Jerry's Sandwiches

STARTERS

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Warm, with pita & house chips

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95

Housemade, with ranch dressing, southwest aioli

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$10.95

Smoked sausage in house cornbread, house mustard or southwest mayo

Housemade Pretzels

Housemade Pretzels

$10.95

Housemade with herb butter and sweet-hot mustard dipping sauces

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)

Hummus

Hummus

$9.95

Hummus, tahina, matbucha (spicy tomato jam), and fresh pita and sliced cucumber

Chicken Poppers

Chicken Poppers

$11.95

Buffalo/ranch dressing, barbecue/ranch dressing, or Korean/chile mayo

Thin Fries

$5.95

Fries don't travel well, so toast quickly in oven or air fryer.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.95Out of stock

Roast, with roast garlic & southwest aiolis.

SANDWICHES

Thanksgiving Sandwich Special

Thanksgiving Sandwich Special

$15.95

House roast turkey, mushroom stuffing, Swiss, poblano gravy, pickle, basil, red onion, lettuce, cranberry mayo, roll

Nashville Chicken Special

Nashville Chicken Special

$15.95

Nashville hot spice, American, cheese, pickle, lettuce, red onion, Hellman’s mayo, sesame bun

Jewish-Style Brisket Special

$16.45

Jewish-Style Brisket (tomato sauce), Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, rye

Ham-Bacon Meatloaf Special

Ham-Bacon Meatloaf Special

$14.95

Ham-Bacon Meatloaf (cold), cheddar, fried onion, pickle, basil, lettuce, mango-chipotle chutney, multigrain

Thueringer Sausage Special

Thueringer Sausage Special

$13.45

Thueringer Sausage (smoked bratwurst), grilled onion, pickle, lettuce, house barbecue sauce, roll

Voodoo Shrimp Special

Voodoo Shrimp Special

$15.95

Shrimp seared in black bean-plum-olive sauce, pickle, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, roll. (A riff off a dish we saw long ago in New Orleans.)

Ansel A

Ansel A

$16.95

Fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, American, avocado, pickle, cilantro, southwest mayo, lettuce, challah

Bill W

Bill W

$15.45

Heirloom Tomato, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, pesto, mayo, ciabatta

Charlie S

Charlie S

$15.45

Tuna Salad, avocado, sliced cucumber, red onion, arugula, vinaigrette, roll

Curly H

Curly H

$15.95

House corned beef, cheddar, fried onion, pickle, horseradish dressing, lettuce, ciabatta

Dagwood B

Dagwood B

$16.95

Double decker: House Roast Turkey, Root Beer Ham, Swiss, pickle, mango-chipotle chutney / pimento cheese, Corned Beef, Fried Shrimp, applewood bacon, avocado, cilantro, red onion, lettuce, southwest mayo

Doctor J

Doctor J

$15.45

Hummus, fried eggplant, roast poblano, cheddar, lettuce, Hellman's mayo, Cholula, challah

Eli W

Eli W

$15.95

Turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, avocado, fried onion, sweet & hot mustard, lettuce, pretzel bun

Fred R

Fred R

$14.95

Month's Special Meatloaf, warm, Swiss, mashed potatoes, roast poblano, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, poblano gravy, brioche bun

Gail U

Gail U

$16.95

Louisiana-style Fried Shrimp (po boy), pickle, lettuce, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, baguette

George J

George J

$15.45

Blackened chicken, fried onion, arugula, Caesar, parmesan, cracked pepper, ciabatta

Harland S

Harland S

$15.95

Buttermilk-marinated fried chicken, American, pickle, mayo, Crystal hot sauce, lettuce, challah

Janis J

Janis J

$16.95

Grilled marinated fresh tuna, togarashi spice-rub, cucumber, avocado, fried onion, lettuce, aioli, brioche bun

Jenny F

Jenny F

$15.45

Avocado, roast poblano, jalapeño, fried onion, cheddar, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, southwest mayo, roll

Joey V

Joey V

$16.95

Steak (or blackened chicken), pimento cheese, grilled onion, roast poblano, southwest mayo, lettuce, roll

Jorma K

Jorma K

$15.45

Tuna salad, Swiss, cheddar, avocado, fried onion, aioli, multigrain

Lucy B

Lucy B

$15.45

Warm: Roast pork belly, cheddar, avocado, sliced jalapeño, cilantro, southwest mayo, lettuce, ciabatta

Manny S

Manny S

$15.95

Housemade Corned Beef, warm, Swiss, sliced jalapeño, cider slaw, Russian dressing, multigrain

