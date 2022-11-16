Jerry's Seafood Bowie, MD
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd
Bowie, MD 20721
Popular Items
Appetizers
CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
Creamy & rich with a touch of curry (8oz Cup)
CRAB BISQUE SOUP
Creamy with a hint of sherry (8oz Cup)
MARYLAND CRAB SOUP
Tomato base with spicy sausage & succotash (8oz Cup)
1/2 CREAM 1/2 MD
(8oz Cup)
SOUP-16oz PINT
Choose from any of our fresh daily house-made soups
SOUP-QUART
Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups
CRAB BALL APPETIZER
(6) to an order, served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce. Prepared Baked or Fried.
BB SHRIMP APPETIZER
"Beer Battered" Shrimp-(7 shrimp) served on a skewer, lightly battered & fried. Served with house-made cocktail sauce
CRAB DIP
Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette
BAKED CRAB CASINO
Jumbo lump crab topped with Swiss cheese, bacon & finished with a touch of garlic butter. Served with sliced baguette
1/2lb LARGE SPICED SHRIMP
Steamed, peeled & deveined. 8-10 per order. Sprinkled with Old Bay & served with house-made cocktail sauce
LB LARGE SPICED SHRIMP
Steamed, peeled & deveined. 18-20 per order. Sprinkled with Old Bay & served with house-made cocktail sauce
CALAMARI
Ours is FRESH, tossed in a dry batter & lightly fried. Served with house-made marinara
FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER
East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce
SCALLOP APPETIZER
Sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
CAJUN SHRIMP APPETIZER
Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce
FRIED SHRIMP APPETIZER
4 jumbo fried shrimp lightly battered and fried, served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Specialty Entrées
CRAB BOMB
Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!
FIRECRACKER (FC) CRAB BOMB
(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
Crab & Shrimp BOMB
(10oz) Our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)
FC Crab & Shrimp BOMB
(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
BABY BOMB
A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)
FC BABY BOMB
(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
Crab & Shrimp BABY BOMB
(6oz) Of our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)
FC Crab & Shrimp BABY BOMB
(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
MARINER'S PLATTER
FRIED Crab Cake, FRIED Haddock, FRIED Scallops, BB Shrimp, Spiced Shrimp, With or Without Fried Oysters. FRIED ONLY! NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
RIBEYE
12oz Certified Angus Beef
ATLANTIC SALMON
10oz Fresh filet of Atlantic Salmon, prepared many different ways
FRESH CATFISH
Lightly fried in a sweet cornmeal batter. FRIED ONLY
FILET OF HADDOCK
Recommended lightly fried or blackened & marinated
STEAK & 4oz BOMB
12oz Ribeye & 4oz Crab Bomb (Baked ONLY)
CREATE A COMBO
Choice of any two items listed, served with 2 side dishes.
CRAB CAKE COMBO
Combination of 1 Crab Cake Sandwich, Choice of Shrimp, 1 Soup and 1 Side Dish (Up-charge for salad)
Lunch Entrées
CRAB CAKE LUNCH
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
Firecracker (FC) CRAB CAKE LUNCH
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! (1 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
CRAB IMPERIAL LUNCH
6oz of jumbo lump crab blended with a creamy caper mixture, baked to perfection.
SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL LUNCH
(2) Butterflied jumbo shrimp stuffed with our delicious Crab Imperial. Prepared fried or baked with garlic or regular butter
FRIED OYSTER LUNCH
East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce
JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP LUNCH
Butterflied & lightly battered (4 to an order)
SCALLOP LUNCH
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
BB SHRIMP LUNCH
Our delicious Beer Battered Shrimp appetizer, 1 skewer of shrimp, served with 2 side dishes
CRAB BALL LUNCH
A lunch version of our Crab Ball appetizer. Prepared Baked or Fried, served with 2 side dishes.
