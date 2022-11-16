Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Jerry's Seafood Bowie, MD

1,948 Reviews

$$$

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd

Bowie, MD 20721

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAB BOMB
CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
BABY BOMB

Daily Special-Fish

ROCKFISH

ROCKFISH

$36.00

8oz Fresh Rockfish prepared to your liking. Slightly sweet with a medium texture.

Appetizers

CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

$8.50

Creamy & rich with a touch of curry (8oz Cup)

CRAB BISQUE SOUP

$9.50

Creamy with a hint of sherry (8oz Cup)

MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$8.25

Tomato base with spicy sausage & succotash (8oz Cup)

1/2 CREAM 1/2 MD

$8.40

(8oz Cup)

SOUP-16oz PINT

Choose from any of our fresh daily house-made soups

SOUP-QUART

Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups

CRAB BALL APPETIZER

$19.95

(6) to an order, served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce. Prepared Baked or Fried.

BB SHRIMP APPETIZER

$16.95

"Beer Battered" Shrimp-(7 shrimp) served on a skewer, lightly battered & fried. Served with house-made cocktail sauce

CRAB DIP

$17.95

Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette

BAKED CRAB CASINO

$16.95

Jumbo lump crab topped with Swiss cheese, bacon & finished with a touch of garlic butter. Served with sliced baguette

1/2lb LARGE SPICED SHRIMP

$13.50

Steamed, peeled & deveined. 8-10 per order. Sprinkled with Old Bay & served with house-made cocktail sauce

LB LARGE SPICED SHRIMP

$27.00

Steamed, peeled & deveined. 18-20 per order. Sprinkled with Old Bay & served with house-made cocktail sauce

CALAMARI

$16.95

Ours is FRESH, tossed in a dry batter & lightly fried. Served with house-made marinara

FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER

$16.00

East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce

SCALLOP APPETIZER

$22.95

Sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter

CAJUN SHRIMP APPETIZER

$16.95

Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce

FRIED SHRIMP APPETIZER

$16.95

4 jumbo fried shrimp lightly battered and fried, served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Specialty Entrées

CRAB BOMB

$44.95

Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!

FIRECRACKER (FC) CRAB BOMB

$44.95

(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

Crab & Shrimp BOMB

$44.95

(10oz) Our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)

FC Crab & Shrimp BOMB

$44.95

(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

BABY BOMB

$35.95

A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)

FC BABY BOMB

$35.95

(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

Crab & Shrimp BABY BOMB

$35.95

(6oz) Of our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)

FC Crab & Shrimp BABY BOMB

$35.95

(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

MARINER'S PLATTER

$49.95

FRIED Crab Cake, FRIED Haddock, FRIED Scallops, BB Shrimp, Spiced Shrimp, With or Without Fried Oysters. FRIED ONLY! NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

RIBEYE

$55.95Out of stock

12oz Certified Angus Beef

ATLANTIC SALMON

$32.95

10oz Fresh filet of Atlantic Salmon, prepared many different ways

FRESH CATFISH

$30.95

Lightly fried in a sweet cornmeal batter. FRIED ONLY

FILET OF HADDOCK

$28.95

Recommended lightly fried or blackened & marinated

STEAK & 4oz BOMB

$81.95

12oz Ribeye & 4oz Crab Bomb (Baked ONLY)

CREATE A COMBO

$44.95

Choice of any two items listed, served with 2 side dishes.

CRAB CAKE COMBO

$33.95

Combination of 1 Crab Cake Sandwich, Choice of Shrimp, 1 Soup and 1 Side Dish (Up-charge for salad)

Lunch Entrées

CRAB CAKE LUNCH

$31.95

Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried

Firecracker (FC) CRAB CAKE LUNCH

$31.95

Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried

CRAB IMPERIAL LUNCH

$35.95

6oz of jumbo lump crab blended with a creamy caper mixture, baked to perfection.

SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL LUNCH

$35.95

(2) Butterflied jumbo shrimp stuffed with our delicious Crab Imperial. Prepared fried or baked with garlic or regular butter

FRIED OYSTER LUNCH

$25.95

East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce

JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP LUNCH

$23.95

Butterflied & lightly battered (4 to an order)

SCALLOP LUNCH

$37.95

Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter

BB SHRIMP LUNCH

$23.95

Our delicious Beer Battered Shrimp appetizer, 1 skewer of shrimp, served with 2 side dishes

CRAB BALL LUNCH

$31.95

A lunch version of our Crab Ball appetizer. Prepared Baked or Fried, served with 2 side dishes.

CAJUN SHRIMP LUNCH

$23.95

Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce

CRAB NORFOLK LUNCH

$35.95

6 ounces of our succulent jumbo lump crab, served hot or cold with your choice of condiments

CHICKEN BREAST LUNCH

$20.95

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast prepared to your liking. Served with 2 side dishes

FRIED CHICKEN STRIP LUNCH

$20.95

Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce

Dinner Entrées

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$42.95

Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (2 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried

Firecracker (FC) CRAB CAKE DINNER

$42.95

Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! (2 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried

1-1 CRAB CAKE DINNER

$42.95

1 FC Crab Cake & 1 Original Crab Cake

CRAB IMPERIAL DINNER

$44.95

10oz of jumbo lump crab blended with a creamy caper mixture, baked to perfection.

SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL DINNER

$44.95

(3) Butterflied jumbo shrimp stuffed with our delicious Crab Imperial. Prepared fried or baked with garlic or regular butter

FRIED OYSTER DINNER

$35.95

East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce

JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$32.95

Butterflied & lightly battered (6 to an order)

SCALLOP DINNER

$47.95

Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter

BB SHRIMP DINNER

$32.95

Our delicious Beer Battered Shrimp appetizer, 2 skewers of shrimp, served with 2 side dishes

CRAB BALL DINNER

$42.95

12 Crab Balls comes with this dinner version. Prepared Baked or Fried, served with 2 side dishes

CAJUN SHRIMP DINNER

$32.95

Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce

CRAB NORFOLK DINNER

$44.95

10 ounces of our succulent jumbo lump crab, served hot or cold with your choice of condiments

CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$25.95

3 boneless, skinless chicken breast prepared to your liking. Served with 2 side dishes

FRIED CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$25.95

Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce

Sandwiches & Salads

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$21.95

Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried

FC CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$21.95

Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$14.95

Lightly fried in our dry batter, served on a Martin's potato roll (Fried ONLY)

CATFISH SANDWICH

$14.95

Battered in sweet cornmeal & lightly Fried ONLY, served on a Martin's potato roll

FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH

$15.95

East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried, served on a Martin's potato roll & house-made cocktail sauce

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast prepared your way, served on a Martin's potato roll

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

Fresh romaine, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with your choice of protein

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Fresh romaine, house-made croutons & shaved parmesan, topped with your choice of protein

Kids

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.95

Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$16.95

Large shrimp, lightly fried with our signature dry batter. Serve with house-made cocktail sauce

KIDS FISH NUGGETS

$15.95

Bite size pieces cut from fresh haddock lightly beer battered & fried

Sides

VEGETABLE OF DAY; ROASTED GREEN BEANS

$4.95

COLESLAW

$4.95

STEWED TOMATOES

$4.95

APPLE SAUCE

$4.95

WEDGE CUT FRIES

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$4.95

Served with your choice of condiments

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.95

Fresh romaine, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

Fresh romaine, house-made croutons & shaved parmesan

QUART SIDE

$30.00

QUART DRESSING

$15.00

PINT SIDE

$15.00

PINT DRESSING

$7.50

Desserts

LEMON POUND CAKE

$10.50

RUM CAKE

$10.50Out of stock

COCONUT CAKE

$10.50

SIX LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.50

CARROT CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

BAR MENU

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$21.95

Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried

FISH & CHIPS

$15.95

Fresh haddock bites dipped in beer batter & lightly fried. Served with house-made tartar sauce

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$15.95

Butterflied shrimp lightly battered & fried. Served with house-made cocktail sauce

HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN

$14.95

Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered & fried, smothered in house-made sriracha honey sauce.

HONEY SRIRACHA SHRIMP

$15.95

Butterflied shrimp, lightly battered & fried, tossed in our house-made sriracha honey sauce

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$15.95

Butterflied shrimp lightly battered, fried & tossed in Texas Pete buffalo sauce. Served with ranch & house-made bleu cheese dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.95

Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered, fried & tossed in Texas Pete buffalo sauce. Served with ranch & house-made bleu cheese dressing

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

Fresh romaine, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with your choice of protein

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Fresh romaine, house-made croutons & shaved parmesan, topped with your choice of protein

INDIVIDUALS

$ADD CATFISH

$12.95

$ADD CHICKEN

$9.95

$ADD CHILLED SHRIMP

$12.95

$ADD FRIED SHRIMP

$12.95

$ADD HADDOCK

$12.95

$ADD SALMON

$12.95

$ADD SAUTEED SHRIMP-GARLIC

$12.95

Sautéed in Garlic Butter

$ADD SAUTEED SHRIMP-REGULAR

$12.95

Sautéed in Regular Butter

BABY BOMB NO SIDES

$30.95

A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)

BOMB NO SIDES

$40.95

Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!

