack cheese.
Omelettes - Food
Sink Omelette
3 eggs stuffed with mushrooms, bacon, peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and ham. Topped with swiss cheese.
Denver Omelette
3 eggs with shaved ham, bell pepper, diced onions, and cheddar cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
3 eggs, ham, and swiss and cheddar cheese .
Santa Fe Omelette
3 eggs, Chorizo, green chilis, and cheddar cheese. Covered in salsa.
Veggie Omelette
Green Peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms with 3 eggs. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Cheese Omelette
3 eggs with swiss and american cheese.
Bacon Omelette
3 eggs with bacon and cheese.
Sausage Omelette
3 eggs with sausage and cheese
Pancake/Waffle/FT - Online
Stack Attack
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with 1 egg and your choice of meat.
StrawCakes
3 buttermilk pancakes served with strawberry topping and whipped cream. Served with your choice of breakfast meat.
3 Cakes - No Meat
3 buttermilk pancakes.
1 Cake
1 single pancake.
Waffle
Hot belgium waffle
R&R Waffle
Waffle topped with one egg and breakfast meat.
CHXWaffle
Maple flavored chicken bites served atop a waffle.
French Toast
2 thick slices of french toast served with you choice of meat.
ArnFrenchToast
2 thick slices of french toast topped with one egg. Served with youre choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast - No Meat
2 thick slices of french toast
1/2 French Toast - No Meat
1 thick slice of french toast.
B'Fast Meat Sides - Online
B'Fast Bread/Potato Sides - Online
Fruit/Veggie - Online
Sandwiches - Online
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
1/2 lb. of supreme beef, breaded, seasoned, and deep fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Built on a burger bun.
French Dip Sandwich
Tender roast beef heaped on a french roll. Served with au Jus for dipping.
CaliGuac Sandwich
Juicy broiled chicken breast served with bacon, swiss cheese, guac, and tomato.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled rye.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese served on texas toast.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Tender marinated beef, grilled onions, green peppers, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.
Club Deluxe Sandwich
Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, and tomato with mayo. On your choice of bread.
SW Turkey Sandwich
Fresh baked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, guac, lettuce, and tomato. Served wwith mayo on sourdough bread.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of bread.
Chicken & Spice Sandwich
Cajun spiiced grilled chicken breast, green chilis, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Built on a burger bun.
Burgers - Online
California Burger
Fresh ground beef patty topped with bacon strips, swiss cheese, guac, lettuce, and tomato.
Bacon Swiss Burger
Ground Beef patty stacked high with bacon nstrips, sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese.
Chili Burger
Served open face and smothered with chili,,cheese, and diced onions.
66 Burger
Seasoned ground beef paty topped with american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Classics - Online
Chicken Strip Basket
Breaded chicken strips served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
Hot Wing Basket
Chicken wings spiced just right. Served with choice of side.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Open faced style pot roast ssandwich served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy.
Fish & Chips
Deep Fried beer battered cod fillets. Served with choice of side, cole slaw, and malt vinegar.
Melts - Online
Dinners - Online
GB Steak Dinner
GB Steak topped with brown gravy. Choice of sides.
Pot Roast Dinner
Tender pot roast smothered in brown gravy. Choice of sides.
Fish Dinner
3 sweet and tender fish fillets battered and fried. Choice of sides.
Fried Chicken Dinner
1/2 Chicken, deep fried to golden goodness. Served with your choice of sides.
Meatloaf Dinner
Meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Choice of Sides.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
1/2 lb. of beef, breaded, seasoned, deep fried, and topped with gravy. Served with your choice of sides.
Liver & Onion w/Bacon Dinner
Grilled liver with sweet onions and topped with bacon. Srved with your choice of sides.
Ham Steak Dinner
Ham steak grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
Salad - Online
Dinner Salad
Dinner Salad, made with lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, and craisins.
SW Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce mixed with diced bacon, diced tomatoes, and jack cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast and guac. Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing and tortilla chips.
Chef Salad
Crisp Lettuce crowned with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onion, and hard boiled egg.
Taco Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with mixed salad, seasoned ground beef or chicken breast, with grated cheese and diced tomateos. Served with sour cream and guac. Salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad set over salad greens, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, red onion, and cucumber slices
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken Tender Salad set over salad greens, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, red onion, and cucumber slices
Appetizer - Online
Jerry's Sampler Platter
Chicken fingers, onino rings, potato munchers, and cheese sticks
Hot Wing App
9 chicken wings served with dipping sauce
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips with dipping sauce
Pickle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Nachos
Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered with cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, sliced green onionns and your choice of gilled chicken or spicy taco meat or chorizo. Topped off with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Onion Rings
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Potato Munchers
Spicy combination of potatoes, cheese, and mild jalapeno peppers. Served with ranch dressing.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jerry's restaurants were originally founded by the Goucher family in 1964. The chain grew to over 80 locations throughout the western states. The concept, named after Grandma Goucher's son, Jerry, was based on the many popular coffeeshop style restaurants of the time. Simple, classic, American food served in a friendly, always open, environment was a winner then, and to this day, proves to be something that continues to resonate with both young and old alike.
1000 E. Main, Weatherford, OK 73096