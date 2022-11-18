- Home
- Chicago
- Lincoln Square
- Sandwiches
- Jerry's Sandwiches
Jerry's Sandwiches
831 Reviews
$$
4739 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Warm, with pita & house chips
Jalapeño Poppers
Housemade, with ranch dressing, southwest aioli
Corn Dogs
Smoked sausage in house cornbread, house mustard or southwest mayo
Housemade Pretzels
Housemade with herb butter and sweet-hot mustard dipping sauces
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
Hummus
Hummus, tahina, matbucha (spicy tomato jam), and fresh pita and sliced cucumber
Chicken Poppers
Buffalo/ranch dressing, barbecue/ranch dressing, or Korean/chile mayo
Thin Fries
Fries don't travel well, so toast quickly in oven or air fryer.
Shishito Peppers
Roast, with roast garlic & southwest aiolis.
SANDWICHES
Thanksgiving Sandwich Special
House roast turkey, mushroom stuffing, Swiss, poblano gravy, pickle, basil, red onion, lettuce, cranberry mayo, roll
Nashville Chicken Special
Nashville hot spice, American, cheese, pickle, lettuce, red onion, Hellman’s mayo, sesame bun
Jewish-Style Brisket Special
Jewish-Style Brisket (tomato sauce), Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, rye
Ham-Bacon Meatloaf Special
Ham-Bacon Meatloaf (cold), cheddar, fried onion, pickle, basil, lettuce, mango-chipotle chutney, multigrain
Thueringer Sausage Special
Thueringer Sausage (smoked bratwurst), grilled onion, pickle, lettuce, house barbecue sauce, roll
Voodoo Shrimp Special
Shrimp seared in black bean-plum-olive sauce, pickle, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, roll. (A riff off a dish we saw long ago in New Orleans.)
Ansel A
Fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, American, avocado, pickle, cilantro, southwest mayo, lettuce, challah
Bill W
Heirloom Tomato, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, pesto, mayo, ciabatta
Charlie S
Tuna Salad, avocado, sliced cucumber, red onion, arugula, vinaigrette, roll
Curly H
House corned beef, cheddar, fried onion, pickle, horseradish dressing, lettuce, ciabatta
Dagwood B
Double decker: House Roast Turkey, Root Beer Ham, Swiss, pickle, mango-chipotle chutney / pimento cheese, Corned Beef, Fried Shrimp, applewood bacon, avocado, cilantro, red onion, lettuce, southwest mayo
Doctor J
Hummus, fried eggplant, roast poblano, cheddar, lettuce, Hellman's mayo, Cholula, challah
Eli W
Turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, avocado, fried onion, sweet & hot mustard, lettuce, pretzel bun
Fred R
Month's Special Meatloaf, warm, Swiss, mashed potatoes, roast poblano, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, poblano gravy, brioche bun
Gail U
Louisiana-style Fried Shrimp (po boy), pickle, lettuce, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, baguette
George J
Blackened chicken, fried onion, arugula, Caesar, parmesan, cracked pepper, ciabatta
Harland S
Buttermilk-marinated fried chicken, American, pickle, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, lettuce, challah
Janis J
Grilled marinated fresh tuna, togarashi spice-rub, cucumber, avocado, fried onion, lettuce, aioli, brioche bun
Jenny F
Avocado, roast poblano, jalapeño, fried onion, cheddar, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, southwest mayo, roll
Joey V
Steak (or blackened chicken), pimento cheese, grilled onion, roast poblano, southwest mayo, lettuce, roll
Jorma K
Tuna salad, Swiss, cheddar, avocado, fried onion, aioli, multigrain
Lucy B
Warm: Roast pork belly, cheddar, avocado, sliced jalapeño, cilantro, southwest mayo, lettuce, ciabatta
Manny S
Housemade Corned Beef, warm, Swiss, sliced jalapeño, cider slaw, Russian dressing, multigrain
Marky B
Seasoned Skirt Steak, applewood bacon, blue cheese dressing, red onion, lettuce, chipotle chutney, challah
Mindy F
Blackened chicken, cheddar, avocado, cilantro, mango-chipotle chutney, lettuce, multigrain
Mountain G
Warm Fried Tofu, cheddar, avocado, roast portabella, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle chutney, multigrain
Munchy M
Grilled American & cheddar, avocado, chips, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, southwest mayo, multigrain