Crab & Shrimp BABY NO SIDES

$30.95

(6oz) Version of our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)

Crab & Shrimp BOMB NO SIDES

$40.95

(10oz) Our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)

CRAB CAKE NO SIDES

$22.95

(1) Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried

EXTRA DINNER ROLL

$1.75

EXTRA SOUP MEAT-CUP

$6.00

FC (Firecracker) BABY NO SIDES

$30.95

(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

FC (Firecracker) BOMB NO SIDES

$40.95

(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

FC Crab & Shrimp BABY NO SIDES

$30.95

(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

FC Crab & Shrimp BOMB NO SIDES

$40.95

(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)

FC CRAB CAKE NO SIDES

$22.95

(1) Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried

SOUP NO MEAT

$4.00

ALL PARTY PLATTERS REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE

PARTY PLATTER #1

PARTY PLATTER #1

$319.95

Fried Scallop Ramakis, Fried Crab Balls, Steamed Spiced Shrimp, Fried Jerk Chicken Tenders (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please

PARTY PLATTER #2

PARTY PLATTER #2

$329.95

Fried Scallop Ramakis, Fried Crab Balls, Steamed Spiced Shrimp, Butterflied Fried Shrimp (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please

PARTY PLATTER #3

PARTY PLATTER #3

$385.95

4oz Crab Bombs, Beer Battered Shrimp, Steamed Spiced Shrimp (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please

50 CRAB BALLS PLATTER

$200.00

Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce

75 CRAB BALLS PLATTER

$300.00

Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce

100 CRAB BALLS PLATTER

$400.00

Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce

3lb SHRIMP PLATTER

$81.00

Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)

5lb SHRIMP PLATTER

$131.00

Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)

7lb SHRIMP PLATTER

$175.00

Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)

10lb SHRIMP PLATTER

$240.00

Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)

CRAB DIP-1/2 GALLON

$85.95

Served with sliced baguette (Feeds up to 15 people)

CRAB DIP-GALLON

CRAB DIP-GALLON

$160.95

Served with sliced baguette (Feeds up to 30 people)

SOUP-QUART

Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups

SOUP-1/2 GALLON

Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups (Feeds up to 20 people)

SOUP-GALLON

Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups (Feeds up to 40 people)

CHICKEN WING PLATTER

$70.95

Fresh jumbo wings, house-battered, served with ranch or house-made bleu cheese dressing (40 Pieces)

3lb CHICKEN TENDERS

$45.00

Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce (26-30 pieces)

3lb JERK CHICKEN TENDERS

$54.00

Fresh boneless chicken, tossed in jerk seasoning & fried. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce (26-30 pieces)

CHICKEN PASTA-1/2 PAN

CHICKEN PASTA-1/2 PAN

$45.95

Blackened Chicken served over Penne Pasta in your choice of house-made sauce (Feeds 10-12 people)

CHICKEN PASTA-FULL PAN

CHICKEN PASTA-FULL PAN

$86.95

Blackened Chicken served over Penne Pasta in your choice of house-made sauce (Feeds 18-20 people)

SEAFOOD PASTA-1/2 PAN

SEAFOOD PASTA-1/2 PAN

$135.95

Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops with Penne Pasta with your choice of house-made sauce. (Feeds 10-12 people)

SEAFOOD PASTA-FULL PAN

SEAFOOD PASTA-FULL PAN

$255.95

Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops with Penne Pasta with your choice of house-made sauce. (Feeds 18-20 people)

SALMON & RICE-1/2 PAN

SALMON & RICE-1/2 PAN

$70.95

Blackened Salmon over white rice (Feeds 10-12 people)

SALMON & RICE-FULL PAN

SALMON & RICE-FULL PAN

$114.95

Blackened Salmon over white rice (Feeds 18-20 people)

4oz CRAB BOMB PLATTER

$25.95

4oz Version of our famous jumbo lump recipe. Baked Only. Customize your quantity

BEEF TENDERLOIN

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$390.00

Whole tenderloin, seasoned & cooked to perfection. (Feeds 15-18 people)

GARDEN SALAD-GALLON

$60.00

Fresh romaine, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes, served with your choice of 2 pints of dressing (Feeds up to 20 people)

CAESAR SALAD-GALLON

$70.00

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan and house-made croutons, served with 2 pints of Caesar dressing (Feeds up to 20 people)

1/2 PAN VEGETABLE OF DAY

$60.00

Roasted Green Beans

FULL PAN VEGETABLE OF DAY

$100.00

Roasted Green Beans

MARGARITAS

FROZEN MANGO

$15.00

Made with Casamigos which is 100% Blue weber Agave. One pint/2 servings

FROZEN STRAWBERRY

$15.00

Made with Casamigos which is 100% Blue weber agave. One pint/2 servings

CADILLAC

$15.00

Patron Sliver combined with homemade margarita mix, splash of lime, topped with grand Marnier. One pint/2 servings

PATRON STRAW LEMONADE

$15.00

CANNED BEVERAGE

ORANGE CRUSH CAN

ORANGE CRUSH CAN

$6.00

FRESH CRUSHED CITRUS & REAL VODKA, IT'S BASICALLY A VACATION IN A CAN.

CLASSIC DAIQUIRI

CLASSIC DAIQUIRI

$15.00

A Breezy and Balanced Classic Daiquiri Crafted with a Custom Blend of Cruzan Rums.

ICED TEA

SWEET TEA

$3.95

32oz of Fresh Brewed Tea

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Crab Bomb! Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm Sunday 12pm-8pm

Location

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie, MD 20721

Directions

Gallery
Jerry's Seafood image
Banner pic
Jerry's Seafood image

