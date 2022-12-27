Jerry's Restaurant

Restaurant info

Jerry's restaurants were originally founded by the Goucher family in 1964. The chain grew to over 80 locations throughout the western states. The concept, named after Grandma Goucher's son, Jerry, was based on the many popular coffeeshop style restaurants of the time. Simple, classic, American food served in a friendly, always open, environment was a winner then, and to this day, proves to be something that continues to resonate with both young and old alike.