Marky B

Marky B

$16.95

Seasoned Skirt Steak, applewood bacon, blue cheese dressing, red onion, lettuce, chipotle chutney, challah

Mindy F

Mindy F

$15.95

Blackened chicken, cheddar, avocado, cilantro, mango-chipotle chutney, lettuce, multigrain

Mountain G

Mountain G

$15.45

Warm Fried Tofu, cheddar, avocado, roast portabella, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle chutney, multigrain

Munchy M

Munchy M

$14.45

Grilled American & cheddar, avocado, chips, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, southwest mayo, multigrain

Neal C

Neal C

$15.45

Zesty house chicken salad, cheddar, Granny Smith apple, cider slaw, house barbecue sauce, multigrain

Norm M

Norm M

$15.45

Grilled Halloumi, fried eggplant, roast pepper, cured olive, arugula, cherry tomato, aioli, multigrain

Nutball C

Nutball C

$14.95

Cashew butter, applewood bacon, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, arugula, mango-chipotle chutney dip, multigrain

Pancho V

Pancho V

$15.95

Tinga (shredded chicken in chipotle broth), avocado, cilantro, lettuce, cotija, mayo, brioche bun

Porky P

Porky P

$15.45

Warm: Root beer-glazed ham, pimento cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, mayo, brioche bun

Rachel C

Rachel C

$15.95

House Roast Turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, roast garlic aioli, pesto, ciabatta

Rocky B

Rocky B

$15.45

Ham, roast pork belly, salami, provolone, Swiss, cotija cheese, olive relish, pickled banana peppers, arugula, red onion, mayo, vinaigrette, ciabatta

Sandra O

Sandra O

$15.95

Fried chicken tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, cheddar, sliced cucumber, red onion, cider slaw, chili mayo, ciabatta

Stoner D

Stoner D

$14.45

Mac & cheese, American, provolone, applewood bacon, arugula, Crystal hot sauce, challah

Walker P

Walker P

$15.45

Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, basil, mayo, Cholula hot sauce, let, baguette

Warren S

$15.45

Hummus, avocado, sliced jalapeño, basil, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, vinaigrette, multigrain

Wavy G

Wavy G

$15.95

Fried shiitake mushroom, grilled onion, cheddar, lettuce, Hellman's mayo, Crystal hot sauce, roll. (We designed this one based upon a comment that fried shiitakes taste like fried oysters. They pretty much do!)

William F

William F

$16.95

Fried chicken tossed in barbecue sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, roast poblano, ranch, lettuce, brioche bun

BURGERS

Hand-formed, housemade Kobe beef burger, turkey-ricotta burger, or veggie burger, with choice of brioche or pretzel bun
Big Jer Burger

Big Jer Burger

$15.95

2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo

Western Burger

Western Burger

$17.45

Cheddar, applewood bacon, fried onion, lettuce, ranch dressing, house barbecue sauce

Muy Caliente Burger

Muy Caliente Burger

$15.45

Buffalo sauce, butterkase, cotija cheese, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lettuce, southwest mayo

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$16.45

Pimento cheese, roast poblano pepper, fried onion, lettuce, southwest aioli

Bluesy Burger

Bluesy Burger

$17.45

Danish blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, arugula, aioli, mango-chipotle chutney

Soul Burger

Soul Burger

$16.45

Korean barbecue sauce, cheddar, cucumber, red onion, cider slaw, chili mayo

Magic Mushroom Burger

Magic Mushroom Burger

$16.45

Magic Mushroom Burger 3 Mushroom burger, Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, chili mayo, pesto, sesame bun

BIG SALADS

Foghorn Salad

Foghorn Salad

$16.45

Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.45

Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing

Brutus Salad

Brutus Salad

$15.95

Blackened chicken, roast poblano, fried onion, parmesan, crouton, Caesar dressing

Chickie Salad

$15.95

Zesty house chicken salad, roast poblano, apple, cucumber, tomato, crouton, ranch dressing

Flame Salad

Flame Salad

$16.45

Buffalo fried chicken, Swiss, watermelon radish, banana pepper, crouton, ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$17.45

Grilled steak, applewood bacon, watermelon radish, red onion, tomato, Danish blue, crouton, Russian dressing

Veg Salad

$15.95

Fried tofu & eggplant, grilled portabella, avocado, watermelon radish, parmesan, crouton, vinaigrette

SOUP

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$3.95+

Vegetarian

Jerry's Chili

Jerry's Chili

$4.95+

Pork, Beef & Sausage Chili. Can be spicy, but mellows out nicely with an optional dollop of sour cream.