CAJUN SHRIMP LUNCH
Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce
CRAB NORFOLK LUNCH
6 ounces of our succulent jumbo lump crab, served hot or cold with your choice of condiments
CHICKEN BREAST LUNCH
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast prepared to your liking. Served with 2 side dishes
FRIED CHICKEN STRIP LUNCH
Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce
Dinner Entrées
CRAB CAKE DINNER
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! (2 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
Firecracker (FC) CRAB CAKE DINNER
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! (2 to an order) Prepared Baked or Fried
1-1 CRAB CAKE DINNER
1 FC Crab Cake & 1 Original Crab Cake
CRAB IMPERIAL DINNER
10oz of jumbo lump crab blended with a creamy caper mixture, baked to perfection.
SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL DINNER
(3) Butterflied jumbo shrimp stuffed with our delicious Crab Imperial. Prepared fried or baked with garlic or regular butter
FRIED OYSTER DINNER
East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried. Served house-made cocktail sauce
JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP DINNER
Butterflied & lightly battered (6 to an order)
SCALLOP DINNER
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
BB SHRIMP DINNER
Our delicious Beer Battered Shrimp appetizer, 2 skewers of shrimp, served with 2 side dishes
CRAB BALL DINNER
12 Crab Balls comes with this dinner version. Prepared Baked or Fried, served with 2 side dishes
CAJUN SHRIMP DINNER
Seasoned with cajun spices, garlic & lemon. Served with house-made stone crab sauce
CRAB NORFOLK DINNER
10 ounces of our succulent jumbo lump crab, served hot or cold with your choice of condiments
CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
3 boneless, skinless chicken breast prepared to your liking. Served with 2 side dishes
FRIED CHICKEN STRIP DINNER
Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce
Sandwiches & Salads
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
FC CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
HADDOCK SANDWICH
Lightly fried in our dry batter, served on a Martin's potato roll (Fried ONLY)
CATFISH SANDWICH
Battered in sweet cornmeal & lightly Fried ONLY, served on a Martin's potato roll
FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH
East Coast oysters, lightly battered & fried, served on a Martin's potato roll & house-made cocktail sauce
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Boneless chicken breast prepared your way, served on a Martin's potato roll
LARGE GARDEN SALAD
Fresh romaine, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with your choice of protein
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine, house-made croutons & shaved parmesan, topped with your choice of protein
Kids
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
Fresh boneless chicken cut into tenders, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce
KIDS FRIED SHRIMP
Large shrimp, lightly fried with our signature dry batter. Serve with house-made cocktail sauce
KIDS FISH NUGGETS
Bite size pieces cut from fresh haddock lightly beer battered & fried
Sides
VEGETABLE OF DAY; ROASTED GREEN BEANS
COLESLAW
STEWED TOMATOES
APPLE SAUCE
WEDGE CUT FRIES
BAKED POTATO
Served with your choice of condiments
SIDE GARDEN SALAD
Fresh romaine, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine, house-made croutons & shaved parmesan
QUART SIDE
QUART DRESSING
PINT SIDE
PINT DRESSING
Desserts
BAR MENU
FISH & CHIPS
Fresh haddock bites dipped in beer batter & lightly fried. Served with house-made tartar sauce
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
Butterflied shrimp lightly battered & fried. Served with house-made cocktail sauce
HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN
Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered & fried, smothered in house-made sriracha honey sauce.
HONEY SRIRACHA SHRIMP
Butterflied shrimp, lightly battered & fried, tossed in our house-made sriracha honey sauce
BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterflied shrimp lightly battered, fried & tossed in Texas Pete buffalo sauce. Served with ranch & house-made bleu cheese dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN STRIPS
Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered, fried & tossed in Texas Pete buffalo sauce. Served with ranch & house-made bleu cheese dressing
INDIVIDUALS
$ADD CATFISH
$ADD CHICKEN
$ADD CHILLED SHRIMP
$ADD FRIED SHRIMP
$ADD HADDOCK
$ADD SALMON
$ADD SAUTEED SHRIMP-GARLIC
Sautéed in Garlic Butter
$ADD SAUTEED SHRIMP-REGULAR
Sautéed in Regular Butter
BABY BOMB NO SIDES
A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)
BOMB NO SIDES
Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!