Neal C
Zesty house chicken salad, cheddar, Granny Smith apple, cider slaw, house barbecue sauce, multigrain
Norm M
Grilled Halloumi, fried eggplant, roast pepper, cured olive, arugula, cherry tomato, aioli, multigrain
Nutball C
Cashew butter, applewood bacon, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, arugula, mango-chipotle chutney dip, multigrain
Pancho V
Tinga (shredded chicken in chipotle broth), avocado, cilantro, lettuce, cotija, mayo, brioche bun
Porky P
Warm: Root beer-glazed ham, pimento cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, mayo, brioche bun
Rachel C
House Roast Turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, roast garlic aioli, pesto, ciabatta
Rocky B
Ham, roast pork belly, salami, provolone, Swiss, cotija cheese, olive relish, pickled banana peppers, arugula, red onion, mayo, vinaigrette, ciabatta
Sandra O
Fried chicken tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, cheddar, sliced cucumber, red onion, cider slaw, chili mayo, ciabatta
Stoner D
Mac & cheese, American, provolone, applewood bacon, arugula, Crystal hot sauce, challah
Walker P
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, basil, mayo, Cholula hot sauce, let, baguette
Warren S
Hummus, avocado, sliced jalapeño, basil, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, vinaigrette, multigrain
Wavy G
Fried shiitake mushroom, grilled onion, cheddar, lettuce, Hellman's mayo, Crystal hot sauce, roll. (We designed this one based upon a comment that fried shiitakes taste like fried oysters. They pretty much do!)
William F
Fried chicken tossed in barbecue sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, roast poblano, ranch, lettuce, brioche bun
BURGERS
Big Jer Burger
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
Western Burger
Cheddar, applewood bacon, fried onion, lettuce, ranch dressing, house barbecue sauce
Muy Caliente Burger
Buffalo sauce, butterkase, cotija cheese, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lettuce, southwest mayo
Santa Fe Burger
Pimento cheese, roast poblano pepper, fried onion, lettuce, southwest aioli
Bluesy Burger
Danish blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, arugula, aioli, mango-chipotle chutney
Soul Burger
Korean barbecue sauce, cheddar, cucumber, red onion, cider slaw, chili mayo
Magic Mushroom Burger
Magic Mushroom Burger 3 Mushroom burger, Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, chili mayo, pesto, sesame bun
BIG SALADS
Foghorn Salad
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing
Brutus Salad
Blackened chicken, roast poblano, fried onion, parmesan, crouton, Caesar dressing
Chickie Salad
Zesty house chicken salad, roast poblano, apple, cucumber, tomato, crouton, ranch dressing
Flame Salad
Buffalo fried chicken, Swiss, watermelon radish, banana pepper, crouton, ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, applewood bacon, watermelon radish, red onion, tomato, Danish blue, crouton, Russian dressing
Veg Salad
Fried tofu & eggplant, grilled portabella, avocado, watermelon radish, parmesan, crouton, vinaigrette
SOUP
SIDES
House Side Salad
House lettuces, cuke, red onion, grated carrot, watermelon radish, tomato, crouton, vinaigrette
Caesar Side Salad
House lettuce-romaine mix, red onion, cotija, crouton, Caesar dressing
Fruit Salad, Bowl
Mac & Cheese Plate
Fruit Salad Side
Spiced Apples Side
Greens & Vinaigrette Side
Cider Slaw Side
Pickled Veggies Side
Mac & Cheese Side
Potato Salad Side
Changes seasonally. See online menu for details.
Sweet Potatoes Side
Asian Pasta Side
Contains peanuts.
Mashed Potatoes Side
BBQ Beans Side
DESSERTS TO GO
BOTTLES & CANS
Coke, Can
Diet Coke, Can
Sprite, Can
Lemonade, Can
Sprecher Root Beer
Sprecher Lo-Cal Root Beer
Sprecher Cream Soda
Barritt's Ginger Beer
Bottle Water
Exact brand may vary.
Iced Tea, Unsweetened
Iced Tea, Lemon
Iced Tea, Raspberry
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Pomegranate
San Pell changes these up frequently, so your can may look a little different.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Citrus
San Pell changes these up frequently, so your can may look a little different.