SIDES

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$6.95

House lettuces, cuke, red onion, grated carrot, watermelon radish, tomato, crouton, vinaigrette

Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$6.95

House lettuce-romaine mix, red onion, cotija, crouton, Caesar dressing

Fruit Salad, Bowl

Fruit Salad, Bowl

$5.95
Mac & Cheese Plate

Mac & Cheese Plate

$6.95
Fruit Salad Side

Fruit Salad Side

$2.95
Spiced Apples Side

Spiced Apples Side

$2.45
Greens & Vinaigrette Side

Greens & Vinaigrette Side

$2.45
Cider Slaw Side

Cider Slaw Side

$2.45
Pickled Veggies Side

Pickled Veggies Side

$2.45
Mac & Cheese Side

Mac & Cheese Side

$2.45
Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$2.45

Changes seasonally. See online menu for details.

Sweet Potatoes Side

$2.45Out of stock
Asian Pasta Side

Asian Pasta Side

$2.45

Contains peanuts.

Mashed Potatoes Side

Mashed Potatoes Side

$2.45
BBQ Beans Side

BBQ Beans Side

$2.45

DESSERTS TO GO

All items are housemade at Geraldine's, our bakery & coffee shop
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.45Out of stock

It's large

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95
Seven Layer Bar (pecans)

Seven Layer Bar (pecans)

$3.95

Peanut butter chips, semisweet chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, milk chocolate chips, coconut, pecans, graham cracker crust

BOTTLES & CANS

Coke, Can

Coke, Can

$2.45
Diet Coke, Can

Diet Coke, Can

$2.45
Sprite, Can

Sprite, Can

$2.45
Lemonade, Can

Lemonade, Can

$2.45
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.45
Sprecher Lo-Cal Root Beer

Sprecher Lo-Cal Root Beer

$3.45
Sprecher Cream Soda

Sprecher Cream Soda

$3.45
Barritt's Ginger Beer

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.45
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.45

Exact brand may vary.

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$2.95
Iced Tea, Lemon

Iced Tea, Lemon

$2.95
Iced Tea, Raspberry

Iced Tea, Raspberry

$2.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.95
San Pellegrino Sparkling Pomegranate

San Pellegrino Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.45

San Pell changes these up frequently, so your can may look a little different.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Citrus

San Pellegrino Sparkling Citrus

$3.45

San Pell changes these up frequently, so your can may look a little different.

BEER -Cans & Bottles

BTL Drie Fonteinen Hommage

BTL Drie Fonteinen Hommage

$30.00

Raspberry/Cherry Lambic (BE) Hazy ruby, medium body, sour raspberry & cherry, funk 6%

BTL Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood

BTL Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood

$28.00

Cherry Lambic (BE) Ruby, medium body, sour overripe cherry, almond, oak, funk 6%

BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Gueuze

BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Gueuze

$25.00

Blond Lambic (BE) Amber, medium body, sour lemon, oak, funk 6%

BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek

BTL Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek

$27.00

Cherry Lambic (BE) Mahogany, medium body, sour cherry, lemon, leather, oak, funk 6%

BTL Goose Island 2 year Barleywine

$50.00Out of stock
BTL Goose Island Gillian Strawberry Wild Ale 2013 (765 ml)

BTL Goose Island Gillian Strawberry Wild Ale 2013 (765 ml)

$28.00
BTL Jester King Atrial Rubicite

BTL Jester King Atrial Rubicite

$45.00
CAN Athletic Run Wild IPA (Non-Alc)

CAN Athletic Run Wild IPA (Non-Alc)

$7.00
CAN Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale (Non-Alc)

CAN Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale (Non-Alc)

$7.00
CAN Avery White Rascal Wit

CAN Avery White Rascal Wit

$7.00
CAN Brooklyn Bel Air Sour Ale

CAN Brooklyn Bel Air Sour Ale

$6.00
CAN Dovetail Helles Lager

CAN Dovetail Helles Lager

$8.00
CAN Off Color Apex Predator Saison (16 oz)

CAN Off Color Apex Predator Saison (16 oz)

$8.00

CAN Old Irving Scentinel IPA (16oz)

$9.00
CAN Original Sin McIntosh Cider

CAN Original Sin McIntosh Cider

$7.00

BEER -Growlers

Our tap beers for delivery and carryout, often featuring rare and interesting stuff selected by Nick, our beery buyer and Cicerone.

