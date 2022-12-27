Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jerry's Restaurant

1000 E. Main

Weatherford, OK 73096

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Water

Coffee & Water

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Water

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Half/Half Tea

$2.99

32 oz. Sweet Tea

$3.69

32 oz. Unsweet Tea

$3.69

32 oz. Half/Half Tea

$3.69

32 oz. Arnold Palmer

$3.69

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

32 oz. Coke

$3.69

32 oz. Diet Coke

$3.69

32 oz. Dr. Pepper

$3.69

32 oz. Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.69

32 oz. Sprite

$3.69

32 oz. Root Beer

$3.69

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Grape Juice

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

V-8

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Kid's Beverage

Kids Water

Kids Sprite

$1.39

Kids Coke

$1.39

Kids Kiet Coke

$1.39

Kids RB

$1.39

Kids DP

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids Choco Milk

$1.39

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.39

Kids UnSweet Tea

$1.39

Kids Apple Juice

$1.89

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.89

Kids Lemonate

$1.89

Kids Hot Chocolae

$1.89

Kids OJ

$1.89

Kids GF Juice

$1.89

Kids Tomato Juice

$1.89

Kids Grape Juice

$1.89

Kids V-8

$1.89

Kids Decaf

$1.39

Kids Coffee

$1.39

Kids HotTea

$1.39

Desserts

The Fitz

$6.49

1/2 Belgium waffle, topped with ice cream, and chocolate syrup

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.39

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.79

Root Beer Float

$5.99

MilkShake

$5.99

Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla or Strawberry Sundae. Served with chocolate syrup, whip cream and cherry.

Whole Pie

$22.49

Pie

$4.49

Choice of Apple, Pecan, Chocolate, Lemon, Coconut, or Key Lime

Hen House - Online

Hungry Traveler

$12.49

All you can eat pancakes, 3 eggs, HB, 6 sausage/bacon,

Ham Stk & Eggs

$10.49

Ham steak, eggs, potato, choice of bread

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.49

1/2 lb. of beef, seasoned, breaded, and fried to a golden bown, then smothered in gravy

Bacon/Sausage Breakfast

$8.99

2 eggs w/3 strips of bacon or sausage links or 2 patties

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$9.99

2 eggs cooked your way with Polish Sausage

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

2 farm fresh eggs served with hashbrowns and toast

GB Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Ultimate home style ground beef steak. Served with two eggs

Favorites - Online

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

English Muffin stacked with sliced ham & 2 poached eggs. All topped with Hollandaise sause and served with hashbrowns

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Jumbo burrito with bacon or sausage & 3 scrambled eggs. Smothered with shredded cheese and served with Hashbrowns.

Ozzie's Southern Breakfast

$8.99

A biscuit smothered in country gravy with 2 eggs and 3 strips of acon OR 3 sausage links

Texas Toaster Breakfast Sandwich

$10.49

Two fried eggs, american cheese, ham, and bacon. On texas toast.

Harriet's Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Fresh and Homemade! Served with three eggs. Corded beef with sauteed bell peppers & onionns on a bed of hashbrowns. Served with toast or biscuit

The Penner

$7.49

2 Eggs, 2 Meat, 2 Bread

Scrambles - Online

Denver Scramble

$9.99

3 whipped eggs, ham, onions, and bell peppers. All scrambled together and topped with cheddar cheese.

Chorizo Scramble

$9.99

3 whipped eggs blended with spicy chorizo. Served with hash browns, salsa, and warm flour tortilla.

Polish Scramble

$9.99

3 whipped eggs, diced polish sausage, onions, and jack cheese.

California Breez/n Scramble

$9.99

A marriage of diced ham, cream cheese, green onions, and 3 whipped eggs.

Spinach Florentine Scramble

$9.99

3 whipped eggs, blended with spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and jack cheese.

Omelettes - Food

Sink Omelette

$10.49

3 eggs stuffed with mushrooms, bacon, peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and ham. Topped with swiss cheese.

Denver Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs with shaved ham, bell pepper, diced onions, and cheddar cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs, ham, and swiss and cheddar cheese .

Santa Fe Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs, Chorizo, green chilis, and cheddar cheese. Covered in salsa.

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Green Peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms with 3 eggs. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs with swiss and american cheese.

Bacon Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs with bacon and cheese.

Sausage Omelette

$9.99

3 eggs with sausage and cheese

Pancake/Waffle/FT - Online

Stack Attack

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancakes topped with 1 egg and your choice of meat.

StrawCakes

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancakes served with strawberry topping and whipped cream. Served with your choice of breakfast meat.

3 Cakes - No Meat

$5.29

3 buttermilk pancakes.

1 Cake

$2.99

1 single pancake.

Waffle

$8.49

Hot belgium waffle

R&R Waffle

$9.99

Waffle topped with one egg and breakfast meat.

CHXWaffle

$10.99

Maple flavored chicken bites served atop a waffle.

French Toast

$8.99

2 thick slices of french toast served with you choice of meat.

ArnFrenchToast

$9.99

2 thick slices of french toast topped with one egg. Served with youre choice of breakfast meat.