Crab & Shrimp BABY NO SIDES
(6oz) Version of our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)
Crab & Shrimp BOMB NO SIDES
(10oz) Our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)
CRAB CAKE NO SIDES
(1) Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
EXTRA DINNER ROLL
EXTRA SOUP MEAT-CUP
FC (Firecracker) BABY NO SIDES
(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
FC (Firecracker) BOMB NO SIDES
(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
FC Crab & Shrimp BABY NO SIDES
(6oz) Version of our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
FC Crab & Shrimp BOMB NO SIDES
(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp. Black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
FC CRAB CAKE NO SIDES
(1) Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
SOUP NO MEAT
ALL PARTY PLATTERS REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE
PARTY PLATTER #1
Fried Scallop Ramakis, Fried Crab Balls, Steamed Spiced Shrimp, Fried Jerk Chicken Tenders (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please
PARTY PLATTER #2
Fried Scallop Ramakis, Fried Crab Balls, Steamed Spiced Shrimp, Butterflied Fried Shrimp (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please
PARTY PLATTER #3
4oz Crab Bombs, Beer Battered Shrimp, Steamed Spiced Shrimp (Feeds 10-12 people) No Substitutions Please
50 CRAB BALLS PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce
75 CRAB BALLS PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce
100 CRAB BALLS PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail or stone crab sauce
3lb SHRIMP PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)
5lb SHRIMP PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)
7lb SHRIMP PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)
10lb SHRIMP PLATTER
Served with house-made cocktail sauce (16-20 count, per pound)
CRAB DIP-1/2 GALLON
Served with sliced baguette (Feeds up to 15 people)
CRAB DIP-GALLON
Served with sliced baguette (Feeds up to 30 people)
SOUP-QUART
Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups
SOUP-1/2 GALLON
Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups (Feeds up to 20 people)
SOUP-GALLON
Your choice of any of our fresh house-made soups (Feeds up to 40 people)
CHICKEN WING PLATTER
Fresh jumbo wings, house-battered, served with ranch or house-made bleu cheese dressing (40 Pieces)
3lb CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh boneless chicken, hand battered & lightly fried. Served with house-made honey mustard sauce (26-30 pieces)
3lb JERK CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh boneless chicken, tossed in jerk seasoning & fried. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce (26-30 pieces)
CHICKEN PASTA-1/2 PAN
Blackened Chicken served over Penne Pasta in your choice of house-made sauce (Feeds 10-12 people)
CHICKEN PASTA-FULL PAN
Blackened Chicken served over Penne Pasta in your choice of house-made sauce (Feeds 18-20 people)
SEAFOOD PASTA-1/2 PAN
Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops with Penne Pasta with your choice of house-made sauce. (Feeds 10-12 people)
SEAFOOD PASTA-FULL PAN
Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops with Penne Pasta with your choice of house-made sauce. (Feeds 18-20 people)
SALMON & RICE-1/2 PAN
Blackened Salmon over white rice (Feeds 10-12 people)
SALMON & RICE-FULL PAN
Blackened Salmon over white rice (Feeds 18-20 people)
4oz CRAB BOMB PLATTER
4oz Version of our famous jumbo lump recipe. Baked Only. Customize your quantity
BEEF TENDERLOIN
Whole tenderloin, seasoned & cooked to perfection. (Feeds 15-18 people)
GARDEN SALAD-GALLON
Fresh romaine, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes, served with your choice of 2 pints of dressing (Feeds up to 20 people)
CAESAR SALAD-GALLON
Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan and house-made croutons, served with 2 pints of Caesar dressing (Feeds up to 20 people)
1/2 PAN VEGETABLE OF DAY
Roasted Green Beans
FULL PAN VEGETABLE OF DAY
Roasted Green Beans
MARGARITAS
FROZEN MANGO
Made with Casamigos which is 100% Blue weber Agave. One pint/2 servings
FROZEN STRAWBERRY
Made with Casamigos which is 100% Blue weber agave. One pint/2 servings
CADILLAC
Patron Sliver combined with homemade margarita mix, splash of lime, topped with grand Marnier. One pint/2 servings
PATRON STRAW LEMONADE
CANNED BEVERAGE
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the Crab Bomb! Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm Sunday 12pm-8pm
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie, MD 20721