BEER -Cans & Bottles
BTL Drie Fonteinen Hommage
Raspberry/Cherry Lambic (BE) Hazy ruby, medium body, sour raspberry & cherry, funk 6%
BTL Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood
Cherry Lambic (BE) Ruby, medium body, sour overripe cherry, almond, oak, funk 6%
BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Gueuze
Blond Lambic (BE) Amber, medium body, sour lemon, oak, funk 6%
BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek
Cherry Lambic (BE) Mahogany, medium body, sour cherry, lemon, leather, oak, funk 6%
BTL Goose Island 2 year Barleywine
BTL Goose Island Gillian Strawberry Wild Ale 2013 (765 ml)
BTL Jester King Atrial Rubicite
CAN Athletic Run Wild IPA (Non-Alc)
CAN Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale (Non-Alc)
CAN Avery White Rascal Wit
CAN Brooklyn Bel Air Sour Ale
CAN Dovetail Helles Lager
CAN Off Color Apex Predator Saison (16 oz)
CAN Old Irving Scentinel IPA (16oz)
CAN Original Sin McIntosh Cider
BEER -Growlers
18th Street Candi Crushable Pale Ale Growler
4 Hands Absence of Light Peanut Butter Stout Growler
Alarmist Le Jus Hazy IPA Growler
Allagash White Growler
Begyle Can't find a Bitterman English Bitter Growler
Begyle Christmas Ale Growler
Bell's Amber Ale Growler
Cruz Blanca Super Rica IPA Growler
Dogfish Head Punkin' Growler
Funky Town Hip-Hops Vol.2 Pale Ale Growler
Half Acre Burl DDH NE2IPA Growler
Half Acre Pony Pils Pilsner Growler
Haymarket Blood Orange Blonde Growler
Lagunitas Contents Under Fresher Wet Hop IPA Growler
Lo Rez Bier de Miel Growler (contains honey)
Lo Rez Daemon Pale Belgian Strong Ale Growler
Maine Fall Coffee Stout Growler
Maplewood Son Of Juice Growler
Metropolitan Krankshaft Kolsch Growler
Old Irving Lifesblood Growler
Perennial Saison de Lis Growler
Phase Three Stay Free 2IPA Growler
Pollyanna Cranberry Orange Allure Berliner Weiss Growler
Right Bee Cider Clementine Growler
Spiteful Lager Growler
Stem Real Dry Cider Growler
Temperance Quotidienne Abbey Dubbel Growler
WINE -Cans
Isastegi "Sagardo Naturala" Cider (SP) 335 ml
Dozen varieties of Basque apples, organic, green/gold, crisp, tart and funky flavors of turning apples, lemon rind, salt (6% abv)
Barnard Griffin Sauvignon Blanc (WA) 375ml
Clean, crisp, straw color, flavors of orchard fruit, white flower (12.9% abv)
Lubanzi Chenin Blanc (South Africa) 375ml
Pale gold, medium body, mostly dry, lively flavors of pear, grapefruit pith, lemon, mineral (12.5% abv)
Barnard Griffin Rose (WA) 375ml
Clean, crisp, pale pink, flavors of strawberries and cream (12.5% abv)
Ramona Sparkling Rose (IT) 250ml
Crisp, dry, fine bubbles, pale pink, organic, flavors of cherries, strawberries, and hibiscus (12% abv)
Lubanzi Red Blend (South Africa) 375ml
Syrah/Grenache/Mourvedre - Brick/purple, full body, nice easy tannins, earthy flavors of dark berry & cherry, black tea, smoke (13.5% abv)
COCKTAILS -Cans
KIDS MEALS
Kid's PB & Jerry
PB (natch), with strawberry or grape jam, on challah or multigrain
Kid's Super Chicken
Grilled chicken, Swiss, lettuce, on challah or multigrain
Kid's Thomas Turkey
House roast turkey, cheddar, lettuce, on challah or multigrain
Kid's Ham Not Spam
Ham, American, lettuce, on challah or multigrain
Kid's Big Tuna
Tuna salad, lettuce, challah or multigrain
Kid's Grilled Cheezy
American and cheddar cheeses, on challah or multigrain
Kid's Boffo Burger
Our regular prime beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, on brioche or pretzel bun
Kid's Mac Attack
Housemade mac & cheese
Kid's Puff The Magic Popper
Housemade chicken poppers with barbecue sauce
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Cosmic Sandwiches since 2002
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625