French Toast - No Meat

$5.29

2 thick slices of french toast

1/2 French Toast - No Meat

$3.99

1 thick slice of french toast.

B'Fast Meat Sides - Online

1/2 Side B'Fast Meat

$2.29

Side B'Fast Meat

$4.29

Maple CHX Bites

$4.49

Chorizo Side

$4.99

Corned Beef

$4.59

1/2 lb GB Patty

$6.29

Polish Sausage

$5.29

Ham Steak

$6.79

B'Fast Bread/Potato Sides - Online

Biscuit (1)

$1.49

Biscuits (2)

$2.89

1/2 B/G

$3.89

Full B/G

$5.00

CinnRoll

$4.49

EngMuff

$2.99

Gravy

$0.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Toast - 1 Slice

$1.49

Tortilla

$1.49

Cream Cheese

$1.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.29

Fruit/Veggie - Online

Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$2.19

Side Strawberries

$1.49

Sandwiches - Online

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.49

1/2 lb. of supreme beef, breaded, seasoned, and deep fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Built on a burger bun.

French Dip Sandwich

$9.99

Tender roast beef heaped on a french roll. Served with au Jus for dipping.

CaliGuac Sandwich

$9.99

Juicy broiled chicken breast served with bacon, swiss cheese, guac, and tomato.

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled rye.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled cheese served on texas toast.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Tender marinated beef, grilled onions, green peppers, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.

Club Deluxe Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, and tomato with mayo. On your choice of bread.

SW Turkey Sandwich

$9.49

Fresh baked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, guac, lettuce, and tomato. Served wwith mayo on sourdough bread.

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of bread.

Chicken & Spice Sandwich

$9.99

Cajun spiiced grilled chicken breast, green chilis, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Built on a burger bun.

Burgers - Online

California Burger

$10.49

Fresh ground beef patty topped with bacon strips, swiss cheese, guac, lettuce, and tomato.

Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.49

Ground Beef patty stacked high with bacon nstrips, sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese.

Chili Burger

$10.49

Served open face and smothered with chili,,cheese, and diced onions.

66 Burger

$9.49

Seasoned ground beef paty topped with american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Classics - Online

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.49

Breaded chicken strips served with choice of side and dipping sauce.

Hot Wing Basket

$9.99

Chicken wings spiced just right. Served with choice of side.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Open faced style pot roast ssandwich served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy.

Fish & Chips

$10.49

Deep Fried beer battered cod fillets. Served with choice of side, cole slaw, and malt vinegar.

Melts - Online

Patty Melt

$9.99

Ground beef patty, sauteed onions, and swiss cheese served on grilled rye bead. Served with choice of side.

Country Club Melt

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese. All served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.

Dinners - Online

GB Steak Dinner

$10.49

GB Steak topped with brown gravy. Choice of sides.

Pot Roast Dinner

$11.49

Tender pot roast smothered in brown gravy. Choice of sides.

Fish Dinner

$10.99

3 sweet and tender fish fillets battered and fried. Choice of sides.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.49

1/2 Chicken, deep fried to golden goodness. Served with your choice of sides.

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.49

Meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Choice of Sides.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$11.49

1/2 lb. of beef, breaded, seasoned, deep fried, and topped with gravy. Served with your choice of sides.

Liver & Onion w/Bacon Dinner

$10.49

Grilled liver with sweet onions and topped with bacon. Srved with your choice of sides.

Ham Steak Dinner

$10.49

Ham steak grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.

Salad - Online

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Dinner Salad, made with lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, and craisins.

SW Chicken Salad

$10.49

Crisp lettuce mixed with diced bacon, diced tomatoes, and jack cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast and guac. Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing and tortilla chips.

Chef Salad

$10.49

Crisp Lettuce crowned with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onion, and hard boiled egg.

Taco Salad

$10.49

A flour tortilla shell filled with mixed salad, seasoned ground beef or chicken breast, with grated cheese and diced tomateos. Served with sour cream and guac. Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Salad set over salad greens, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, red onion, and cucumber slices

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.49

Chicken Tender Salad set over salad greens, cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, red onion, and cucumber slices

Appetizer - Online

Jerry's Sampler Platter

$10.49

Chicken fingers, onino rings, potato munchers, and cheese sticks

Hot Wing App

$10.49

9 chicken wings served with dipping sauce

Chicken Strips

$9.49

Chicken Strips with dipping sauce

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Nachos

$9.49

Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered with cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, sliced green onionns and your choice of gilled chicken or spicy taco meat or chorizo. Topped off with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Onion Rings

$7.49

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Potato Munchers

$7.49

Spicy combination of potatoes, cheese, and mild jalapeno peppers. Served with ranch dressing.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jerry's restaurants were originally founded by the Goucher family in 1964. The chain grew to over 80 locations throughout the western states. The concept, named after Grandma Goucher's son, Jerry, was based on the many popular coffeeshop style restaurants of the time. Simple, classic, American food served in a friendly, always open, environment was a winner then, and to this day, proves to be something that continues to resonate with both young and old alike.

1000 E. Main, Weatherford, OK 73096

Main pic