18th Street Candi Crushable Pale Ale Growler

$23.00+

4 Hands Absence of Light Peanut Butter Stout Growler

$26.00+

Alarmist Le Jus Hazy IPA Growler

$28.00+

Allagash White Growler

$24.00+

Begyle Can't find a Bitterman English Bitter Growler

$23.00+

Begyle Christmas Ale Growler

$23.00+Out of stock

Bell's Amber Ale Growler

$23.00+

Cruz Blanca Super Rica IPA Growler

$23.00+

Dogfish Head Punkin' Growler

$26.00+

Funky Town Hip-Hops Vol.2 Pale Ale Growler

$26.00+Out of stock

Half Acre Burl DDH NE2IPA Growler

$35.00+Out of stock

Half Acre Pony Pils Pilsner Growler

$23.00+

Haymarket Blood Orange Blonde Growler

$23.00+

Lagunitas Contents Under Fresher Wet Hop IPA Growler

$35.00+Out of stock

Lo Rez Bier de Miel Growler (contains honey)

$30.00+

Lo Rez Daemon Pale Belgian Strong Ale Growler

$30.00+Out of stock

Maine Fall Coffee Stout Growler

$39.00+

Maplewood Son Of Juice Growler

$24.00+

Metropolitan Krankshaft Kolsch Growler

$23.00+

Old Irving Lifesblood Growler

$23.00+Out of stock

Perennial Saison de Lis Growler

$30.00+

Phase Three Stay Free 2IPA Growler

$30.00+

Pollyanna Cranberry Orange Allure Berliner Weiss Growler

$30.00+Out of stock

Right Bee Cider Clementine Growler

$30.00+

Spiteful Lager Growler

$23.00+

Stem Real Dry Cider Growler

$26.00+

Temperance Quotidienne Abbey Dubbel Growler

$30.00+

WINE -Cans

Isastegi "Sagardo Naturala" Cider (SP) 335 ml

Isastegi "Sagardo Naturala" Cider (SP) 335 ml

$10.95

Dozen varieties of Basque apples, organic, green/gold, crisp, tart and funky flavors of turning apples, lemon rind, salt (6% abv)

Barnard Griffin Sauvignon Blanc (WA) 375ml

Barnard Griffin Sauvignon Blanc (WA) 375ml

$12.95

Clean, crisp, straw color, flavors of orchard fruit, white flower (12.9% abv)

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc (South Africa) 375ml

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc (South Africa) 375ml

$12.95

Pale gold, medium body, mostly dry, lively flavors of pear, grapefruit pith, lemon, mineral (12.5% abv)

Barnard Griffin Rose (WA) 375ml

Barnard Griffin Rose (WA) 375ml

$12.95

Clean, crisp, pale pink, flavors of strawberries and cream (12.5% abv)

Ramona Sparkling Rose (IT) 250ml

Ramona Sparkling Rose (IT) 250ml

$10.95

Crisp, dry, fine bubbles, pale pink, organic, flavors of cherries, strawberries, and hibiscus (12% abv)

Lubanzi Red Blend (South Africa) 375ml

Lubanzi Red Blend (South Africa) 375ml

$12.95

Syrah/Grenache/Mourvedre - Brick/purple, full body, nice easy tannins, earthy flavors of dark berry & cherry, black tea, smoke (13.5% abv)

COCKTAILS -Cans

Maplewood Rum Punch CAN

Maplewood Rum Punch CAN

$11.95

10% abv

Maplewood Whiskey Sour CAN

Maplewood Whiskey Sour CAN

$11.95

15% abv

Seek Out Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer CAN

Seek Out Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer CAN

$6.95

5.0% abv

LaGrow Peach Seltzer CAN

LaGrow Peach Seltzer CAN

$7.95

KIDS MEALS

Housemade chicken poppers with barbecue sauce

Kid's PB & Jerry

$8.45

PB (natch), with strawberry or grape jam, on challah or multigrain

Kid's Super Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken, Swiss, lettuce, on challah or multigrain

Kid's Thomas Turkey

$8.95

House roast turkey, cheddar, lettuce, on challah or multigrain

Kid's Ham Not Spam

$8.95

Ham, American, lettuce, on challah or multigrain

Kid's Big Tuna

$8.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, challah or multigrain

Kid's Grilled Cheezy

$8.45

American and cheddar cheeses, on challah or multigrain

Kid's Boffo Burger

$9.45

Our regular prime beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, on brioche or pretzel bun

Kid's Mac Attack

$8.95

Housemade mac & cheese

Kid's Puff The Magic Popper

$8.95

Housemade chicken poppers with barbecue sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Cosmic Sandwiches since 2002

Website

Location

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

